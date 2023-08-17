Haason Reddick expected back by opening day after thumb surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Haason Reddick is having surgery to repair a thumb injury he suffered at practice, a league source confirmed Thursday morning. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

He’s expected back for the Eagles’ regular-season opener on Sept. 10 against the Patriots in Foxboro, Mass. The season opener is 24 days away.

Reddick got hurt at practice on Monday during joint practices with the Browns at the NovaCare Complex and didn’t practice on Tuesday.

As long as Reddick is back for opening day, this isn’t believed to be a significant injury. Reddick, a seventh-year pro, doesn’t need the practice time, and his absence gives additional first-team reps to all the other edge rushers.

Other edge rushers in the Eagles’ deep rotation are Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Nolan Smith.

Reddick, 28, had a career year last year with 16 sacks and 3 ½ more in the postseason. He also led the NFL with five forced fumbles.

Reddick has never missed a game in his career because of an injury. He’s played in 100 of a possible 101 games, sitting out the Panthers’ Week 16 loss to the Saints in New Orleans after contracting COVID.

After recording just 7 ½ sacks in his first three seasons, Reddick has 39 ½ the last three years for three different teams – the Cards in 2020, the Panthers in 2021 and the Eagles last year. Only Myles Garrett of the Browns (44.0) and T.J. Watt of the Steelers (43.0) have more sacks since the start of 2020.

Reddick, who played at Haddon Heights High School in South Jersey and then at Temple, said earlier this summer he’s motivated to be the best edge rusher in the league and one day become a Hall of Famer.

“You’re playing a sport like this, what are you playing for?” he said. “Some people are playing for a paycheck. Me? I come out here every day and I go hard and I work. Why? Because I want to be great. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to be a decorated player. So I come out, I give my all and I work.

“Nothing else motivates me other than being the best player I can be. Because when it’s all said and done, when you say Haason Reddick’s name, it should be about, 'How did he turn his career around? How did he become a legend at what he does?'”