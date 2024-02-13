Haason Reddick denies he requested trade, still wants more $$$$$ originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Haason Reddick said Tuesday he never asked for a trade and wants to spend the rest of his career with the Eagles.

NFL Network reported Sunday that Reddick, whose three-year contract expires after the 2024 season, had requested permission to seek a trade.

But Reddick posted on the former Twitter site X Tuesday that this isn’t the case, although he did seem to indicate he knows a trade is possible considering his contract situation:

“Never asked for a trade. However, I understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever’s next.”

Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million free agency contract with the Eagles before the 2022 season, and he’s due $14.25 million in base salary in 2024 with a cap figure of $21.377 million.

But he’s outplayed that deal in his first two years here.

Reddick had 27.0 sacks in 2022 and 2023, plus 3 ½ more in the 2022 postseason. The only players with more sacks since the start of 2022 are Myles Garrett (30), Nick Bosa (29) and Micah Parsons (27.5). But Reddick is only the 21st-highest-paid edge rusher in the league based on average annual salary, according to Spotrac.

Edge rushers with Reddick’s level of production generally earn between $22 and $24 million per year, so it’s understandable that he wants a restructure or extension. But the Eagles don’t appear to be in a rush to pay that sort of money to a guy who turns 30 in September and dropped from 16 to 11 sacks this past year.

Reddick told Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report he wants to stay in Philadelphia.

“I would like to get an extension done at home,” the South Jersey native and former Temple star said. “At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded.

“This is home for me. I was born and raised here. Two of the most fun years playing football in my life came here. I’ve cherished being an Eagle.”

Schultz also reported that the Eagles actually told Reddick’s agent they could seek a trade, which they obviously wouldn’t do if they wanted him here at market value.

Often, trade conversations have more to do with establishing a player’s value and determining potential compensation than actually moving the player.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could be wary of giving a player about to turn 30 a multi-year deal in the $45 to $50 million range after seeing James Bradberry decline from 2nd-team all-pro in 2022 to one of the worst corners in the league this past year after turning 30.

And Reddick’s performance did drop off late in the season, with no sacks in his last five games after 11 in his previous 10 games. But then again, everybody on the roster dropped off the second half of the year and his decline could have been due to coaching issues and the general malaise that infected the team late in the season.

Adding to the equation is the fact that the Eagles are very thin at edge looking toward 2024. Josh Sweat, who has 25 sacks the last three years, is also due to become a free agent after the 2024 season, Brandon Graham turns 36 in April and is a free agent now with an uncertain future, and Nolan Smith was not productive as a rookie 1st-round pick.

Garrett and Reddick are the only players with double-digit sacks in each of the last four seasons. Reddick’s 50 ½ since 2020 are 4th-most in the league.

