Haason Reddick calls himself a “weapon” because he’s “not your typical edge rusher”

The Eagles list Haason Reddick as a linebacker on their roster, but Reddick has a different description for himself.

Reddick’s Twitter bio calls him a “weapon” for the Eagles and he was asked about that description when he spoke to reporters from the team’s facility on Wednesday. Reddick said that he refers to himself that way because he believes he brings more to the table than others who fill the same role around the league.

“That’s how I feel, man,” Reddick said, via Nick Tricome of PhillyVoice.com. “I feel like I’m a weapon of mass destruction when it comes to being on the football field. I can do a lot of things differently than a lot of guys. I move differently than a lot of guys. I’m not your typical edge rusher in the way that I rush, so I just feel like I’m different from other guys that play the same position around the league.”

The Eagles’ decision to give Reddick a three-year, $45 million deal as a free agent suggests they have a similar feeling about the variety of things he can do on their defense. Reddick posted 23.5 sacks over the last two seasons, so he’s proven to be effective even when he sticks to the more traditional trappings of the job.

