Haan, All-Stars start week off against Juniors

Jun. 5—KOKOMO — It wasn't the final score they were looking for, but it was a decent start to the week for Zionsville's Emma Haan and the Indiana All-Stars.

The All-Stars lost to the Junior All-Stars 83-80 at Kokomo's Memorial Gymnasium, but gained valuable experience playing together before playing Kentucky this weekend.

"I thought we played pretty well," Haan said after the game. "We got off to a great start. It obviously wasn't the ending we were hoping for, but it was good to get out and play with these girls, especially because we have two big games coming up. We were able to use this to get warmed up."

The All-Stars led by as many as 23 early in the second quarter, with Haan scoring all four of her points early.

She finished with four points and a rebound.

Wednesday was more about figuring out rotations than anything else.

Zionsville's Andy Maguire, the head coach of the All-Stars, said that several of the players have similar skill sets, and while there has been some practice time, it was good to see different combinations on the floor.

Haan agreed.

"Coach Maguire talked about how it's going to be tough getting all 13 girls in," Haan said. "It was challenging today and we were working on our transitions and our plays to get ready for this weekend. The juniors are a really talented group of players, so it was good to go against them."

The juniors cut the deficit to six by the half and four at the end of the third.

The fourth quarter was back-and-forth throughout, but the juniors did a good job defensively limiting the seniors, holding them to two points over the final few minutes to seal the win.

Haan said that having a tight game is going to be beneficial for the All-Stars come this weekend.

"That is definitely going to help," Haan said. "Tough games prepare us for what's to come. And it's definitely better than a blow out."

Wednesday was the first of three games the All-Stars will play together.

They head down to Kentucky on Friday night, before hosting Kentucky on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Haan said so far, All-Star week has been a great experience.

"It's been a lot of fun," Haan said. "It's good to meet all these girls again.

"We have been talking about college a lot and how our experiences are all a little different. That's been really interesting."

The girls game will start at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Haan said with a few adjustments, the All-Stars will be ready to go.

"We have to match up a little earlier, that is the biggest thing," Haan said. "We have to slow down a little too.

"All these girls are so talented and it's tough to find a close, because everyone is so good 1-on-1, but we are going to work on that."

