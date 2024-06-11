Haan caps prep career with sweep of Kentucky

Jun. 10—INDIANAPOLIS — During her four years representing the Zionsville Lady Eagles, Emma Haan won a lot of games and was part of a lot of memorable moments.

In her final games as a prep before heading off to college, she added a few more wins to her resume, being part of an Indiana All-Stars squad that swept Kentucky for the first time since 2016.

"I was really excited," Haan said. "We knew we hadn't (swept them) in a while, so it was really special for us to sweep them. And of course, for Coach (Andy) Maguire — we didn't want him to go out on a 'L,' so I was super excited we came back and won."

Coming back at 1:30 a.m. from beating Kentucky on Friday night and playing for the third time in four days, the All-Stars came out a little sluggish on Saturday, falling behind by as many as 12 in the first half and starting 0-of-16 from behind the arc.

But they battled back in the second half and took the lead for good in the final minutes to come out on top and finish of the sweep.

Haan said it was an intense week, but one that she was excited to be a part of.

"It was definitely a challenging week," Haan said. "We were tired, practicing all day and we got back really late from Kentucky on Friday. So that's tough, but just having this group of girls to come together and fight through that — it's been really special. I am super honored to be in this position."

Haan heads off to the University of Vermont at the end of the month to start her college basketball career.

Some of her All-Star teammates had to head out on Sunday to report after the game. She said it was great to spend a week with some of the top players in her class who she has played with and against growing up before they head off on their respective college journeys.

"It's been amazing," Haan said. "I am definitely going to be keeping up with them in the following years. It's been cool to hear all about their different experiences and I am excited to follow them and maybe play against them again some day."

Haan averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles this year. She hit a school record 68 3-pointers, hitting them at a 43% clip.

She was the fifth Zionsville girls player to be an Indiana All-Star.

Haan said she looked up to a lot of those other All-Stars, and hopes that she can inspire the next generation of Zionsville girls basketball players as well.

"This was a goal of mine since the beginning of my high school career," Haan said. "I had so many girls to look up to before me and I feel like Zionsville has put me in a great position. I am super thankful and I couldn't ask for a better program to grow up in. Our community, and everyone that supported the team and me — to get here just means a lot for me. I am excited to go out and show those younger girls that they can do whatever they want to."

It was also a fitting end to her prep career that she got to do it playing for her high school coach one last time as Zionsville's Andy Maguire coached the All-Stars in what is, for now, his last game coaching.

Haan, who helped the Eagles win 67 games in four years, said she couldn't have asked for a better way to go out.

"I have been playing for Coach Maguire for the last four years, but have know him forever," Haan said. "This was just so, so special to me. I started getting emotional at the end of the game, because it was like, 'no way is this his last game and our last game together."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor

of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow

him on Twitter @Will_Willems.