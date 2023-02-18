Erling Haaland’s miss of the season proves Manchester City goal-machine is human after all

Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan - Haaland's astonishing miss sees Man City give up Premier League lead after just three days - Bradley Collyer/PA

Seconds before the Premier League title race sustained another dramatic twist, Manchester City’s possession statistics were recorded at 75 per cent.

Yet possession is clearly immaterial when your finishing is so poor, and the image of Erling Haaland somehow lifting a shot over the crossbar from four yards out will haunt Pep Guardiola this weekend.

It feels drastic to criticise a player who has plundered 32 goals in all competitions this season, but Haaland’s miss in the second half summed up an excruciating afternoon for the champions.

After Forest’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas saved a shot from Phil Foden, Haaland directed the loose ball onto the crossbar and then inexplicably fired the rebound high into the stand behind the goal.

City had struggled to get their star striker into the game despite their hogging of the ball, and had all the cutting edge of a plastic spatula.

And then, six minutes from time, in their only chance of a game where their backs were against the wall, Nottingham Forest struck to send the City Ground wild.

Chris Wood - Haaland's astonishing miss sees Man City give up Premier League lead after just three days - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chris Wood, a substitute, handed the title advantage temporarily back to Arsenal with a simple finish at the far post from Morgan Gibbs-White’s precise cross.

City should have been out of sight before that and Guardiola knew it. He was booked for taking his protests too far in the second half as his players failed to make their pressure count, and trudged off at the end with fireworks shooting into the night sky around the stadium.

Guardiola said: “Erling has got to stay positive and will keep going to score in the next game. We had amazing chances but it's football. We have to score. We did everything. You have to do it. There were too many clear [chances] to score.

“It is one of the best games we have played but we have dropped two points. We should be more aggressive. There are many games still to play, we know it. We have to look at ourselves and we can do better.”

Forest are now unbeaten in the league at home since September and deserved the late drama on the basis of their impressive resolve against the odds.

Story continues

Bernardo Silva - Haaland's astonishing miss sees Man City give up Premier League lead after just three days - Getty Images/Tom Flathers

Steve Cooper, the head coach, has 10 players out injured and is enduring a defensive crisis. Two of their centre-backs, Scott McKenna and Willy Boly, sustained long-term injuries in the same minute at Fulham last weekend while an appeal to have Steve Cook reinstated in their 25-man squad was rejected by the Premier League board.

This was always likely to be a long afternoon, yet Forest’s defensive resilience and discipline were the foundations of their performance. Felipe, the January signing from Atlético Madrid who faced City in a stormy Champions League quarter-final last season, was outstanding at the heart of the defence, while Navas was again impressive.

Cooper said: “It is definitely a positive result. For me Manchester City are the best team in the world. They are fascinating to watch and study. There was no shame City had the ball as much as they did.

“I owe a lot of gratitude to the players for sticking to the plan. We've left everything on the pitch. No one is too high. We rode a bit of luck but we earned a bit of luck with the goal we scored. That was the plan - just to stay in the game and get one moment.”

In front of Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who was sitting in the director’s box, City were clearly fired up by Arsenal’s breathless victory across the Midlands at Aston Villa.

City could have returned to the summit with a win, and Portuguese maestro Bernardo Silva thumped them into the lead late in the first-half.

Signed for £43 million from Monaco in May 2017, Bernardo remains indispensable for City whatever position he plays in.

As a makeshift left-back at Arsenal on Wednesday night, or a roving midfielder here at the City Ground, Bernardo’s enduring qualities are ever-present.

His first league goal in 176 days should have seen City kick on to victory, but Forest somehow recovered to register another huge shift in the title race.