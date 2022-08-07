Haaland warns Premier League much more to come after dream debut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erling Haaland
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pep Guardiola
    Pep Guardiola
    Spanish association football manager and former player
  • Kevin De Bruyne
    Kevin De Bruyne
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Erling Haaland said he is only getting started after scoring twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City won 2-0 at West Ham on Sunday.

The Norwegian won and then coolly slotted home a penalty to open the scoring before latching onto Kevin De Bruyne's through ball to become the first City player to score twice on his league debut since Sergio Aguero.

"It's about the connections we do every day in training. This will come even more so I'm not worried," said Haaland. "It could have been more."

Haaland is seen as the successor to Aguero, who is the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Pep Guardiola's men won the Premier League for the past two seasons largely playing without a central striker and the City boss was delighted with how quickly the move for Haaland paid off.

"Erling is a good finisher and he is adapting perfectly," said Guardiola.

"He was good. I can't teach him to score goals and he just needs to be comfortable."

kca/dj

Recommended Stories