'Haaland will eventually go and play in Spain - but not anytime soon'

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards discussing Erling Haaland's future on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I find this all very tedious. Haaland, I'm led to believe by well connected people, that he may extend his contract at Manchester City. He's very very happy there.

"Do I think he's going to spend his entire career in Manchester? Of course he's not going to, but there have always been rumours about a release clause in Haaland's contract.

"From what I know, if he extends his contract, they will either remove that release clause completely or it will go even higher.

"I think he will eventually go and play in Spain - but it won't be anytime soon."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds