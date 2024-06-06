‘If Haaland comes to Real Madrid, Rudiger can be the goalkeeper’ – Coach bursts room into laughter

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Real Madrid’s acquisition of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is all set to join Los Blancos on a free transfer, signing a five-year deal in the process.

With Mbappe’s signature sealed, Real Madrid are expected to go after more top players in the years to come, with the club notably in pole position to sign Florian Wirtz in the summer of 2025.

Another player Real Madrid are keeping an eye on is Erling Haaland. The Man City superstar has enjoyed a stellar spell at Etihad so far, but his future could be under doubt, as Pep Guardiola is poised to leave the club in 2025.

Fran Garrido jokes about Haaland

During a prolonged discussion in El Chiringuito, Fran Garrido commented on the possibility of Erling Haaland joining Real Madrid in the near future.

Will Erling Haaland join Real Madrid in the future? (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

However, keeping his analytics aside, Garrido made a joke about Haaland, which burst El Chiringuito newsroom into laughter.

“If Haaland comes to Madrid, the goalkeeper could be Rudiger,” said the Spanish coach, highlighting how good Real Madrid could become should the Norwegian top talent arrive at Santiago Bernabeu.

Haaland could indeed make Real Madrid indestructible, teaming up with the likes of Mbappe and Vinicius to form a truly formidable attacking trio.

Garrido, therefore, joked that Real Madrid would not require a professional goalkeeper if they are able to sign Haaland in the near future.

On the flip side, however, the acquisition of Mbappe may backfire as Rodrygo has now emerged unsettled and has not ruled out a potential exit from Santiago Bernabeu.