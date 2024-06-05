Haaland bags hat-trick in Norway’s win over Kosovo

Erling Haaland continued his impressive scoring form as he led Norway to a 3-0 friendly win over Kosovo on Wednesday evening.

The City striker scored all three goals in their first game of the international break with fellow City team-mate Oscar Bobb also named in the starting 11.

It took Haaland just 15 minutes to put his nation ahead after he nodded home David Wolfe’s cross.

The second half was a much closer affair with Norway finding it difficult to break through Kosovo’s defensive line.

But the City number nine was there again on 70 minutes to double Norway’s lead before putting the game out of reach for Kosovo five minutes later with a third.

The trio of goals puts Haaland’s tally to 30 goals in 32 games for Norway.

Bobb, deployed on the right, proved to be quick and tricky for Kosovo and put in another strong performance for his country before being substituted in the 62nd minute.

Norway's next assignment will see them take on Denmark on Saturday 8 June.

Elsewhere, Kevin De Bruyne will lead out Belgium with Jeremy Doku on the bench for the Red Devils as they continue their preparation for EURO 2024.

Coverage of their friendly game against Montenegro will be available here shortly after the game has concluded.