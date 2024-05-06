'Haaland appears back to his best'

[BBC]

Match of the Day pundits Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Jermaine Jenas were full of praise for Erling Haaland after the Manchester City striker became the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals with his four-goal showing against Wolves on Saturday.

Lineker said: "He [Haaland] stuck both of his penalties away nonchalantly.

"He does appear back to his best. He had a dip in form that lasted about twelve and a half minutes. Everyone was saying 'he's not the same you know' and I thought 'yes he is, it'll happen, it'll change quickly'."

Jenas responded: "All those Premier League strikers thought they had a chance for the Golden Boot and he just went into overdrive today. Back to his best, back to being sharp. City are at that business end of the season and they all just seemed to step it up against Wolves.

"Haaland got himself into good positions, was aerially dominant, had brilliant movement. He was powerful at the back post for his header.

"When Wolves pressed high he was always an option short. It was a reoccurring theme; coming short, linking up, then going again.

"He is hungry to score goals again. He's been unbelievable since he arrived - this is supposed to be a slow season for him and he's still top scorer."

Wright added: "He gave Wolves the runabout today. I don't think he wanted to come off, he wanted to get five."

