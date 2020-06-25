NFL Star Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Encounters Real Bears, Plays Defense

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of the Dallas Cowboys isn’t scheduled to play his previous team, the Chicago Bears, this season. But he did face some real bears on Tuesday.

Viral security footage shows Clinton-Dix, riding a scooter, encountering the wild pair as he glides past a stopped car. He hops off the scooter when he spots the bears and runs the other way. Both bears react pretty much the same way as the unmanned scooter hurtles in their direction.

“I play D # gotta be ready to go,” the veteran safety joked in his caption on Instagram video. “A lil high on my flip turn but the drive was there. I ain’t know how many was over there.”

Several NFL players responded to the post, but Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard perhaps best summed up the ursine encounter.

“My soul would have left my body,” he wrote in the comments.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.