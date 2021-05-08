H.S. tennis roundup: Stonington girls sweep doubles matches in win over Fitch

May 8—STONINGTON — The Stonington High School girls' tennis team swept doubles play in a 6-1 win over Fitch in an ECC Division I match Friday.

Maddie Hamm, Maddie Gonsalvez and Mia Lewandowski won singles matches for the Bears (7-1, 5-1), joined by the winning doubles teams of Katie Johnstone-Katia Snegovskik, Erin Motherway-Emily Fulling and Lauren Buckley-Annalise McGee.

Fiona Kennedy won at No. 4 singles for Fitch (5-4, 4-4).

In other matches:

— Waterford swept the three doubles matches during a 6-1 win over Ledyard in an ECC Division I match played under the lights Thursday at Waterford. The teams of Jen LeBlanc-Michelle Liu, Nitya Somineni-Nidhi Somineni and Maria Molina-Arfa Begum won for the Lancers (7-1, 7-1) as did singles players Sarah Hage, Autumn Brothers and Joyce Mak, who won a third-set tiebreaker 12-10. Sarah Bailey won at No. 3 singles for Ledyard (2-6, 2-6).

— Caroline French, Mannat Kadian and Priya Whitley won their singles matches in straight sets in East Lyme's 6-1 win over New London in Thursday's ECC Division I match. The Vikings are 4-3, 3-3. Emily Fielding won the No. 1 singles match for New London (0-8, 0-7).

Boys

— Montville suffered its first loss of the season, losing to Woodstock 4-3 in an ECC Division II match. Brendan Duhamel and A.J. Hintz won their matches for Montville (5-1, 5-1) along with the doubles team of Ethan Thomas and Matt Malbaurn.

— Old Lyme beat Haddam-Killingworth 5-1 in a Shoreline Conference match. George Danes, Griffin McGlinchey, Pat Dagher and Jed Arico won matches for the Wildcats (10-1, 10-1) along with the doubles team of Regan Kaye and Mike Klier.

— Stonington swept singles play and beat Fitch 4-3 for the second day in a row in an ECC Division I match. Tucker Callahan, Matthew Turrisi, Jackson Conlon and Chase Williams won for Stonington (7-1, 5-1). Fitch (5-3, 4-3) swept doubles behind the teams of Aidan McLean-Tim Lynch, Calvin Lupo-Charlie Cartier and Jacob Peil-Douglas Cardona.