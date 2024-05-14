H.S. Tennis: Five Wyoming Valley Conference teams advance in District 2 doubles

May 13—Four Wyoming Valley Conference doubles teams in Class 2A and one in Class 3A advanced Monday to the District 2 Tennis Doubles semifinal round.

The semifinals and finals will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Kirby Park. In the event of inclement weather, they will be played at noon at the Birchwood Raquet Club in Clarks Summit.The forecast is calling for a 70% chance of rain Wednesday. Updates on the schedule will be posted on piaad2.org.

Top-seeded Bill Hall and Ansarali Atabayev of Wyoming Seminary will play fourth-seeded Jon Florencio and Nate Linnen of Dallas in one Class 2A semifinal.

In the other 2A semifinal, second-seeded Luca Argenio and Christian Abromovage of Wyoming Area will face sixth-seeded Frank Klimovitz and Jacob Ohrin of Holy Redeemer.

The Wilkes-Barre Area team of Michael Hamel and Harold Stella will play top-seeded William Arp and Domenic Peters of Abington Heights in a 3A semifinal. The Wolfpack duo entered the tournament as the fifth seed.

Two Lackawanna League teams will be in the other 3A semifinal. Second-seeded Christian Perunsky and Ty Bates of Delaware Valley play third-seeded Brady Comstock and Liam Farrell of Abington Heights.

Hall and Atabayev advanced to the semifinals with two victories, losing just one game in the process. They opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over the unseeded Dunmore duo of Evan McHale and Connor Roberts.

Hall and Atabayev then defeated eighth-seeded David Geyfman and Dylan Tost of Scranton Prep 6-0, 6-1.

Florencio and Linnen knocked off unseeded Nick Sissick and Xavier Bleiler of MMI Prep 6-1, 6-0 to open play Monday. They followed up with a 6-4, 6-1 win over fifth-seeded Alex Harrison and Ray Zhang of Holy Cross.

Klimovitz and Ohrin started their day with a 6-4, 6-1 win over the unseeded Holy Cross team of David Huester and Ryan Boyce.

Klimovitz and Ohrin then ran into third-seeded David Ved and Matthew Cohen of Scranton Prep. The Royals won 6-2, 6-1.

Argenio and Abromovage opened with unseeded Ben Landon and Ryan Negvesky of Tunkhannock, which had advanced with a three-set win. Argenio and Abromovage won 6-1, 6-1.

Up next for the two Warriors were seventh-seeded Christopher Ramos and Pablo Otero of Wyoming Seminary. Argenio and Abromovage won 6-3, 6-3.

Hamel and Stella started 3A play with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over unseeded Tanner Osborn and Nick Jones of Pittston Area. They followed with a 6-3, 6-4 win over third-seeded Alex Mullen and Alex Corcoran of Delaware Valley.

The three Lackawanna teams in the 3A semifinals all advanced in straight sets.