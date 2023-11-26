Hôtel de La Boétie: inside interior genius Beata Heuman's first hotel

Hôtel de La Boétie designed by Beata Heuman (Hôtel de La Boétie)

No trip to Paris is complete without a stroll along the Champs EÌlyseÌes, but the city’s busiest street has always felt like somewhere to avoid if you're looking for truly charming hotel interiors and a peaceful night’s sleep. Until now.

Style

Modernity and charisma are the words that spring to mind upon entering Hôtel de La Boétie where a cork-board scattered with postcards decorates the wall and guests are welcomed from a hatch-style reception desk. The building itself is typically small for Paris, and clever tactics like this make the most of the space.

Every other room is a celebration of Beata Heuman’s creative identity. It’s something Touriste founder Adrien Gloaguenour intended, and her lack of experience on such a project didn’t dampen his enthusiasm. "I’ve followed Beata Heuman’s work for many years and I am drawn to her elegant style. We wanted the hotel to add a little panache to the Champs EÌlyseÌes area", he says. Well, panache it certainly adds.

In the bedrooms dark, woven tapestries hang behind headboards, gingham, frilly-edge cushions brighten chairs and graphic bathroom tiles hint at Art Deco inspirations. It’s fun; it’s playful; it’s unlike anything you’d do to your own home. Here is where Heuman shines the brightest, so instead of being a drawback, perhaps her lack of corporate hotel work is what makes the most important rooms in the building so fantastical?

On the ground floor, communal areas are naturally brighter and a little gentler on the senses. A graphic screen separates the bar and breakfast area, its sharp lines contrasting smooth, curvaceous tables. Fabrics remain varied: tactile jewel-toned velvet sits alongside printed cotton and touches of stainless steel offset beechy wood. Art lovers should look out for the deconstructed breakfast painting by Kirsty Lackie behind the bar.

The lobby at Hôtel de La Boétie (Hôtel de La Boétie)

Where?

Just a few steps from the Champs EÌlyseÌes, Hôtel de La Boétie’s location is partly what makes it special. It’s rare to stumble across boutique accommodation so good-looking in the midst of the action and once inside, the sounds of the city seem practically non-existent. A short Metro or single bus ride from Gare du Nord means you’re there 40 minutes after stepping off the Eurostar, which is arguably the most convenient travel option from London (and the one with the most generous luggage allowance).

Turn left out of reception and directly into Galleries Lafayette — ideal for guests with an eye for design and/or a desire to shop — or turn right for quintessential French cafés with wicker furniture, chalk-written menus and the certainty of a croque monsieur.

The chicest meeting room you ever did see (Simon Brown)

Food & drink

The hotel's small yet comfortable hotel bar is relaxed and stocked with the basics, so save fancy cocktail requests and order a glass of wine, sinking into the plush velvet sofa to soak up a first look at Heuman’s vision for the building.

When it comes to breakfast, there’s a host of food and drink options that simply taste best in Paris. The front runner is obviously pastry. Forego the €22 hotel breakfast and the saunter sun-streaked cobbled streets to Le Marais where the scent of freshly baked croissants and piping hot espresso wafts from kerbside cafes. This is where the locals frequent and it’s a charming place to start the day. Take it slow, people watch, and wait for the neighbourhood’s stylish vintage boutiques to open.

Sharp lines: a Beata Hueman-designed bathroom (Hôtel de La Boétie)

For families

It’s par for the course that quirky city hotels come with little expectation for many family-friendly elements, but Hôtel de La Boétie can provide travel cots (expect sheets that match the master bed) and high chairs if you have a baby in tow. The lift, it must be said, is tiny, but the staff are accommodating if you need to leave a buggy downstairs. Anyone brave enough to embrace a city break with at least one tiny human should see this as part of the adventure.

Which room?

Families should book a Triple, but those visiting sans children will be comfortable in any of the available options. Beds are plush, dressed in soft pink satin sheets and especially inviting after a day spent hopping between arrondissements and cosy wine bars. Travel afficiendos will appreciate finer details that often go unnoticed (read: dimmer lamps and easy-to-reach sockets by the bed, coffee machines and a small collection of toiletries). In large rooms, expect a bigger bathroom, additional fabulous furniture, and a more generous helping of Heuman’s identifiable aesthetic. If you’re planning to use the space for longer than it takes to get a good night’s sleep, it’s worth spoiling yourself.

Relax in a cosy corner (Simon Brown)

Best for...

Families visiting Paris will be hard-pushed to find something more central with as much charm, but there’s a real mix of clientele at Hôtel de La Boétie. Expect groups of friends, out-of-towners on business, couples enjoying a weekend city break, and a particularly well-dressed crowd during Fashion Week.

Details

Room rates start at £217 per night; hoteldelaboetie.com

Paris is best reached from London via the Eurostar. Prices start at £39 each way; eurostar.com