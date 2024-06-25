H.S. Softball: West defeats East in Robert L. Dolbear Senior Game

Jun. 24—DALLAS — The 44th annual Robert L. Dolbear Senior All-Star Softball Game had a few twists to it Monday evening at Misericordia University.

First, the West defeated the East 5-2 in a game featuring some of the top seniors in the Wyoming Valley Conference and sponsored by The Dallas Kiwanis Club.

Wyoming Valley West's Madison Austra was selected as the West MVP after hitting a double and scoring twice ... and catching for both teams for a few innings.

"I caught four consecutive innings," Austra said. "The girl over there doesn't catch and I felt bad, so I was like whatever."

Pittston Area's Tori Stephenson was chosen the East MVP. She hit a double and had her team's only RBI. And she was the catcher Austra was referring to.

"I did (catch) once for a fall league last year," said Stephenson, who was the third baseman on Pittston Area's Class 5A state runner-up team. "For one game, it wasn't anything serious. I used to catch in Little League and before the COVID year I tried out for catcher."

Dallas' Abby Cruz and Berwick's Gabby Starr were part of the winning West team. Each also pitched an inning for the East as it was without Pittston Area standout Gianna Adams, who attended the game but was ill. Pittston Area's Julia Mehal threw the first four innings.

The West scored twice in the bottom of the first. Austra walked and high school teammate Kayla Hand reached on an error. Both scored on an error on a grounder by Abby Yenalevitch, another Valley West grad.

Berwick players accounted for a run in the second to give the West a 3-0 as a double by Eden Savoy was followed by singles by Alyssa Lewis and Starr.

The East got a run in the third. Wilkes-Barre Area's Daniely Franco reached on an infield single, moving to second on an error on the play. She scored on an error on a groundout by Nanticoke Area's Kelsey Clark.

The East moved within 3-2 in the fourth as Stephenson doubled in Holy Redeemer's Kaylee Gryboski, who had reached on a fielder's choice.

The West scored it final two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Austra led off with a double and scored on a bunt single by Cruz. Yenalevitch, who was hit by a pitch, scored on a groundout by Wyoming Area'a Morgan Slusser.

Robert L. Dolbear

Senior All-Star Softball Game

West 5, East 2

East'AB'R'H'BI

Keating'3'0'0'0

Mehal'1'0'0'0

Gryboski'2'1'0'0

Stephenson'3'0'1'1

Gist'3'0'0'0

Murphy'3'0'1'0

Muhammed'2'0'0'0

Maretin'2'0'0'0

Colleran'2'0'0'0

Franco'2'1'1'0

Clark'1'0'0'0

B.Slusser'2'0'1'0

Totals'26'2'4'1

West'AB'R'H'BI

Honeywell'2'0'0'0

Austra'1'2'1'0

Hand'2'1'0'0

Yenalevitch'1'1'0'1

Cruz'2'0'1'1

M.Slusser'2'0'0'1

Hallman'1'0'0'0

Carro'2'0'1'0

Savoy'2'1'1'0

Lewis'2'0'1'0

Starr'2'0'1'1

N.Yankowsky'2'0'0'0

Ramos'2'0'0'0

A.Yankowsky'2'0'0'0

Totals'25'5'6'4

East'001'100'0 — 2

West'210'200'x — 5

2B — Stephenson, Austra, Savoy.

East'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Mehal (L)'4'6'5'4'2'1

Cruz'1'0'0'0'0'0

Starr'1'0'0'0'0'0

West'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Yenalevitch (W)'7'4'2'1'4'3