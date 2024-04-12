H.S. Softball: Pittston Area's Adams throws second no-hitter in two games

Apr. 12—HUGHESTOWN — As dominant as Pittston Area pitcher Gianna Adams was Thursday, the Patriots were lacking one thing going to the sixth inning.

Like Tunkhannock, they didn't have any runs.

A couple errors and wild pitches later, Pittston Area changed that and Adams finished off her no-hitter with her eighth consecutive strikeout in a 2-0 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball game.

Adams threw a perfect game against Dallas in Pittston Area's season opener on Tuesday. Last season's Times Leader Player of the Year just missed perfection again Thursday.

Adams walked the second batter she faced and then retired 19 in a row, including striking out the side in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. She finished with 15 strikeouts, building on the over 500 she accumulated going into the season. Tunkhannock managed to hit one ball out of the infield, a easy fly to center by Emily Patton to start the fifth inning.

The issue was Pittston Area wasn't generating much offense against Tunkhannock pitcher McKenzie Hannon, who finished with 10 strikeouts. The Patriots had just two hits through five innings — a single up the middle by Julia Mehal in the third and an infield single by Adams in the fifth.

"It was our second time out here hitting live pitching in a game," Adams said. "So you still don't know really what to expect. We have young players, but a lot of them did really well I thought."

Pittston Area broke through in the sixth without the benefit of a hit. Marian Antal and Sam Herbert opened the sixth by reaching on errors, placing runners at second and third. Two outs later, Antal and Herbert scored on wild pitches.

"Ball on the ground, I was running," said Antal, who smoked a comebacker in the third on a run-on-contact play that resulted in an out at the plate. "But I saw (the pitch) going up high and I knew it was going to tip the glove."

Adams finished off the game with three strikeouts, getting the last two batters watching a third strike.

"This is the best version of her," Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said. "She is taking the senior captain (role) and running with it. Nobody works harder. What an incredible, incredible person.

"I used to think she was electric, but I didn't know what electric was until this year because she's been electric this year."

Hazleton Area 14, Wyoming Valley West 13

Hazleton Area held off a furious Wyoming Valley West comeback to post a win.

Hazleton Area led 10-2 when Valley West scored 11 times in the top of the sixth. The Cougars responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Siage Klesh and Kali Van Blargan each finished with four RBI for Hazleton Area. Kayla Lagowy had three RBI.

Valley West's Madison Austra hit two home runs and finished with six RBI. Rylee Geffert had a triple and two RBI. Abigail Yenalevitch had two RBI. Isabella Seip doubled and singled.

Holy Redeemer 5, Dallas 4

Holy Redeemer tied the score in the sixth and then won the game in the bottom of the eighth.

Bella Boylan had two doubles and two RBI for Redeemer. Abby Williams and Lauren Hayden had doubles as the Royals pounded out 18 hits.

Emma Eick had a double for Dallas while Jordan Porasky, Sophia Maier and Cadance Hudgins had an RBI each.

BASEBALL

Hazleton Area 12, Tunkhannock 0

Freshman Jack Esposito pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and Hazleton Area pounded out six doubles in a five-inning victory over Tunkhannock.

Chris Florentino, Jamie Martoccio, Shea Higgins and Ryan Racho all had two RBI for the Cougars, who scored nine times in the second inning.

Collin Gregory and Matt Spudis each had a single for Tunkhannock.

Holy Redeemer 3, Nanticoke Area 2

Kayden Stevenson had a double and two RBI as Holy Redeemer held off Nanticoke Area.

Luke Kopec was 2-f0r-2 and knocked in the other Redeemer run. Nick Mazzarella pitched six innings for the win. Drew Cisney tossed the final frame for the save.

Derek Shemanski had two singles and an RBI for Nanticoke Area. Derek Miller singled and had an RBI.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 2, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Karp rf'3'0'0'0

Waterman 2b'2'0'0'0

Hannon p'3'0'0'0

Patton ss'2'0'0'0

VanNess 3b'2'0'0'0

Kulsicavage cf'2'0'0'0

Bevan c'2'0'0'0

Kinney lf '2'0'0'0

Bamberger 1b'2'0'0'0

Totals'20'0'0'0

Pittston Area'AB'R'H'BI

Adams p'2'0'1'0

Roman rf'2'0'0'0

Mehal 1b'3'0'1'0

Antal lf'3'1'0'0

Herbert ss'2'1'0'0

To.Stepehnson 3b'2'0'0'0

Haas ph'1'0'0'0

Cocco c'3'0'0'0

Long 2b'3'0'0'0

Hintze cf'2'0'0'0

Ta.Stephenson cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'23'2'2'0

Tunkhannock'000'000'0 — 7

Pittston Area'000'002'x — 2

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Hannon (L)'6'2'2'0'2'10

Pittston Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Adams (W)'7'0'0'0'1'15

Hazleton Area 14, Wyo. Valley West 13

Valley West'AB'R'H'BI

Seip 1b'5'2'2'1

Ostroski lf'4'1'0'0

Hand cf'2'3'1'1

Austra c'3'3'2'6

Long 3b'2'1'0'0

Yenalevitch p'4'1'2'2

Geffert ss'4'0'2'2

Yurko 2b'3'1'1'0

Warman rf'3'1'0'0

Totals'30'13'10'12

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Klesh 1b'3'1'2'4

Tito 2b-p'5'1'1'0

Hoffman c'5'1'2'1

Mummey 3b'3'0'0'0

Major eh'3'2'2'0

Sharkey p-2b'3'0'1'0

Lagowy ss'3'3'1'3

Williams cf'4'2'1'1

Van Blargan lf'2'2'1'4

Meyers'0'1'1'0

Kupsho cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'31'14'11'13

Wyo. Valley West'000'20(11)'0 — 13

Hazleton Area'027'014'x — 14

2B — Seip. 3B — Geffert, Lagowy, Williams. HR — Austra 2.

Wyo. Valley West'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Yenalevitch (L)'6'11'14'9'8'3

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Sharkey (W)'7'9'11'11'4'4

Tito'0'1'2'2'1'0

Holy Redeemer 5, Dallas 4

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Eick 3b'4'1'1'0

Porasky 2b'4'1'1'0

Comitz 1b'4'0'0'0

Maier cf'3'0'1'1

Cruz ss'3'0'0'0

Fostock'3'0'0'0

Atherholt rf'3'0'0'0

Smacchi lf'2'1'1'0

Hudgins c'3'0'1'1

Mizzer cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'29'4'5'3

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Boylan cf'5'0'3'2

Pecuch 3b'4'0'2'0

Williams ss'4'0'2'1

Carter p'4'1'2'0

Genovese c'4'0'2'0

Gryboski 1b'4'0'2'1

Stetz-Madden'4'1'2'0

Hayden'4'1'1'0

Lombardi rf'4'2'2'0

Totals'27'5'18'4

Dallas'101'020'00 — 4

Holy Redeemer'020'011'01 — 5

2B — Eick, Hayden, Williams, Boylan 2.

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Berecin (L)'7.1'18'5'3'0'3

Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Carter (W)'7'2'3'0'1'5

H.S. BASEBALL

Hazleton Area 12, Tunkhannock 0 (5 inn.)

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Munley ss'2'0'0'0

Gregory cf'2'0'1'0

Kozlansky 1b'2'0'0'0

Spudis rf'2'0'1'0

Paxton p-3b'1'0'0'0

Learn'1'0'0'0

Dominick 3b-p'1'0'0'0

Powell'1'0'0'0

Welles 2b'1'0'0'0

Mislevy'1'0'0'0

Parr c'1'0'0'0

Airgood lf'1'0'0'0

Totals'16'0'2'0

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Florentino cf'3'2'2'2

Schmidt cf'1'0'0'1

Martoccio 3b'1'1'1'2

Gil Pena 3b'1'0'0'0

Doganiero dh'3'1'2'0

Higgins 2b'3'1'2'2

Hearity 2b'0'0'0'0

Haraschak rf'2'0'0'2

Ledger c'3'0'1'0

Balay c'0'0'0'0

Marino lf'3'1'2'0

Soquiel lf'0'1'0'0

Aponick ss'1'2'1'1

Diaz ss'0'2'0'0

Racho 1b'1'1'1'2

Yakubowski 1b'0'0'0'0

Totals'22'12'12'12

Tunkhannock'000'00 — 0

Hazleton Area'190'2x — 12

2B — Higgins, Florentino, Racho, Marino, Aponick, Ledger.

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Paxton (L)'3'11'10'10'3'1

Dominick'1'1'2'1'1'0

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Esposito (W)'5'2'0'0'0'7

Holy Redeemer 3, Nanticoke Area 2

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

Wozniak ss'3'1'1'0

E.Ball cf'1'0'0'0

Shemanski c'3'0'2'1

Miller p'2'0'0'1

Stachowiak 3b'3'0'0'0

Skrodensky 3b'3'0'0'0

Beggs lf'1'0'0'0

Hull lf'2'0'0'0

Raggi rf'3'0'1'0

Martinez 2b'2'1'0'0

Stout'1'0'1'0

Totals'24'2'5'2

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Quaglia ss'2'2'1'0

McDermott rf'3'0'0'0

Cisney lf-p'3'0'1'0

Kopec cf'2'1'2'1

Stevenson c'2'0'1'2

Hendrzak dh'3'0'0'0

Schultz 3b-lf'3'0'1'0

Yakimowicz'0'0'0'0

Mazzarella p-3b'3'0'0'0

Hurst 2b'2'0'1'0

Totals'23'3'7'3

Nanticoke Area'100'001'0 — 2

Holy Redeemer'201'000'x — 3

2B — Stevenson.

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Miller (L)'6'7'3'3'2'4

Holy Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Mazzarela (W)'6'4'2'2'2'4

Cisney (S)'1'1'0'0'0'3