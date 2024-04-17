H.S. Softball/Baseball: Wyoming Seminary wins slugfest with Hanover Area

Apr. 17—Down nine runs after the top of the first, Wyoming Seminary scored 11 times in the bottom of the inning on the way to a 22-11 victory over Hanover Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference softball game Tuesday.

The Blue Knights also scored 10 runs in the third inning to eventually end the game after five innings. Ellie Parra had two home runs and Emily Brown had one for Seminary.

Holy Redeemer 15, Nanticoke Area 0

Katie Genovese was 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead Holy Redeemer to a four-inning victory.

Kaylee Gryboski and Anne Carter each had two RBI for the Royals, who scored 11 runs in the third innings. Carter was the winning pitcher, limiting Nanticoke Area to two hits.

Lake-Lehman 11, Wyoming Area 1

Kirsten Finarelli, Lucy Honeywell, Gracie Bucknavage and Kaitlyn Brudnicki all homered in Lake-Lehman's win in five innings.

Maggie Hallman and Morgan Slusser each had a single for Wyoming Area's only hits.

Dallas 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Emma Eick was 3-for-3 with three runs scored as Dallas defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

Carolyn Comitz and Sophia Maier each had two RBI for the Mountaineers.

H.S. BASEBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 13, Tunkhannock 7

Kolton Davies had three RBI Omar Jerez and Derrick Nah each had two RBI as the Wolfpack defeated Tunkhannock.

Davies and Nah finished with three hits. James Bottger had a double.

Collin Gregory had two RBI for Tunkhannock. Pay Munley had a triple and double. Josiah Parr had a double.

Dallas 5, Berwick 0

Aaron Patton threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts for Dallas.

Dylan Geskey had a double and two RBI for the Mountaineers. Jack Leandri had a triple and Dom Zangardi doubled.

Wyoming Seminary 12, Nanticoke Area 3

Leo Nockley and Hayden Vought homered as Wyoming Seminary defeated Nanticoke Area.

Vought and Alex Aiello, who doubled, finished with two RBI each for the Blue Knights.

Hazleton Area 1, Crestwood 0

Jonas Aponick struck out 11 and surrendered two hits as Hazleton Area edged Crestwood.

The Cougars scored the game's only run with one out in the seventh inning. Nick Ledger had two hits for Hazleton Area.

Northwest 11, Sugar Valley 1

Sophomore Garrett Bau pitched 4.1 innings with six strikeouts to earn the win for Northwest.

Dominic Cavuto was 4-for-4 and George Garcia was 3-for-3. Jake Noss homered to end the game in the bottom of the sixth.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 11, Wyoming Valley West 1 (6 inn.)

Valley West'AB'R'H'BI

Ruddy rf'3'0'0'0

Roberts 2b'2'0'1'0

Hospodar 2b'0'0'0'0

Escalante ss'2'1'0'0

Giza 1b'3'0'0'0

Dubaskas lf'2'0'0'0

Harcher dh'2'0'0'0

Klosko c'3'0'0'0

Ragukas 3b'2'0'1'0

Fetko cf'2'0'0'0

Totals'21'1'2'0

Pittston Area'AB'R'H'BI

DeLucca cf'3'3'2'0

Innamorati lf'4'2'3'1

Giardina ss'3'3'2'2

Aftewicz c'3'0'2'2

Widdick 2b'4'0'1'3

Harnen dh'3'0'0'1

Tonte 3b'3'0'1'0

Wardecki 1b'3'0'0'0

Mead rf'3'1'1'0

Barnic cr'0'2'0'0

Totals'29'11'12'9

Wyo. Valley West'100'000 — 1

Pittston Area'400'304 — 11

2B — Giardina, Aftewicz. 3B — Roberts.

Valley West'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Klem (L)'4.0'9'7'5'2'1

Shedlock'1.1'0'2'2'1'3

Stevens'0.0'3'2'20'0

Pittston Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Johnson (W)'4'0'1'0'4'3

Laskowski'2'2'0'0'0'5

Wyoming Seminary 22, Hanover Area 11 (5 inn.)

Hanover Area'AB'R'H'BI

Slusser cf'3'1'1'0

Malacarne 1b'3'3'3'0

Gist ss'0'1'0'0

McGlynn'1'0'1'1

Vigorito p'4'1'2'3

Shreve lf'2'1'1'1

Chafin 2b'3'0'1'0

Murphy 3b'3'1'1'2

Ponko c'3'1'1'0

Brown'3'1'1'0

Remish rf'1'1'1'2

Totals'26'11'13'10

Wyo. Seminary'AB'R'H'BI

Parra ss'3'4'3'3

Ritonda p'3'3'1'4

Bobeck c'3'3'3'1

Brown cf-1b'4'4'3'4

Kelly 1b'3'3'3'2

Holodick rf'0'0'0'0

Fasula lf-cf'3'2'3'1

Richardson 3b'4'0'1'1

Spera rf-lf'2'1'0'1

Brace 2b'2'2'0'1

Totals'27'22'17'18

Hanover Area'910'01 — 11

Wyoming Seminary'(11)1(10)'0x — 22

2B — Vigorito, Remish, Kelly. 3B — Ritonda. HR — Brown, Parra 2.

Hanover Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Vigorito (L)'4'17'22'22'8'2

Seminary'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Ritonda'5'13'11'10'0'2

Holy Redeemer 15, Nanticoke Area 0 (4 inn.)

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

Clark cf'2'0'0'0

Eisenhauer rf'2'0'0'0

Nice p-1b'2'0'1'0

Spencer p'0'0'0'0

Johnson ss'2'0'0'0

Emel 1b-lf'1'0'0'0

Alles lf'0'0'0'0

Ruminski lf'2'0'0'0

Percival 3b'1'0'0'0

Verazin 2b'1'0'0'0

Muhammed'1'0'1'0

Hockenbury'0'0'0'0

Totals'14'0'2'0

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Boylan cf'4'1'1'1

Pecuch 3b'4'3'4'1

Williams ss'3'3'1'0

Carter p'3'1'2'2

Genovese c'3'1'3'3

Gryboski 1b'3'1'2'2

Stetz-Madden 2b'2'2'2'1

Brill 2b'1'0'0'0

Hayden rf'3'1'1'1

Pius rf'0'1'0'0

Lombardi lf'2'1'0'0

Totals'28'15'16'11

Nanticoke Area'000'0 — 0

Holy Redeemer'11(11)'2 — 15

2B — Carter, Pecuch. 3B — Hayden.

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Nice (L)'2.1'10'13'11'4'2

Spencer'1.1'6'2'2'0'2

Holy Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Carter (W)'4'2'0'0'1'3

Lake-Lehman 11, Wyoming Area 1 (5 inn.)

Lake-Lehman'AB'R'H'BI

Bucknavage cf'4'3'3'2

Chipego p'4'1'2'1

Finarelli c'3'1'2'3

Brudnicki ss'4'1'1'1

Honeywell 2b'3'2'3'1

James rf'3'0'0'0

Makarawicz 3b'2'0'0'0

Yusko 1b'2'2'1'0

Shotwell lf'1'0'0'0

Wallace lf'2'1'1'2

Kuhar cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'28'11'13'10

Wyoming Area'AB'R'H'BI

A.Gaylord ss'2'0'0'0

Hallman rf'2'0'1'1

Haddock c'3'0'0'0

Gasek p-3b'1'0'0'0

Lewis 3b'1'0'0'0

Slusser 2b'2'0'1'0

A.Gaylord lf-p'2'0'0'0

Wardell'2'0'0'0

Brown 1b'2'0'0'0

Layland cf'0'1'0'0

Galenty cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'17'1'2'1

Lake-Lehman'005'24 — 11

Wyoming Area'000'01 — 1

2B — Finarelli, Wallace. 3B — Chipego, Bucknavage. HR — Finarelli, Honeywell, Bucknavage, Brudnicki.

Lake-Lehman'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Chipego (W)'5'2'1'1'4'10

Wyoming Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Gasek (L)'2.1'7'5'5'0'4

A.Gaylord'2.2'6'6'4'2

Dallas 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

WBA'AB'R'H'BI

Keating lf'3'0'0'0

Sekelsky cf'3'0'1'0

McGuinness c'3'0'1'0

H.Martin 1b'3'1'1'0

K.Martin p'3'0'0'0

J. Prushinski ss'3'0'1'0

Burke 3b'3'0'0'0

Franco 2b'3'0'1'1

Simko rf'3'0'1'0

Totals'27'1'6'1

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Eick 3b'3'3'3'0

Porasky 2b'2'1'1'1

Fostock 2b'1'0'0'0

Comitz 1b'3'1'1'2

Antall 1b'1'0'0'0

Maier cf'3'0'1'2

Cruz ss'3'1'0'0

Riley c'3'0'0'0

Hudgins c'0'0'0'0

Atherholt rf'2'0'0'0

Smith rf'1'0'0'0

Smacchi lf'2'1'1'0

Mizzer dp'3'0'1'0

Bercin fx'0'0'0'0

Totals '27'7'8'5

Wilkes-Barre Area'000'000'1 — 1

Dallas'203'200'x — 7

2B — Prushinski.

WBA'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

K.Martin (L)'6'8'7'5'3'4

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Berecin (W)'7'6'1'1'0'1

H.S. BASEBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 13, Tunkhannock 7

WBA'AB'R'H'BI

Hufford 2b'3'1'1'1

Fritz p-cf'5'0'2'0

Bottger ss'3'3'2'0

Howe 3b'5'3'2'1

Jerez rf'3'2'1'2

Nah 1b'4'0'3'2

Saracino c'3'0'0'0

Chupka lf'5'2'2'3

Davies cf-p'4'0'3'3

Cour cr'0'2'0'0

Totals'35'13'16'12

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Munley p-ss'4'2'2'1

Gregory cf'3'3'2'2

Spudis rf'4'0'1'0

Kozlansky 1b'3'0'2'1

Dominick'4'1'0'0

Parr c'3'0'2'1

Welles 2b'3'0'1'1

Mislevy 2b'1'0'0'0

Paxton 3b'3'0'0'0

Kaleta'0'0'0'0

Poepperling ss-p'4'1'0'0

Totals'32'7'10'6

Wilkes-Barre Area'123'430'0 — 13

Tunkhannock'004'201'0 — 7

2B — Bottger, Munley, Parr. 3B — Munley.

WBA'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Fritz (W)'6'10'7'4'3'6

Davies'1'0'0'0'1'0

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Munley (L)'4.1'11'10'7'4'2

Poepperling'2.2'5'3'3'2'1

Dallas 5, Berwick 0

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Adamski c'4'0'2'0

Zangardi rf'2'2'1'1

Paczewski ss'3'1'0'0

Geskey dh'3'0'1'2

Coyne cf'3'1'0'0

Williams 1b'3'0'0'0

Youngblood 1b'1'0'0'0

Rischawy lf'3'0'0'0

Healey 3b'3'0'1'1

Dale 3b'0'0'0'0

Leandri 2b'3'1'2'0

Totals'28'5'7'4

Berwick'AB'R'H'BI

Ga.Evensen c'3'0'0'0

Sult 1b-cf'3'0'0'0

Lisnock p-1b'3'0'0'0

Kupsky 3b'2'0'0'0

Uram ss'3'0'1'0

Phillips dh'3'0'0'0

Pinterich 2b'1'0'0'0

Yosh rf'1'0'0'0

Mausteller cf-p'2'0'0'0

Totals'21'0'1'0

Dallas'000'110'3 — 5

Berwick'000'000'0 — 0

2B — Zangardi, Geskey. 3B — Leandri.

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Patton (W)'7'1'0'0'3'7

Berwick'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Lisnock (L)'6.1'6'4'3'3'4

Mausteller'0.2'1'1'1'1'0

Wyoming Seminary 12, Nanticoke Area 3

Wyo. Seminary'AB'R'H'BI

Donovan cf'4'2'2'1

Behrens lf'4'1'3'1

Nockley ss'4'1'1'1

Evan 3b'5'1'1'0

Vought 1b'2'2'1'2

Vodzak c'3'2'2'0

Michaels'0'0'0'0

Flory lf'0'0'0'0

Aponick p'2'0'0'0

Finley dh'2'1'0'1

Fenster 2b'2'1'0'1

Aiello rf'4'1'2'2

Totals'32'12'12'9

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

Wonziak ss'4'0'1'0

E.Ball cf'3'1'1'0

Shemanski c'3'1'0'0

Miller cf-3b'2'0'0'1

Stachowiak p-1b'3'0'3'0

Skordensky 3b-p'2'0'0'0

Beggs p'1'0'0'0

Hull lf'0'0'0'0

Stout dh'3'0'1'0

Raggi rf'2'0'0'0

D.Ball rf'1'0'0'0

Martinez 2b'2'1'1'0

Ramos ph'1'0'0'0

Totals'28'3'7'1

Wyoming Seminary'000'610'5 — 12

Nanticoke Area'002'001'0 — 3

2B — Aiello. HR — Nockley, Vought.

Wyo. Seminary'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Aiello (W)'5'3'2'1'1'6

Aponick'2'4'1'1'0'1

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Stachowiak (L)'3.1'1'5'4'4'1'3

Skordensky'1.2'2'3'2'1'0

Beggs'2.0'5'5'4'2'1