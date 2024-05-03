H.S. Softball/Baseball Roundup: Lehman's Chipego tosses three-inning no-hitter

May 2—Hannah Chipego threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out nine, as Lake-Lehman defeated Wyoming Seminary 17-0 Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

The game ended early via the 15-run rule.

Kirsten Finarelli homered twice, doubled and had five RBI. Lucy Honeywell had a homer and double and knocked in two runs.

Gracie Bucknavage homered, singled twice and had two RBI. Gracie James had a solo home run. Alexis Shotwell homered and had two RBI.

Tunkhannock 9, Crestwood 2

Erin Van Ness tripled and drove in three runs as Tunkhannock defeated Crestwood.

Allison Kinney had a double and two RBI for the Tigers. Addisyn Waterman also had a double and one RBI. Winning pitcher McKenzie Hannon struck out eight and surrendered two hits.

Alexa Toniatti had a double for Crestwood.

Nanticoke Area 21, Hanover Area 5

Nanticoke Area scored 16 times in the first inning on the way to a win in three innings.

Kelsey Clark and Lilli Nice each had three RBI for Nanticoke Area. Rilee Ruminski had a double and two RBI. Cecily Johnson and Natalyn Emel each had two RBI.

BASEBALL

Crestwood 7, Wyoming Valley West 4

Zack Stavish drove in three runs with a double in the third inning as Crestwood defeated Wyoming Valley West.

Stavish finished with two of the Comets' five hits. Robert Duffy struck out six over 5.1 innings for the win.

Dan Escalante had a double and single for Valley West. D'vonte Rivers and Noah Fetko also had doubles.

Dallas 16, Tunkhannock 1

Jack Dale and Ethan Tinner each had three RBI as Dallas bounced back from a tough loss to first-place Hazleton Area to rout Tunkhannock in four innings.

JJ Rischawy added two RBI for the Mountaineers. Sam Barrouk struck out four in two innings to pick up the win.

Josiah Parr had two singles for Tunkhannock.

Hazleton Area 16, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

Dom Marino and Chris Florentino homered as Hazleton Aera won in five innings.

Marino and Florentino also had doubles. Marino finished with three RBI. Shea Higgins doubled and had four RBI. Jamie Martoccio and Jose Soquiel each had two RBI.

Jake Howe was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Wilkes-Barre Area. Koleton Davies had two singles.

Pittston Area 13, Berwick 4

Beau Widdick had three RBI while Dom Innamorati, Jake Aftewicz and Richie Tonte all had two as Pittston Area defeated Berwick.

Innamorati and Jacoby Harnen had triples. Aftewicz and Drew DeLucca each had a double.

Gabe Evensen had a double and two RBI for Berwick.

Nanticoke Area 9, Hanover Area 4

Derek Shemanski had a triple and three RBI as Nanticoke Area defeated rival Hanover Area.

Tyler Skordensky added two RBI. Starter Mike Stachowiak and reliever Chet Beggs limited Hanover Area to two hits. Beggs pitched the final four innings for the win.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 17, Wyo. Seminary 0

(3 inn.)

Lake-Lehman'AB'R'H'BI

Bucknavage 3b'3'3'3'2

Chipego p'3'0'0'0

Finarelli c'3'2'3'5

Brudnicki ss'3'2'2'0

Honeywell 2b'2'3'2'2

Wallace 1b-cf'2'2'1'0

Sarmonis'1'0'0'0

James rf'2'2'2'1

Kuhar'1'0'0'0

Shotwell cf'2'1'1'2

Doughton 1b'1'0'0'1

Makarewicz'1'1'1'0

Rogowski lf'2'1'1'1

Yusko'0'0'0'0

Walp'0'0'0'0

Totals'26'17'16'4

Wyo. Seminary'AB'R'H'BI

Parra ss'2'0'0'0

Ritondo p'0'0'0'0

Bobeck c'1'0'0'0

Brown lf'1'0'0'0

Fasula rf'1'0'0'0

Richardson 1b'1'0'0'0

Spera cf'1'0'0'0

Holodick'1'0'0'0

Brace 3b'1'0'0'0

Stone 2b'0'0'0'0

Eidam'0'0'0'0

Fox'0'0'0'0

Ahmed'0'0'0'0

Streight'0'0'0'0

Pinnock'0'0'0'0

Totals'9'0'0'0

Lake-Lehman'944 —17

Wyo. Seminary'000 — 0

2B — Wallace, Brudnicki, Honeywell, Finarelli, Bucknavage. HR — Honeywell, Finarelli 2, Shotwell, James, Bucknavage.

Lake-Lehman'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Chipego (W)'3'0'0'0'1'9

Wyo. Seminary'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Ritondo (L)'3'16'17'14'0'2

Tunkhannock 9, Crestwood 2

Crestwood'AB'R'H'BI

Babula ss'3'1'0'0

Snyder c'1'0'0'0

Lomerson c'2'0'0'0

Wisniewski cf'3'1'0'0

Toniatti 1b'3'0'1'0

Mendrzycki rf'2'0'0'0

Richards lf-cf'3'0'0'0

Stahlnecker 3b'3'0'1'0

Lenahan 2b-p'2'0'0'0

Van Den Berg'1'0'0'0

Stofko p-lf'0'0'0'0

Mitchell lf'1'0'0'0

Becker'1'0'0'0

Totals'25'2'2'0

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Van Ness 3b'4'1'2'3

Kulsicavage cf'4'0'0'1

Hannon p'2'1'1'0

Patton ss'2'2'1'0

Waterman 2b'3'1'1'1

Bamberger 1b'2'1'0'1

Kinney lf'2'0'1'2

Gietler 3b'4'1'1'0

Karp rf'2'2'1'0

Dana cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'25'9'8'8

Crestwood'002'000'0 — 2

Tunkhannock'015'120'x — 9

2B — Toniatti, Waterman, Kinney. 3B — Van Ness.

Crestwood'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Stofko (L)'2.2'6'6'6'4'0

Lenahan'3.1'2'3'2'5'2

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Hannon (W)'7'2'2'0'3'8

Nanticoke Area 21, Hanover Area 5

(3 inn.)

Hanover Area'AB'R'H'BI

Malacarne cf-p'2'1'1'0

Shreve c'2'1'1'0

Murphy 3b'2'1'1'0

Ponko ss'0'1'0'1

Slusser p-cf'2'0'1'1

Giannelli 2b'1'1'1'0

Brown rf'2'0'0'0

Chafin 1b'1'0'0'0

McGlynn lf'2'0'0'0

Totals'14'5'5'2

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

Clark cf'2'2'1'3

Nice p'3'1'2'3

Eisenhauer rf'1'3'0'1

Muhammed 1b'1'3'0'1

Ruminski lf'1'3'1'2

Casey lf'0'0'0'0

Percival 3b-ss'0'2'0'0

Alles'1'1'1'1

Nieves ss'0'0'0'0

Johnson ss-2b'1'3'1'2

Emel 2b-ss'0'1'0'2

Allabaugh 3b'1'0'0'0

Cromer c'0'1'0'1

Lewis c'1'1'0'0

Totals'12'21'6'16

Hanover Area'203 — 5

Nanticoke Area'(16)5x — 21

2B — Ruminski.

Hanover Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Slusser (L)'0.1'1'7'7'4'0

Malacarne'1.2'5'14'13'12'2

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Nice (W)'3'5'5'4'3'4

H.S. BASEBALL

Crestwood 7, Wyoming Valley West 4

Valley West'AB'R'H'BI

Ruddy cf'3'1'1'0

Rivers ss'3'1'1'0

Escalante 3b'4'1'2'1

Dubaskas lf'3'0'1'1

Klosko c'2'1'0'1

Klem 1b'3'0'1'0

Harchar dh'2'0'0'0

Richards'1'0'0'0

Hospodar 2b'3'0'0'0

Davis'1'0'0'0

Fetko rf'3'0'1'0

Ragukas'1'0'0'0

Totals'29'4'7'3

Crestwood'AB'R'H'BI

McManus lf-p'3'0'1'0

Domzalski 3b'3'1'0'0

Wright ss'3'2'1'1

Stavish 3b'4'1'2'3

Miller 1b'1'0'0'0

Czapla cf'2'0'0'1

Wagaman dh'2'0'1'1

Mylet c'3'0'0'0

Stortz rf'2'1'0'0

O'Donnell cr'0'1'0'0

Brown cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'23'7'5'6

Wyo. Valley West'100'020'1 — 4

Crestwood'004'021'x — 7

2B — Escalante, Fetko, Rivers, Stavish.

Valley West'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Giza (L)'2.1'2'4'3'3'3

Shedlock'3.0'3'3'2'2'2

Chimock'0.2'0'0'0'0'2

Crestwood'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Duffy (W)'5.1'6'3'3'3'6

McManus'1.2'1'1'1'2'4

Dallas 16, Tunkhannock 1

(4 inn.)

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Munley cf-p'1'0'0'0

Airgood lf'1'0'0'0

Gregory 3b-cf'2'0'1'0

Spudis lf-p'1'0'0'0

Kozlansky rf'1'0'0'0

Powell rf'1'0'0'0

Dominick'1'0'0'0

Learn 3b'1'1'1'0

Parr p-c'2'0'2'0

Kaleta 1b'1'0'0'0

Baltrusaitis 1b'1'0'0'0

Poepperling ss'2'0'0'0

Mislevy 2b'1'0'0'0

Welles 2b'0'0'0'0

Totals'16'1'4'0

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Adamski c-2b'4'1'1'0

Paczewski ss'3'1'2'0

C.Rischawy'0'1'0'0

Tirpak c'1'4'1'1

Williams dh'2'4'1'2

Sakulich rf'1'2'1'2

Dale 2b'1'2'1'3

Tinner 1b'3'1'2'3

J.Rischawy lf'3'0'1'2

Leandri 2b'2'0'1'1

Youngblood c'1'0'0'0

Totals'21'16'11'14

Tunkhannock'000'1 — 1

Dallas'454'3 — 16

2B — Tinner, Paczewski.

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Parr (L)'0.0'0'4'3'4'0

Munley'1.1'4'5'5'2'2

Spudis'1.2'7'7'7'5'1

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Barrouk (W)'2'2'0'0'1'4

Chapman'2'2'1'1'0'3

Hazleton Area 16, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

(5 inn.)

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Hearity'3'2'1'1

Pena'1'0'0'0

Florentino cf'3'3'2'1

Collevechio cf'0'0'0'0

Martoccio 3b'4'2'3'2

Peters 3b'1'0'0'0

Ledger c'3'0'2'2

Balay c'0'0'0'0

Higgins 2b'4'2'2'4

Katchur 2b'0'0'0'0

Marino lf'4'2'3'3

Schmidt lf'0'3'0'0

Soquiel rf'3'1'2'2

Diaz ss'4'0'1'0

Racho 1b'3'1'1'1

Yakubowski 1b'1'0'1'0

Totals'34'16'18'16

W-B Area'AB'R'H'BI

Davies cf-p'2'1'2'0

Tarreto p'0'0'0'0

Hufford 2b'3'0'1'0

Bottger'3'0'1'1

Howe ss'3'0'2'1

Fritz p-cf'2'0'0'0

Saracino'1'0'0'0

Sincavage c'2'1'1'0

Wiedlich'1'0'0'0

Jerez rf'2'0'1'0

Shaver'1'0'0'0

Nah 1b'2'0'0'0

Stahovic'0'0'0'0

Jimenez Vinas 3b'2'1'1'1

Totals'24'3'9'3

Hazleton Area'540'70 — 16

Wilkes-Barre Area'110'10 — 3

2B — Ledger, Higgins, Yakubowski, Marino, Florentino, Howe, Davies. HR — Marino Florentino.

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Aponick'2'6'2'2'1'2

Castrine (W)'2'3'1'0'0'3

Perkosky'1'0'0'0'0'3

W-B Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Fritz (L)'2'11'9'9'0'0

Davies'2'6'7'7'2'0

Tarreto'1'1'0'0'1'0

Pittston Area 13, Berwick 4

Berwick'AB'R'H'BI

Kupsky ss-3b'3'2'1'0

Lisnock p-2b'3'2'1'0

Ga.Evensen c'3'0'2'2

Sult 3b-rf'2'0'1'1

Moss lf'2'0'0'0

Pinterich rf'1'0'0'0

Temple p'2'0'0'1

Mausteller cf'2'0'0'0

Phillips 1b'2'0'0'0

Uram 2b-ss'3'0'0'0

Traugh cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'23'4'5'4

Pittston Area'AB'R'H'BI

DeLucca cf'5'0'1'1

D.Innamorati lf'4'3'2'2

Giardina ss'4'2'2'1

Aftewicz c'4'0'2'2

Widdick 2b'3'0'2'3

Harnen dh-p'4'0'1'0

Wardecki 1b'2'0'0'0

Tonte 3b'4'0'1'2

Barnic'0'1'0'0

Mead rf'3'4'3'0

Wruble cr'0'3'0'0

Totals'33'13'14'11

Berwick'000'220'0 — 4

Pittston Area'343'102'x — 13

2B — Ga.Evensen, DeLucca, Aftewicz. 3B — Harnen, D.Innamorati.

Berwick'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Lisnock (L)'2'6'7'5'1'0

Temple'4'8'6'3'0'1

Pittston Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Johnson'3.2'3'2'2'3'6

Laskowski (W)'0.2'1'2'2'2'1

Harnen'2.2'1'0'0'2'3

Nanticoke Area 9, Hanover Area 4

Hanover Area'AB'R'H'BI

Cruz lf'2'2'0'0

Engleman cf'4'0'1'1

Schiel p'4'1'0'1

Fallon 1b'4'0'1'1

Diaz rf'0'0'0'0

Garrison dh'3'0'0'0

Martinez c-p'2'0'0'0

Wright 2b'1'0'0'0

Peck 3b'3'0'0'0

Kratz ss'2'1'0'0

Totals'25'4'2'3

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

Ball cf'2'2'0'0

Martinez 2b'1'0'0'0

Beggs p'3'0'1'1

Wozniak ss'3'1'1'0

Miller 1b'4'1'2'1

Farrell pr'0'1'0'0

Shemanski c'3'2'2'3

Skordensky 3b'3'0'1'2

Stachowiak p'4'1'0'1

Hull lf'0'0'0'0

Stout dh'2'0'0'0

Weihbrecht dh'0'0'0'0

Raggi rf'2'2'0'0

Karsnak pr'0'1'0'0

Totals'27'9'8'8

Hanover Area'103'000'0 — 4

Nanticoke Area'013'203'x — 9

2B — Wozniak. 3B — Shemanski.

Hanover Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Schiel (L)'4.0'5'6'6'2'5

Martinez'2.3'3'3'3'2'3

Wright'0.1'0'0'0'0'0

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Stachowiak'3'2'4'2'2'1

Beggs (W)'4'0'0'0'1'3