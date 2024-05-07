H.S. Softball/Baseball: Adams throws fifth no-hitter for Pittston Area softball

May 6—Gainna Adams threw her fifth no-hitter of the season, striking out 12 as Pittston Area defeated Hazleton Area 4-0 to clinch at least a tie for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball title.

Pittston Area needs a win or a Tunkhannock loss this week to be the champion.

Adams was also 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Tori Stephenson had a triple, double and an RBI.

Lake-Lehman 7, Wyoming Area 1

Hannah Chipego limited Wyoming Area to two hits and Lake-Lehman scored late for a victory.

Chipego struck out 11. The Black Knights used a three-run fifth to gain some space from Wyoming Area.

Kirsten Finarelli and Haylee Makarewicz homered for Lehman. Makarewicz finished with three RBI and Finarelli had two.

Postponements

Holy Redeemer at Nanticoke Area was moved to Tuesday. Crestwood at Berwick will be played May 15.

MMI Prep at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech hasn't been rescheduled.

H.S. BASEBALL

Lake-Lehman 12, Northwest 2

Jake Naugle drove in three runs and two pitchers held Northwest to two hits as the Black Knights posted a non-conference win in five innings.

Von Voelker and Jason Jones also had two RBI. Will Jenkins tripled and had an RBI.

Jones pitched three innings, allowing two hits on the way to the win. Spencer Smith finished up with two hitless innings.

Hazleton Area 5, Wyo. Valley West 0

Dom Marino doubled twice and had three RBI as Hazleton Area defeated Wyoming Valley West.

Marino was part of Hazleton Area's four-run fifth inning. Richie Rossi and Jonas Aponick also had an RBI each. Aponick threw 6.1 innings, striking out nine, to pick up the win.

Postponements

Berwick at Tunkhannock will play Tuesday. Wilkes-Barre Area at Crestwood will be Thursday.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 4, Hazleton Area 0

Pittston Area'AB'R'H'BI

Adams p'4'0'2'2

Roman rf'4'0'1'0

Mehal'4'0'1'0

Antal lf'4'0'0'0

Herbert ss'3'0'1'0

Gorzkowski 1b'3'1'1'0

To.Stephenson 3b'3'1'2'1

Long 2b'3'1'0'0

Hintze cf'3'1'0'0

Ta.Stephenson cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'31'4'8'3

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Lagowy ss'3'0'0'0

Klesh 1b'3'0'0'0

Hoffman c'3'0'0'0

Major'2'0'0'0

Williams cf'2'0'0'0

Mummey 3b'2'0'0'0

Tito 2b'1'0'0'0

Meyers'1'0'0'0

Flaim lf'1'0'0'0

Matyas'1'0'0'0

Van Blargan rf'1'0'0'0

Rodgers rf'1'0'0'0

Totals'21'0'0'0

Pittston Area'o1o'3oo'0 — 4

Hazleton Area'000'000'0 — 0

2B — To.Stephenson, Adams. 3B — To.Stephenson.

Pittston Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Adams (W)'7'0'0'0'0'12

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Almeida (L)'7'8'4'1'0'0

Lake-Lehman 7, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area'AB'R'H'BI

Ad.Gaylord ss'3'0'0'0

Hallman'0'0'0'0

Wardell rf'3'0'0'0

Gasek p-3b'3'0'0'0

Giardina 3b-lf'2'0'0'0

Brown 1b'2'0'0'0

Slusser 2b'3'1'0'0

Haddock c'2'0'0'0

Ar.Gaylord lf-p'3'0'1'0

Gula'1'0'0'0

Layland cf'2'0'1'1

Lewis'1'0'0'0

Galenty'0'0'0'0

Totals'25'1'2'1

Lake-Lehman'AB'R'H'BI

Bucknavage cf'4'1'2'0

Chipego p'4'1'3'0

Finarelli c'2'2'1'2

Brudnicki ss'3'0'1'1

Honeywell 2b'3'0'1'0

Wallace lf'3'1'0'0

James rf'2'0'0'0

Shotwell'0'0'0'0

Yusko 1b'3'1'1'0

Makarewicz 3b'3'1'1'3

Totals'27'7'10'6

Wyoming Area'000'010'0 — 1

Lake-Lehman'200'032'x — 7

HR — Finarelli, Makarewicz.

Wyoming Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Gasek (L)'1.2'5'4'4'2'0

Ar.Gaylord'4.1'5'3'0'4'0

Lake-Lehman'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Chipego (W)'7'2'1'0'2'11

H.S. BASEBALL

Lake-Lehman 12, Northwest 2 (5 inn.)

Northwest'AB'R'H'BI

Voyton 2b'0'1'0'0

Cavuto 3b-p'3'0'1'0

Mieczkowski'0'0'0'0

Moyer 1b'2'0'0'0

Wilson'2'0'0'0

Diltz'0'1'0'0

Noss ss'2'0'1'0

Garcia cf'2'0'0'0

Bau lf-p'2'0'0'1

Dietz rf'2'0'0'0

Bonczewski p'1'0'0'0

Parnell lf-3b'1'0'0'0

Totals'17'2'2'1

Lake-Lehman'AB'R'H'BI

Sholtis rf'4'2'2'0

T.Evans ss'3'0'2'1

Finarelli 1b'1'3'1'1

Jenkins c'2'0'1'1

Naugle lf'3'1'1'3

Jones p'2'0'2'2

S.Smith p'1'2'0'0

Voelker 3b'3'0'2'2

J.Evans'2'1'0'0

Egbert 2b'2'0'0'0

Morris cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'23'12'9'10

Northwest'100'10 — 2

Lake-Lehman'360'21 — 12

3B — Jenkins.

Northwest'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Bonczewski (L)1.1'4'8'8'4'0

Bau'2.1'3'3'3'1'3

Cavuto'0.1'1'0'0'1'0

Parnell'0.1'1'1'1'0'0

Lake-Lehman'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Jones (W)'3'2'1'1'2'2

S.Smith'2'0'1'0'1'0

Hazleton Area 5, Wyo. Valley West 0

Wyo. Valley West'AB'R'H'BI

Ruddy cf'3'0'1'0

Rivers ss'3'0'1'0

Escalante 3b'2'0'0'0

Dubaskas lf'3'0'0'0

Giza 1b'2'0'1'0

Klosko dh'3'0'0'0

Fetko rf'3'0'0'0

Hospodar 2b'2'0'0'0

Staron'1'0'0'0

Kern c'3'0'0'0

Totals'25'0'3'0

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Hearity lf'2'0'0'0

Gil Pena'1'0'0'0

Florentino rf'4'0'1'0

Martoccio 3b'3'1'1'0

Ledger c'2'0'1'0

Higgins 2b'2'0'0'0

Marino dh'3'1'2'3

Rossi cf'3'0'1'1

Soquiel'0'1'0'0

Aponick p'2'0'0'1

Castrine p'0'0'0'0

Racho 1b'2'0'1'0

Pecora cr'0'0'0'0

R.Schmidt cr'0'2'0'0

Totals'24'5'7'5

Wyo. Valley West'000'000'0 — 0

Hazleton Area'001'040'x — 5

2B — Marino 2.

Wyo. Valley West'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Klem (L)'4.1'6'5'5'4'0

Chimock'1.2'1'0'0'1'0

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Aponick (W)'6.1'3'0'0'1'9

Castrine'0.2'0'0'0'0'2