Hürzeler: Quitting St Pauli was one of my most difficult decisions

St. Pauli coach Fabian Huerzeler at the post-match press conference. Fabian Huerzeler understands his decision to swap Bundesliga newcomers St Pauli for Brighton & Hove Albion will have disappointed fans of the Hamburg club. Heiko Becker/dpa

Fabian Hürzeler understands his decision to swap Bundesliga newcomers St Pauli for Brighton & Hove Albion will have disappointed fans of the Hamburg club.

The 31-year-old coach has headed to the Premier League after just 18 months at St Pauli, where he transformed the team from relegation candidates. The US-born coach has signed a deal at mid-table Brighton until 2027 and succeeds Roberto De Zerbi.

St Pauli have yet to announce a replacement.

"Leaving the club was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made. I understand that lots of you are disappointed and I want to assure you that I didn't make this decision lightly," he wrote on Instagram.

"I haven't opted against something but for something. For a huge challenge and opportunity. I will always carry St Pauli and the unbelievable community in my heart."