H.S. Roundup: Falcons hold off Liberty Union; FC’s Owens scores career-high 25 in loss

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairfield Union 49, Liberty Union 43: The Falcons were able to hang on in their Mid-State League-Buckeye Division win over the Lions.

Keegan Arnett led the way for the Falcons with 17 points and Caleb Schmelzer added 13. Caleb Redding hit a big 3-pointer late in the game to give the Falcons some breathing room.

New Hope 53, Fisher Catholic 48: Peyton Owens scored a career-high 25 points but it wasn’t enough as the Irish fell short against New Hope at the Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic. Hyde O’Rielley added 19 points for Fisher Catholic.

Johnstown 49, Bloom-Carroll 40: The visiting Bulldogs fell behind early in their non-conference loss to the Johnnies.

Tryce Chaffin led a balanced attack with 10 points, Carson Davis had nine, Jayse Rockwood chipped in eight and Park Truex added seven points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newark 51, Lancaster 42: The Lady Gales battled the Wildcats before coming up short in their Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division loss.

Jenna Grabans led the way with 13 points, Kylan Pugh and Lily Stoughton finished with eight points each, while Chandler Crowell and Emalene Chevalier chipped in six points each.

Bloom-Carroll 50, Fairfield Union 15: The Bulldogs outscored the Falcons 17-0 in the third quarter in their MSL-Buckeye Division win over the Falcons. Emily Bratton led the way with 20 points and Marissa Wilkinson added 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Roundup: Falcons hold off LU; FC’s Owens scores career-high 25 in loss