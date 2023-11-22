H.S. polls: See where South Bend area teams are ranked in the state of Indiana

BOYS BASKETBALL

IBCA poll

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll (all classes)

Rank | School | (first place votes) | total points

1. Ben Davis (16) 426; 2. Kokomo (1) 405; 3. Lawrence North (4) 351; 4. Indianapolis Attucks (1) 283; 5. Brownsburg 256; 6. F.W. Wayne 235; 7. Center Grove 229; 8. Noblesville 206; 9. Indianapolis Cathedral 199; 10. Fishers 190; 11. Brownstown Central 183; 12. (tie) Jeffersonville 154 and Westfield 154; 14. Chesterton 150; 15. Carmel 143; 16. Guerin Catholic 115; 17. F.W. Blackhawk Christian 101; 18. Scottsburg 93; 19. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 87; 20. NorthWood 86.

Others receiving votes: Anderson, Avon, Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Delta, Evansville Bosse, Evansville F. J. Reitz, Evansville Memorial, Fort Wayne North Side, Franklin Community, Greenfield-Central, Hamilton Southeastern, Hammond Central, Heritage Hills, Indianapolis Lutheran, LaVille, Lawrence Central, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Mishawaka Marian, Munster, North Central (Indianapolis), North Posey, Northridge, Norwell, Orleans, Park Tudor, Penn, Peru, Pike, Plainfield, Portage, Providence, Richmond, South Bend Riley, South Bend St. Joseph, South Bend Washington, Terre Haute North Vigo, Tindley, Tipton, Wapahani, Warren Central, Warsaw Community, West Noble, Westview, Zionsville, 21st Century Charter School - Gary

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IBCA poll

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll (all classes)

Rank | School | (first place votes) | total points | Record

n1. Hamilton Southeastern (17) 397 5-0; 2. Bedford North Lawrence (2) 347 6-0; 3. Lawrence Central (1) 344 4-0; 4. Center Grove 329 6-0; 5. Columbia City 309 5-0; 6. Noblesville 293 4-1; 7. F.W. Snider 238 6-1; 8. Zionsville 230 5-1; 9. SB Washington 226 5-1; 10. Homestead 207 3-1; 11. Lawrence North 196 2-1; 12. Lake Central 172 4-1; 13. Plainfield 160 5-0; 14. Indian Creek 101 4-1; 15. Jennings County 90 5-1; 16. Northridge 86 5-1; 17. Brownsburg 75 4-2; 18. (tie) Fishers 53 4-2, Franklin Community 53 5-2 and Twin Lakes 53 5-1.

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Borden (7-0), Carroll-Flora (4-0), Caston (6-0), Evansville Memorial (2-0), Fort Wayne Northrop (3-1), Franklin Central (2-3), Gibson Southern (3-1), Hamilton Heights (5-1), Lanesville (6-0), Merrillville (2-2), Mooresville (5-2), North Knox (7-0), Norwell (4-2), Orleans (5-0), Rensselaer Central (8-0), Roncalli (4-1), Silver Creek (4-1), South Knox (5-0), Valparaiso (3-2), Warsaw (3-2), Western (6-0), Westfield (4-1).

ICGSA polls

Indiana Coaches Girls Sports Association polls

CLASS 4A

1. Hamilton Southeastern 5-0; 2. Bedford North Lawrence 6-0; 3. Lawrence Central 4-0; 4. Center Grove 6-0; 5. Columbia City 5-0; 6. Noblesville 4-1; 7. F.W. Wayne Snider 6-1; 8. Zionsville 5-1; 9. SB Washington 5-1; 10. (tie) Lake Central 4-1 and Lawrence North 2-1; 12. Homestead 3-1; 13. (tie) SB Adams 1-4 and Jennings County 5-1; 15. (tie) Plainfield 5-0 and Brownsburg 4-2; 17. Silver Creek 4-1.

CLASS 3A

1. Hamilton Heights 5-1; 2. Indian Creek 4-1; 3. Norwell 4-2; 4. Twin Lakes 5-1; 5. Rensselaer Central 8-0; 6. Western 6-0; 7. Evansville Memorial 2-0; 8. West Lafayette 5-3; 9. Gibson Southern 3-1; 10. Benton Central 4-1; 11. Greensburg 3-2; 12. Fairfield 5-1; 13. Evansville Bosse 1-3; 14. Washington 4-3; 15. (tie) Scottsburg 4-1 and Jay County 3-2.

CLASS 2A

1. North Knox 7-0; 2. Eastbrook 4-0; 3. Eastern Hancock 5-0; 4. South Knox 5-0; 5. Carroll (Flora) 4-0; 6. F.W. Luers 3-0; 7. Alexandria 5-0; 8. Lapel 4-1; 9. Linton-Stockton 5-1; 10. (tie) Brownstown Central 3-0 and Austin 4-1; 12. Providence 0-1; 13. Eastside 5-0; 14. (tie) Triton Central 3-2 and Lewis Cass 5-0; 16. Crawford County 7-1; 17. Parke Heritage 4-1.

CLASS 1A

1. Lanesville 6-0; 2. Borden 7-0; 3. Bethany Christian 5-0; 4. Caston 6-0; 5. Morgan Twp. 5-0; 6. Springs Valley 4-0; 7. Oldenburg Academy 3-0; 8. (tie) Marquette Catholic 6-0, Tri-Twp. 5-0 and Tri 4-1; 11. (tie) Washington Twp. 4-1 and Tecumseh 3-1; 12. Jac-Cen-Del 3-1; 14. (tie) North Central (Farmersburg) 3-2 and F.W. Blackhawk 4-2; 16. Orleans 5-0; 17. South Decatur 4-2.

WRESTLING

IndianaMat.com rankings

1. Brownsburg; 2. Crown Point; 3. Center Grove; 4. Warren Central; 5. Delta; 6. Rochester; 7. Indianapolis Cathedral; 8. Western; 9. Floyd Central; 10. (tie) Penn and Avon; 12. Mishawaka; 13. (tie) Evansville Mater Dei and Bellmont; 15. New Castle; 16. Zionsville; 17. (tie) Hobart and McCutcheon; 19. Bloomington South; 20. (tie) Jay County and New Haven.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: High school polls for week of November 19, 2023