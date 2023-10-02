H&M's Next Designer Collaboration Is With Rabanne

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Just a few days after Rabanne unveiled its extravagant metallic fringe and armor-inspired Spring 2024 collection in Paris, Creative Director Julien Dossena is already onto his next big moment: announcing a collaboration with H&M, arriving this fall.

The collaboration will feature re-editions of past Rabanne ready-to-wear looks as well as near-identical pieces from the brand's archive — similar to Mugler's May 2023 collaboration with the Swedish retailer.

"We really wanted to do a collection that was generous, that would be hedonistic and fun and light and effortless and timeless," Dossena said in an interview with Vogue. "We really thought about inclusivity and diversity and how we can play around with those in a way that was part Jimi Hendrix, part David Bowie, part Helmut Newton and part Grace Coddington in the pool."

Given the rich legacy of Paco Rabanne and his intricate designs, the question of how achievable this collaboration would be lingered in both brands' minds. H&M Creative Advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson, told Vogue, "We love these kinds of challenges, and we wanted to do it in the most correct way to push boundaries and achieve a high level of craftsmanship. It was truly all about teamwork." (Price points have yet to be revealed.)

Rabanne Spring 2024 Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

In a recent interview with Fashionista, Johansson emphasized the importance of quality when it comes to H&M's production process: "Each collection is a big achievement, and that's what we're working with every day: making the best products and the best collection for our customers, seeing to it that they're really well-made and well-thought-through garments that are more sustainable and that you will use for a long time and give up to someone else to cherish when you don't want them any longer."

Rabanne fans can look forward to a collection that features many of the Spanish luxury house's familiar codes. While the full range has yet to be revealed, teaser images show a gold sequined mini-skirt-and-bra-top set, a silver chrome suit and whimsical multicolored patterned pieces — designs that are all rooted in Dossena's past Rabanne collections.

Rabanne's collaboration with H&M — featuring womenswear, menswear and home decor — will be available to shop worldwide and on hm.com on Nov. 9.

We will update this story as more details on the collaboration are shared by H&M and Rabanne.

