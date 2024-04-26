Hülkenberg to part ways with Haas and join Sauber in 2025

German Formula 1 driver Nico Huelkenberg of team Haas, drives during the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit. Hasan Bratic/dpa

German Formula One driver Nico Hülkenberg will part ways with Haas when his contract expires at the end of the 2024 season and join Sauber from 2025, both teams said on Friday.

Hülkenberg joined Haas in 2023 after a three-year absence from F1. He's currently 13th in the drivers' standings with three top 10 finishes from the opening five rounds in 2024.

But from 2025 he will join forces with Sauber Formula One team, which will became a works team of German car makers Audi in 2026. The German driver signed a multi-year contract and will therefore compete for Audi.

Hülkenberg has competed in more than 200 grands prix but never made the podium.

"I’d like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team in the time that he’s been here with us – he’s been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with," Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said in a statement.

"There’s lots more racing to go this year so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season," he added.

Hülkenberg switch will trigger a return to the Sauber team he previously represented in 2013.

"I’m returning to the team I worked with back in 2013 and have fond memories of the strong team spirit in Switzerland," he said. "The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special. When a German manufacturer enters Formula 1 with such determination, it is a unique opportunity."

Sauber Motorsport AG CEO Andreas Seidl said: "With his speed, his experience and his commitment to teamwork, he will be an important part of the transformation of our team – and of Audi’s F1 project."

Audi will take over 100% of Formula One team Sauber when it enters the sport in 2026, but there is not yet confirmation whether the German car makers may enter the sport earlier than planned in 2025.

Huge rule changes are coming in 2026, which is why the manufacturer had targeted that date originally.

Sauber currently races under the Kick Sauber name and have Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu in their line-up, but their future at the team is unclear.

Another potential Audi candidate is reportedly Carlos Sainz who has to leave Ferrari after the season for incoming seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Haas, meanwhile, are yet to announce a replacement for Hülkenberg.