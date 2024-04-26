Hülkenberg to part ways with Haas at the end of F1 season

German Formula 1 driver Nico Huelkenberg of team Haas, drives during the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit. Hasan Bratic/dpa

German Formula One driver Nico Hülkenberg will part ways with Haas when he contract expires at the end of the 2024 season, the team said on Friday.

Hülkenberg joined Haas in 2023 after a three-year absence from F1. He's currently 13th in the drivers' standings with three top 10 finishes from the opening five rounds in 2024.

"I’d like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team in the time that he’s been here with us – he’s been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with," Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said in a statement.

"There’s lots more racing to go this year so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season," he added.

The German driver is reportedly set to join the Sauber Formula One team which will became a works team of German car makers Audi in 2026.

According to broadcasters Sport1, Hülkenberg has been offered a three-year contract 2025-2027 by Audi which will take over Sauber. It said that the deal was all but done and an official announcement could come before the end of May.

Hülkenberg has competed in more than 200 grands prix but never made the podium.

Another potential Audi candidate is reportedly Carlos Sainz who has to leave Ferrari after the season for incoming seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.