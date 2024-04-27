H.S. Girls Basketball: Pittston Area's Ranieli named all-state third team once again

Apr. 26—Pittston Area's Daniella Ranieli was selected to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Class 5A third team on Friday.

Ranieli was the only Wyoming Valley Conference player selected in the six PIAA classifications. The Lackawanna League had four players chosen.

The boys all-state teams were announced Thursday. The WVC had no one selected.

Ranieli, a junior guard, was selected to the third-team last season. She was second in WVC Division 1 in scoring with an 18.3 average, first in free-throw shooting by hitting 82.9% from the line and first with 60 3-pointers. She was named the Division 1 Player of the Year by the coaches.

A three-time Times Leader All-WVC selection and Player of the Year last season, Ranieli scored her 1,000th career point Jan. 5 against Hazleton Area.

The highest honor among the girls players from District 2 went to Mountain View sophomore Addision Kilmer, who was named the Player of the Year in Class A. Kilmer averaged 16.9 points in helping her team to the PIAA state semifinals.

Scranton freshman Zya Small was selected to the Class 5A first team. The 6-foot-1 Small averaged 18 points a game and received her first Division I collegiate offer as an eighth grader.

Scranton Prep had a pair of juniors honored in Class 4A. Jenna Hillebrand, who averaged 15 points, was chosen to the second team. Maya Jenkins, who averaged 11.6 points, was picked to the third team.

BOYS ALL-STATE

Abington Heights had seniors Mason Fedor and Will Marion selected to the Class 5A third team. Ken Bianchi was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Comets to the PIAA 5A quarterfinals in his 49th and final year as a head coach.

The Lackawanna League also had two players selected to the Class 2A first team — Blue Ridge senior Connor Cranage and Holy Cross junior Michael Higgins.