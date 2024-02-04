H.S. girls basketball: Eight IHSAA sectional champions crowned from South Bend area

A total of eight girls basketball teams from the South Bend Tribune coverage area won sectional championships Saturday night. Here is a breakdown of all the action from across the area.

CLASS 4A

Sectional 3: South Bend Washington 77, South Bend Adams 45

Sectional 4: Northridge 53, Penn 37

CLASS 3A

Sectional 18: Bremen 55, Tippecanoe Valley 53 (OT)

The Lions saw a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter evaporate, only to rally in overtime to upset the Vikings for the sectional championship. Kila Foster scored 23 points and Eliana Grubbs 17 to pace Bremen, which avenged a 54-39 loss to Tippecanoe Valley from the regular season with its victory. The Lions (14-11) will play Hanover Central (17-7) in a one-game regional championship this Saturday, Feb. 10.

Sectional 19: New Prairie 56, South Bend Clay 38

New Prairie's Jolie Johns (10) celebrates during the New Prairie vs. Jimtown girls sectional semifinal basketball game Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at New Prairie High School.

The Cougars won their first sectional championship since 2000, ending Clay’s final season in program history in the process. New Prairie (20-5) was led offensively by senior Jolie Johns, who scored 24 points. Morgan White also reached double-digit scoring for the Cougars with 12 points. Clay (7-18) was paced by junior Mayliya Freeman’s 14 points. The Colonials were able to win multiple sectional games this year for the first time since 2016, beating Marian in the quarterfinals and Saint Joseph in the semis.

Sectional 20: NorthWood 34, Fairfield 32

Class 3A is guaranteed a new state champion after the Panthers knocked off the defending champs. Ellyn Branham ended up leading NorthWood in scoring with 10 points, as the Panthers held off a late comeback attempt from the Falcons to win the game. Fairfield finishes with a 22-4 record in the first year under head coach Kyle Hartman. Meanwhile, NorthWood (19-6) will face New Prairie in a regional championship game this Saturday, Feb. 10.

CLASS 2A

Sectional 34: LaVille 47, North Judson-San Pierre 37

The Lancers (12-11) upset the Bluejays (14-11) on their home court to win their first sectional championship since 2003. North Judson had beaten LaVille, 42-39, during the regular season. LaVille had a big offensive showing from junior Brooke Edison, as she scored 17 points in the win. The Lancers now get to face Andrean (12-14) for a regional championship this Saturday, Feb. 10.

CLASS 1A

Sectional 50: Marquette Catholic 52, Triton 39

Laniah Davis nearly outscored the Trojans on her own, as the Blazers sophomore had 30 points in the victory. She made 9-of-16 shot attempts, as well as 12-of-14 free throw shots to lead Marquette (21-4) to its first sectional championship since 2019. Triton finishes the season with an 11-14 record. The Blazers will play Morgan Township (17-7) in a regional title contest this Saturday, Feb. 10.

Sectional 51: Bethany Christian 59, Blackhawk Christian 55

The Bruins are back-to-back sectional champions, outscoring Blackhawk by nine points in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback victory. Zoe Willems scored 29 points and Mariah Stoltzfus 24 for Bethany Christian, with 18 of Willems’ points coming in the final period. The Bruins (18-6), who made the 1A state title game last year, will face Caston (21-3) in a regional championship game this Saturday, Feb. 10.

