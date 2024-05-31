H.S. Football: UNICO All-Star Classic set for Saturday night at Wyoming Area

May 30—As spring high school sports head to the PIAA state playoffs, a glimpse of fall sports will be here Saturday night.

The annual UNICO All-Star Football Classic will be played for a 72nd time at 6:45 p.m. at Wyoming Area's stadium in West Pittston. The proceeds from the game go to local charities.

The game features some of the top seniors from the Wyoming Valley Conference. Special rules are in place for the defense. There is no blitzing and only a four-man front can be utilized. Those four linemen are the only ones who can rush the passer.

Players were nominated by the WVC coaches in January. As is the case every year, some players selected are unable to play because of other commitments or issues.

Wyoming Area all-state running back Aaron Crossley, who will play at Lehigh University in the fall, is one of the standouts unable to play. However, several of his teammates will be part of the Pioneers roster along with several players from neighboring Wyoming Valley West.

Berwick, Lake-Lehman, Tunkhannock and prep school Wyoming Seminary also had players chosen to play for the Pioneers.

Wyoming Area's Randy Spencer, who recently completed his 15th season as the Warriors' coach, will be in charge of the Pioneers. His team had two practices last week and a final one scheduled for Thursday.

"We've got to see most of the kids," Spencer said. "Again, this time of the year is challenging, especially for seniors with their schedules. With that in mind, we've only tried to get them together twice to this point and our hope is we'll have everybody available for Thursday and the game Saturday."

The bulk of the players selected to play for the Miners are from Wilkes-Barre Area. Crestwood, Dallas, Hanover Area, Hazleton Area, Holy Redeemer, Nanticoke Area and Pittston Area also had players chosen.

Pittston Area's Joe DeLucca will be running the Miners. DeLucca, a Wyoming Area grad, was hired to coach the Patriots in January after a stint as an assistant there. He has also been an assistant at Mid Valley, Wyoming Area and Wyoming Seminary.

"There's not a lot of time to get prepared," DeLucca said, "but the nice thing is these kids all know about football really well. They all know what they're doing, where they're suppose to go, who they're suppose to block. There's not a lot of deep-level teaching that needs to go on."

DeLucca will have the opportunity to coach his son Drew, who started three years at quarterback at Pittston Area. Drew became available when the Pittston Area baseball team's season came to an end with a 5-0 loss to Selinsgrove on Thursday. Drew was the leadoff hitter and center fielder for the Patriots.

A dinner for the players was held Wednesday at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter.

Here is a list of players chosen four months ago for the UNICO game:

PIONEERS

Berwick: Liam Carroll, OL/DL/LB; Jimmy DeAndrea, LB; Josh Kishbaugh, CB; Ethan Lear, QB; Harrison Snyder, DE/TE; Tyler Winter; RB

Lake-Lehman: Jakob Daum, WR/OLB; Jacob McHenry, OL/DL; Justin Pudimott, RB/LB; Bayne Raspen, FB/TE/LB/DE; Brayden Savage, OL/DL

Tunkhannock: Brody Gregory, OL/DL; Austin Holiday, WR/DB; Evan Montross, FB/LB; Joey Ross, OFF UTL/DB; Logan Ross, RB/LB

Wyoming Area: Luke Barhight, FB/DE/LS; Liam Burke, K; Aaron Crossley, RB/LB; Jacob Gustitus, OL/DL; James Hizynski, TE/DE; Jayden Jones, OL/DL; Jacob Krulick, C; Skyler Pierce, DE/WR; Sam Rau, DL/OL; Nick Scalzo, NG; Anthony VanAuken, OL

Wyoming Seminary: Joey English, WR/DB

Wyoming Valley West: Tajae Albritton, WR/DB; Isaiah Cobb, RB/LB; Dajaun Edwards, OL; Jacoy Grant, OL/DL; Nasir Hall, OL/DL; Ty Makarewicz, WR/ DB; Bronx Maldonado, LB/DL; Zubair Sharif, TE/LB; Eliot Thomas, DL/OL; Maki Wells, WR/DB; Lucaz Zdancewicz, UTL

MINERS

Crestwood: James Barrett, K/P/RB; Mason Girton, LB; Logan Rolles, RB/LB; Matt Sklarosky, WR/DB; Jason Swank, WR/DB

Dallas: Nick Farrell, TE/OLB; AJ Fife, OG/LB; Emmitt Moore, OL; Brady Rosencrans, OT/DE; Lucas Tirpak, DB/WR

Hanover Area: Ezequiel Hernaiz-OL/DL; Jayden Shortz-RB/LB

Hazleton Area: Robert Anderson, OL/DL; Brayan Calcano, OL/DL; Zander Coleman, TE/ILB; Brady Mizenko, RB/OLB; Peter Youngcourt, OL/DL

Holy Redeemer: Owen Boshek, DL; Ryan Garvin, RB/LB; Luke Hajkowski, DL/OL; DJ McDermott, WR/LB

Nanticoke Area: Steve Armstrong, FB/LB; Zack Fox, RB/DB; Jaidyn Johnson, TE/DE; Mike Park, OL/DL; Seth Raymer, TE/DE; Gavin Turak, WR/DB; Ryan Wiaterowski, OL/DL

Pittston Area: Ciaran Bilbow, TE/DE/LB; Drew DeLucca, QB/DB; AJ Scalpi, DL/OL

Wilkes-Barre Area: DJ Battle, DE; Connor Chapple, C/DT; Bobby Delescavage, DE/TE; Gio Gonzalez, OT/DT; Jovan Goodwin, WR/DB; Max Gregor, DE/OLB; Connor Kelly, LB/RB; Evan Laybourn-Boddie, WR/DB; Ariel Lopez, WR/DB; Howie Shiner, RB/LB