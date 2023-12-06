H.S. Football: All-South Jersey teams for 2023 season

Willingboro's Lamar Best throws a pass during the football game between Willingboro and Timber Creek played at Timber Creek High School on Friday, September 8, 2023.

All-South Jersey

First Team Offense

QB: Lamar Best, Willingboro, sophomore. One of the top rising young players in the Garden State, Best threw for 2,607 yards with 35 touchdowns, rushed for 845 yards and 17 TDs and caught a pass for an 80-yard score. His 58 career TD passes is a state record for a sophomore.

RB: Stephen Ordille, Mainland, senior. The engine behind Mainland's potent running game, Ordille ran for 1,841 yards with a school-record 30 touchdowns. He rushed for 100-or-more yards in a game eight times, including 244 yards and four TDs in the sectional final against Millville. He had 184 yards and three scores in the state final.

RB: Kenny Smith, Hammonton, junior. After earning the South Jersey Offensive Player of the Year honor in 2022, Smith put together a solid encore with 1,461 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 15 catches for 145 yards and a score.

RB: Julian Turney, St. Augustine, junior. With 1,290 yards rushing, Turney turned in the sixth-best rushing season in program history. Turney scored 19 touchdowns, finding the end zone in nine games. He owns over 2,100 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns in his career.

WR: Lotzeir Brooks, Millville, junior. The Courier-Post South Jersey Offensive Player of the Year.

WR: Cam Miller, Winslow, junior. One of the premier playmakers in the state, Miller made 57 catches for 1,334 and 15 touchdowns for the Eagles, who reached double digits in wins for the first time in over two decades. Miller also returned two punts for scores.

WR: Benny Liles III, Kingsway, senior. It was a record-setting season for the speedy wideout. Liles set single-season marks for catches (60), receiving yards (1,078) and touchdown catches (15) while also setting career records in the same categories with 113 catches for 1,869 yards and 25 TDs.

OL: Damien Eichler, Woodstown, senior. A two-time All-South Jersey first-team selection, the 6-3, 275-pound left tackle helped clear the way for a Wolverines' offense that produced over 2,600 yards on the ground.

OL: Dylan Grau, Cherokee, junior. At 6-5, 330 pounds, Grau moved defensive linemen out of the way on a consistent basis, providing plenty of space for Cherokee's backs to maneuver. The result was close to 2,500 yards on the round, paving the way for a sectional championship.

OL: Zach Hodges, Mainland, senior. The 6-1, 245-pound Hodges set the tone at left tackle on Mainland's offensive line. The Mustangs racked up over 3,700 yards on the ground and Hodges was a big reason for the success. Also a standout student with a 4.95 GPA (weighted).

OL: Vincent Isom, St. Augustine, senior. A two-time All-South Jersey and All-New Jersey selection, the 6-1, 280-pound Isom was a four-year starter for the Hermits. Solid in run blocking and pass protection, Isom was a difference maker on the defensive line as well.

OL: Jake Phelan, Delsea, senior. One of the main cogs in the engine room for Delsea's punishing Wing-T offense, the 6-2, 290-pound Phelan was a three-year starter. He played a pivotal role in the Crusaders grinding out a state-best 4,100 yards en route to the state Group 3 championship.

AP: Bryce Belinfanti, Woodstown, junior. Belinfanti put together one of the best seasons in Woodstown history, rushing for 1,740 yards and 21 touchdowns, leading the Wolverines to a division title and the program's first-ever sectional crown. He also had 18 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown.

AP: Sah'nye Degraffenreidt, Atlantic City, junior. The player known as "Ice Cup," Degraffenreidt has put the chill on opposing defenses with his knack for highlight-reel catches. The junior made 43 grabs for 1,009 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 114 yards and a score.

AP: Daniel Russo, Delsea, junior. One of the most punishing two-way players in the Garden State, Russo racked up 1,669 yards and 26 touchdowns as a fullback for the state Group 3 champion Crusaders. He rushed for over 100 yards in a game 10 times and had a TD in 12 games, including 131 yards and two scores in the state final. Russo also led the team with 95.5 tackles, with 14 for loss.

AP: Zac Fearon, Seneca, senior. With a knack for the end zone, Fearon crossed the goal line 32 times this fall. He rushed for 1,170 yards and 23 touchdowns to go along with seven TD catches and two punt returns for scores. Fearon, who had 64 tackles from his linebacker spot, is a standout student as well with a 4.7 GPA.

K: Tommy Pajic, Cherokee, senior. Owning one of the strongest legs in the region, Pajic converted 7-of-8 field goals with a long of 41 yards along with 37-of-40 extra points (three blocked). He averaged 33 yards on 32 punts and recorded 33 touchbacks. He also caught three passes for TDs and picked off two on defense.

First Team Defense

DL: Darian Blachewicz, Millville, junior. The 6-2, 255-pound Blachewicz is a major disrupter on the Thuunderbolts' defensive line. He recorded eight sacks and seven tackles for loss. Also, Blachewicz is a three-year starter on the offensive line.

DL: Leo Bluestein, Cherokee, senior. On one of the area's top defenses, the 6-2, 220-pound Bluestein was always around the action. He had 10.5 sacks, giving him 17 for his career, to go along with 60 tackles and a defensive touchdown.

DL: Jonathan Harris, Delsea, junior. The 6-0, 225-pound Harris introduced himself often to opposing ball carriers. He registered 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss for the state Group 3 champion, including two sacks and five TFL in the title game.

DL: Brandon Simmons, Glassboro, sophomore. One of the best young linemen in the region, the 6-1, 260-pound Simmons put together an incredible season with 13 sacks, 96 tackles, including a whopping 35 for a loss.

LB: Matt Bonczek, St. Augustine, junior. Regarded as one of the top tacklers in the region, the 5-11, 220-pound linebacker racked up 87 tackles with 11 for loss and nine quarterback pressures. He also forced two fumbles for one of South Jersey's most stingiest defenses.

LB: Acear Cornish, Millville, senior. A speedy, hard-hitting player, the 6-2, 225-pound Cornish always found his way to the ball. He recorded a team-best 90 tackles with 14 for loss and four sacks.

LB: Fatim Diggs, Eastside, senior. Few players were better off the edge then the 6-3, 225-pound Diggs. The senior produced 11 sacks and 124 tackles for the defensive-minded Tigers. He also forced three fumbles.

LB: JJ Sinclair, Mainland, senior. The senior middle linebacker was a tackling machine for the state Group 4 champion Mustangs. The 5-8, 175-pound Sinclair racked up a team-best 132 tackles, including 32 for losses and six sacks.

DB: Michael LeMay, Lenape, senior. One of the best Swiss Army knife-type players in the region, the strong safety racked up 111 tackles with nine for loss and two interceptions. He also blocked punts, returned a kickoff for a score and had three offensive touchdowns.

DB: Braheem Long Jr., Camden, senior. With solid ball-hawking ability, the 6-0, 170-pound Long consistently disrupted opposing passing attacks. He finished with four takeaways, returning two for touchdowns. Long had 37 tackles, three for loss. The owner of a 3.7 GPA, Long also had four TD catches.

DB: Da’Shawn Long, Washington Twp., junior. The 5-10, 175-pound Long enjoyed a breakout season for the Minutemen. He registered 55 tackles with five interceptions. On offense, he made 33 catches for 422 yards and eight touchdowns. He'll look to take an even bigger step next season.

DB: Jamie Tyson, Mainland, senior. The Courier-Post South Jersey Defensive Player of the Year.

AP: Cohen Cook, Mainland, senior. The 6-1, 195-pound Cook served up impressive stats across the board. The linebacker posted 99 tackles with 26 for loss, seven sacks, four fumble recoveries and a pick-6. On offense, he rushed for 754 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 264 yards and two scores.

AP: Malachi Castle, Rancocas Valley, senior. The 6-3, 230-pound Castle registered 76 tackles with 28 for loss, seven sacks and a fumble recovery. He made a difference on the offensive side of the ball with eight touchdowns, including seven rushing scores.

AP: Wayne Adair, Delsea, senior. Another one of the Crusaders' standout two-way players, Adair had 30 tackles and a pick from his safety spot. The 6-0, 195-pound Adair also rushed for over 1,000 yards with 17 touchdowns, including a team-best 134 yards in the state final.

AP: Brahim Wynn, Timber Creek, senior. The 6-3, 240-pound Wynn was a punisher off the edge, recoding 11 sacks with 56 tackles and two fumble recoveries. He's a UMass recruit.

P: Blaise Coley, Haddonfield, junior. With a long punt of 50 yards, Coley averaged over 36 yards on his 24 punts this season, pinning nine inside the 20. Coley also converted 45 of 45 extra points and four field goals for 57 points.

Second Team Offense

QB: Dom Santiago, Paul VI, senior

RB: Isiah Carr-Wing, Lower Cape May, senior

RB: Mason Widman, Gloucester, senior

RB: Elijah Jennings, Pennsauken, senor

WR: Alim Parks, Cedar Creek, senior

WR: Jarelle Taylor, Willingboro, junior

WR: Logan Perez, Washington Twp., senior

OL: Kenny Jones, Delran, senior

OL: Julian Williams, Willingboro, senior

OL: Damere Lassiter, Glassboro, senior

OL: Ethan Schock, Mainland, junior

OL: Marcus Offer, Millville, junior

AP: Anthony Reagan, Woodbury, senior

AP: Xavier Sabb, Glassboro, freshman

AP: Bryce Wright, Penns Grove, junior

AP: Mike Zarfati, Middle Twp., senior

K: Mason Forte, Holy Spirit, junior

Second Team Defense

DL: Richard “Wink” James, Camden, senior

DL: Hunter Watson, Mainland, senior

DL: Jayden Farmer, Pennsauken, senior

DL: Ah’Shod Hill, Pleasantville, senior

LB: Donovan Linthicum, Oakcrest, sophomore

LB: Austin Lenart, Cherokee, senior

LB: Damien Peterson, Rancocas Valley, senior

LB: Patrick Ryan, Haddonfield, senior

DB: Kyon Conyers, Millville, Sr.

DB: Jules Dominguez, Eastside, senior

DB: Shakur Carter, Collingswood, senior

DB: Marcus Upton, Timber Creek, junior

AP: Dom Hahn, Haddonfield, senior

AP: Nasere Blakney, Camden, senior

AP: Liam Gilmore, Shawnee, senior

AP: Jayden Trace, Haddon Heights, senior

P: Collin Graiff, Vineland, senior

