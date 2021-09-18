H.S. football roundup: Telstar continues unbeaten start to season with victory over Old Orchard Beach

Sep. 18—OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Brayden Stevens had two touchdown runs to turn a one-score game into a 26-6 eight-man football win for Telstar over Old Orchard Beach.

Stevens' first touchdown run was from 10 yards out in the third quarter. He also ran in the two-point conversion to give the undefeated Rebels (3-0) a 20-6 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Stevens scampered 60 yards to push the lead to 26-6. Later in the fourth, he forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Cameron Palmer.

Telstar jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter when quarterback Will Doyle found Miles Lilly for a 6-yard touchdown pass.

In the second quarter, Gavinn Martin's 60-yard touchdown run gave the Rebels a two-score lead at 12-0.

Old Orchard Beach (2-1) scored its touchdown in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 12-6.

Isaac Parker scored three touchdowns, and the Phoenix (2-1) totaled 36 points in the second half to pull away from the Clippers (1-2) in an eight-man game at Yarmouth.

Parker's 47-yard run with 10:43 remaining increased the lead to 28-14. Spruce Mountain added a scoring reception by Elie Timlie with 3:04 left, then a 7-yard TD run by Camden Phillips in the final minute.

Spruce Mountain's Keegan Turner caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Phillips in the third quarter.

The score was tied 8-8 at halftime, with the Clippers (1-2) cashing in on an early defensive touchdown. Yarmouth scored on a 50-yard pass from Spencer Lebrecque to Michael McGonagle in the second half.

The Eagles (3-0) raced to a 30-0 lead after one quarter and cruised to a victory over the Patriots (1-2) in an eight-man game at Topsham.

Kaiden Getchell scored on runs of 80 and 3 yards in the opening quarter, and Shea Farrell returned a fumble 38 yards for a TD.

Dirigo 30. Maranacook 14

Sanford 16, Edward Little 0

Mt. Ararat/Hyde 58, Gray-New Gloucester 32

Leavitt 41, Wells 0

Poland 27, Belfast 13

Oxford Hills 27, Skowhegan 13

Spruce Mountain 44, Yarmouth 20

Mountain Valley 46, Boothbay 22

Telstar 26, Old Orchard 6

Lewiston at Thornton Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Lisbon, 1:30 p.m.

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at John Bapst, 3 p.m.