H.S. football: Indiana Sectional and Michigan District Games of the Week

INDIANA

Warsaw (9-1) vs. Penn (9-1)

What: Class 6A-Sectional 2 championship.

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Everwise Credit Union Freed Field, Mishawaka.

Series: Penn leads 7-1 but Warsaw won 35-19 on Nov. 8, 2019 for sectional championship.

Last week: Coach Bart Curtis’s Tigers defeated Carroll (Fort Wayne) 31-17. … Coach Cory Yeoman’s Kingsmen defeated Elkhart 35-0.

Extra points: Warsaw’s ball-control offense is led by running back Reed Zollinger and quarterback Drew Sullivan. … Against No. 9 Carroll, Sullivan scored on 23-yard TD run after linebacker Eric Pohl intercepted early pass. … Warsaw later maintained possession of football through entire third quarter on 19-play drive before Zollinger (34 carries, 168 yards) scored first of two touchdowns on first play of fourth quarter. … Penn quarterback Nolan McCullough has passed for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 649 yards and 12 TDs. … Running back Jake Balis leads team with 845 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. … Kingsmen have four straight shutouts and six total this season. … Defense is sparked by cornerbacks Vince Horner and Dominic Bonner, safety Vinny Freeman, defensive end Brandon Lynch and linebacker Tommy Powlus.

Up next: Winner plays Sectional 1 winner (5-5 Lake Central or 10-0 Crown Point) for regional title on Friday, Nov. 10.

Michigan City (6-4) vs. Valparaiso (8-2)

What: Class 5A-Sectional 10 championship.

When/Where: Friday, 8 p.m., Viking Field, Valparaiso.

Series: Valparaiso leads 27-4 after winning Duneland Conference game 31-7 on Sept. 8.

Last week: Coach Cody French’s Wolves defeated LaPorte 6-5. … Coach Bill Marshall’s Vikings defeated Chesterton 31-14.

Extra points: Quarterback Tyler Bush (1,450 yards, 11 TDs passing; 265 yards, 3 TDs rushing) and running back Jaden Hart (820 yards, 5 TDs) key Michigan City attack. … Valparaiso running back Thomas Burda had 156 yards and 63-yard TD run and quarterback Justin Clark rushed for 99 yards against Chesterton.

Up next: Winner plays Sectional 9 winner (8-2 Merrillville or 5-4 Hammond Morton) for regional title on Friday, Nov. 10.

Mishawaka (8-2) vs. Concord (6-4)

What: Class 5A-Sectional 11 championship.

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Lawrence J. Jackowiak Field, Dunlap

Series: Mishawaka leads 6-2 after winning Northern Lakes Conference home game 31-7 on Oct. 6.

Last week: Coach Keith Kinder’s Cavemen defeated Goshen 48-14. … Coach Craig Koehler’s Minutemen defeated South Bend Adams 49-10.

Extra points: Cavemen’s ground game is led by junior Novell Miller (1,190 yards, 18 TDs) and quarterback Brady Fisher (881 yards, 16 TDs rushing). … Miller had 246 rushing yards and three TDs versus Goshen. … Fisher has 731 passing yards and 10 TDs, with Trey Thomas (285, 4 TDs) and Ethan Bryce (201, 2 TDs) his favorite targets. … Thomas has team-leading three interceptions on defense which is led by linebackers Jackson Snyder (75 tackles) and Xavier Juarez (70 tackles). … Minutemen’s Jaron Thomas rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns against Adams, running season totals to 1,249 yards and 16 TDs. … Sophomore quarterback Bo Brunner totaled 78 yards in total offense and rushed for touchdown. … Concord defense led by Thomas (77 tackles), Simeon Lake (44 tackles) and Brunner (three interceptions).

Up next: Winner plays Sectional 12 winner (3-6 Fort Wayne North or 9-1 Fort Wayne Snider) for regional title on Friday, Nov. 10.

New Prairie (9-2) vs. Culver Academy (5-6)

What: Class 4A-Sectional 17 championship.

When/Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Oliver Field, Culver.

Series: New Prairie leads 6-4 after 23-7 sectional triumph on Oct. 29, 2021.

Last week: Coach Casey McKim’s Cougars defeated Kankakee Valley 28-21 in overtime. … Coach Andy Dorrel’s Eagles defeated Highland 46-13.

Extra points: Quarterback Marshall Kmiecik (1,106 yards, 15 TDs passing; 1,039 yards, 11 TDs rushing) scored on 10-yard TD run in overtime for New Prairie which also features Reed Robinson (723 yards, 8 TDs rushing) and Reece Lapczynski (493 yards, 9 TDs receiving). … Cougars will have hands full with Culver Academy’s Tay Rodriguez, who had touchdowns on 94-yard kickoff return and runs of 69 and 65 yards.

Up next: Winner plays Sectional 18 winner (9-2 NorthWood or 9-2 Northridge) for regional title on Friday, Nov. 10.

NorthWood (9-2) vs. Northridge (9-2)

What: Class 4A-Sectional 18 championship.

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Interra Field, Middlebury.

Series: NorthWood leads 36-8 but Northridge won Northern Lakes Conference battle 25-21 on Sept. 8 in Nappanee.

Last week: Coach Nate Andrews’ Panthers defeated South Bend Washington 56-14. … Coach Chad Eppley’s Raiders defeated Wawasee 49-20.

Extra points: Panthers hoping to avenge early-season home loss with victory on Raiders’ home turf. … NorthWood puts six-game winning streak on line; Northridge has won two straight and seven of last eight. … Quarterback Owen Roeder of NorthWood has thrown for 2,570 yards and 32 touchdowns and has another 272 yards and seven TDs on the ground. … His favorite targets are NiTareon Tuggle (63 receptions, 920 yards, 13 TDs), Joziah Edmond (44-474-6), Trey Woods (25-354-6) and Landon Perry (28-443-4 plus 503 rushing yards with six touchdowns). … Quarterback Brayden Clark (1,227 yards, 10 TDs passing; 291 yards, 6 TDs rushing) leads Northridge. … Slotback Chase Clark is leading receiver with 39 receptions for 547 yards and six touchdowns. … McClain Miller (849 yards, 12 TDs) and Derek Sherwood (487 yards, 7 TDs) take care of things on the ground.

Up next: Winner plays Sectional 17 winner (9-2 New Prairie or 5-6 Culver Academy) for regional title on Friday, Nov. 10.

John Glenn (7-4) vs. Knox (11-0)

What: Class 3A-Sectional 26 championship.

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Community Field, Knox.

Series: Glenn leads 27-13 but Knox won 37-8 on Sept. 15 at Community Field.

Last week: Coach John Barron’s Falcons defeated Fairfield 25-8. … Coach Russ Radtke’s Knox squad defeated West Noble 15-13.

Extra points: John Glenn offense is led by three seniors — quarterback Chase Miller (1,119 yards, 11 touchdowns passing; 771 yards, 11 touchdowns rushing), running back Mason Kobelt (802 yards, six touchdowns) and receiver Ty’Ronn Larkin (404 yards, 3 touchdowns). … Indiana Hall of Fame coach Radtke has 402 victories in 46 seasons of coaching with stops at alma mater North Judson, Griffith, New Prairie and Knox. … His latest Knox team has scored 427 points and allowed just 130 and is led by quarterback Rowen Jordan and running backs Myles McLaughlin and Jake Conroy.

Up next: Winner plays Sectional 25 winner (11-0 Hanover Central or 8-3 West Lafayette) for regional title on Friday, Nov. 10.

Bremen (6-5) vs. LaVille (10-1)

What: Class 2A-Sectional 33 championship.

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Lancer Field, Lakeville.

Series: Bremen leads 25-9 but LaVille won 17-10 in season opener Aug. 18 at Bremen.

Last week: Coach Jordan Leeper’s Lions defeated Wheeler 21-18. … Coach Jeff Kaiser’s Lancers defeated Whiting 50-0.

Extra points: Seeking first sectional title since 2018 when they went 11-3 and lost northern semistate at Eastbrook 34-33, Lions’ hopes rest on three talented juniors — quarterback Silas Laidig (2,179 yards, 18 touchdowns), running back Austin Young (693 yards, six touchdowns) and receiver Tyrus Graverson (63 receptions, 1,261 yards, 10 touchdowns), who kicked game-winning field goal to beat Wheeler. … Lancers led by do-it-all senior Lucas Plummer, who has thrown for more than 1,000 yards, rushed for almost 500, handles both punting and placekicking chores, and plays in the secondary. … Juniors Collin Czarnecki and Xzavian Lafave are Plummer’s favorite receivers. … Junior Cody Allen has rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Up next: Winner plays Sectional 34 winner (8-3 Lafayette Central Catholic or 8-3 Seeger) for regional title on Friday, Nov. 10.

North Judson (7-4) vs. Triton (8-3)

What: Class 1A-Sectional 41 championship.

When/Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Trojan Tundra, Bourbon.

Series: North Judson leads 7-4 but Triton prevailed in Hoosier North Athletic Conference game 40-7 on Sept. 29 in Bourbon.

Last week: Coach Brett Lambert’s Bluejays defeated South Newton 42-0. … Coach Zach Whittaker’s Trojans defeated Culver 56-0.

Extra points: North Judson offense is led by junior running back Brock Benson (1,119 yards, 15 touchdowns) and engineered by junior quarterback Jesiah McDaniel (627 yards, eight touchdowns passing; 829 yards, 11 touchdowns rushing) . … Triton quarterback Cole Shively has thrown for 1,316 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 641 yards and 12 TDs. … Trojans have pair of talented sophomore backs in Vincent Prater (764 yards, 6 TDs) and Jayden Overmyer (502 yards, 8 TDs).

Up next: Winner plays Sectional 42 winner (11-0 Park Tudor or 8-3 North Vermillion) for regional title on Friday, Nov. 10.

MICHIGAN

Paw Paw (9-1) vs. Niles (9-1)

What: Division 4-Region 2-District 1 championship.

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Viking Stadium, Niles.

Series: Niles leads 2-1 following 56-18 victory Oct. 20 at Viking Stadium for Wolverine Conference outright title.

Last week: Coach Dennis Strey’s Red Wolves defeated Edwardsburg 16-7. … Coach Scot Shaw’s Vikings beat Vicksburg 42-10.

Extra points: Niles seeking first district title and first 10-win season. … Senior Julian Means-Flewellen rushed for 173 yards on seven carries last week and now leads Vikings in rushing with 957 yards, 51 more than junior fullback Paul Hess with junior wingback Sam Rucker at 615. … Hess has 22 total touchdowns, five more than quarterback Talon Brawley. … Linebacker Alex Cole leads Niles with 81.5 tackles and junior safety Jaden Ivery has team-high three interceptions. … Red Wolves have pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Ben Miller and PJ DeYoung.

Up next: Winner plays either 8-2 Hastings or 10-0 Portland for Division 4-Region 2 championship either Friday, Nov. 10 or Saturday, Nov. 11.

Buchanan (7-3) vs. Constantine (9-1)

What: Division 6-Region 3-District 1 championship.

When/Where: Saturday, 1 p.m., Sweetland Stadium, Constantine.

Series: Constantine leads 11-0 after 47-12 Division 6-Region 3-Division 1 semifinal victory on Oct. 28, 2022.

Last week: Coach Mark Frey’s Bucks defeated Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep Friday 29-21. … Coach Shawn Griffith’s Falcons defeated Olivet Saturday 42-18.

Extra points: Bucks rallied from 21-8 halftime deficit against Hackett on Nico Finn’s 1-yard run and Gabe Tompkins’ 22-yard interception return at beginning of third quarter and Leland Payne’s 10-yard TD run in fourth quarter. … Finn leads Buchanan in rushing (803 yards), receiving yards (528) and tackles (90). … Quarterback Jake Franklin has thrown for 1,243 yards and accounted for 18 touchdowns. … Constantine ground attack led by Bennett Vandenberg (1,236 yards, 15 TDs), Rushawn James (726 yards, 12 TDs) and Brendan Presswood (433 yards).

Up next: Winner plays either 4-6 Lansing Catholic or 6-4 Ovid-Elsie for Division 6-Region 3 championship either Friday, Nov. 10 or Saturday, Nov. 11.

– John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: High school football sectional and district championship games