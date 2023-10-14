H.S. Football: Hazleton Area rolls to a victory over Wyoming Valley West

Oct. 14—HAZLETON — Both Hazleton Area and Wyoming Valley West took the field on Friday night looking to snap matching six-game losing streaks.

On Senior Night, it was Hazleton Area that was able to successfully do so — in commanding fashion.

Ashton Karlick ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns, Austin Wilson threw for three first-half touchdowns and the Cougars let out a little frustration with a 50-14 rout over Valley West at Harman-Geist Memorial Field.

"We've been through a lot of adversity this year ... through the adversity, if people have seen us play, we've still been competitive," said Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman. "You're starting to see now with some game experience, a lot of these young guys are starting to improve and get better here."

The sophomore Karlick would certainly make the most of his moment, getting the nod at halfback with senior Brady Mizenko out due to injury.

He ended a 29-point first half for the Cougars with an 11-yard score after several big runs earlier in the half set up the Cougars for success.

Out of the break, Karlick didn't waste much time. He scored from 65 yards out on Hazleton Area's first play from scrimmage and would turn his only other touch of the half into a 22-yard score.

"Our linemen came out tonight, they were blocking very well," Karlick said. "Last week, Brady (Mizenko) went out ... I had to come in and step it up."

The Cougars overwhelmed the similarly banged-up Spartans from the very start. Valley West muffed the opening kick return, and Hazleton Area recovered to set up its first drive on the Spartan 5-yard line.

It was just one play from there for Hazleton Area to take the lead on a terrific one-handed grab by senior Zander Coleman, in his first full game of action in several weeks, on an Austin Wilson pass.

Wilson would find Coleman again later in the quarter for a second touchdown, another goal-to-go situation where Coleman slipped out wide and Wilson, facing good pressure from the Valley West defense, stood calm and found his man.

"He (Coleman) hasn't played in five weeks ... that's something that we've been missing," Buchman said.

Wilson would throw a third touchdown pass to Riley VanGilst in the second quarter before leaving the game early with an injury.

Hazleton Area led by as many as 43 points before Valley West was able to answer as quarterback Lucas Zdancewicz connected with receiver Maki Wells for a score in the third quarter.

The duo would link up for a 33-yard score late in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach by that point.

"All I want the fellas to do is compete, compete, compete," said Valley West coach Bob Stelma after the loss, his team's seventh in a row. "We're still not competing at the level that I know is in those guys."

Hazleton Area (2-6, 1-3 WVC Division 1) will head out to Williamsport next week. Valley West (1-7, 0-5 Div. 1) will host Scranton Prep.

Hazleton Area 50, Wyoming Valley West 14

Wyo. Valley West'0'0'8'6 — 14

Hazleton Area'14'15'21'0 — 50

First quarter

HA — Zander Coleman 5 pass from Austin Wilson (Levi Kurtz kick) 11:47

HA — Coleman 3 pass from Wilson (Kurtz kick) 3:12

Second quarter

HA — Riley VanGilst 16 pass from Wilson (Wilson run) 8:57

HA — Ashton Karlick 11 run (Kurtz kick) 4:13

Third quarter

HA — Karlick 65 run (Kurtz kick) 11:47

HA — Karlick 22 run (Kurtz kick) 6:44

WVW — Maki Wells 9 pass from Lucas Zdancewicz (Zdancewicz run) 3:19

HA — Sam Miller 62 run (Kurtz kick) 1:04

Fourth quarter

WVW — Wells 33 pass from Zdancewicz (kick failed) 2:04

Team statistics'WVW'HA

First downs'6'12

Rushes-yards'19-92'26-297

Passing yards'65'44

Total yards'157'341

Passing'6-15-0'5-6-0

Sacked-yards lost'0-0'0-0

Punts-avg.'6-26.5'1-9

Fumbles-lost'2-2'2-1

Penalties-yards'6-35'4-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WVW, Jake Dubaskas 3-7, Tyler Mattis 5-61, Zdancewicz 4-(minus-1), Paul Riggs 7-25. HA, Wilson 5-34, Karlick 9-176, Hunter Johnson 5-18, Coleman 1-0, Freddy Corrado 2-17, Miller 2-61, Elijah Contreras 1-(minus-5), Connor Bacon 1-6.

PASSING — WVW, Zdancewicz 6-15-65-0. HA, Wilson 5-6-44-0.

RECEIVING — WVW, Leland Alexander 1-0, Mattis 1-12, Riggs 1-6, Wells 3-47. HA, Coleman 2-8, Johnson 2-20, VanGilst 1-16.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.

MISSED FGs — none.