H.S. Baseball: Wyoming Area edges Valley View in D2-4A quarterfinals

May 21—Jacob Snyder and Brady Noone drove in runs as Wyoming Area defeated Valley View 5-3 Monday in a District 2 Class 4A baseball quarterfinal game.

The fifth-seeded Warriors (13-9) will play at top-seeded Dallas (17-4) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals. Fourth-seeded Valley View finished its season at 9-12.

Valley View struck first with two runs in the first inning. Wyoming Area chipped its way back with a one run in the second, third and fourth innings. The Warriors added two more runs in the fifth.

Snyder finished 3-for-4 with a double and also scored. Noone was 2-for-3 and also crossed the plate.

Matt Rusinchak threw a complete game. He surrendered seven hits — all singles — and one earned run.

Dallas 15, Tunkhannock 0

Top-seeded Dallas needed just three innings to rout eighth-seeded Tunkhannock in a D2-4A quarterfinal game.

Dallas (17-4) will host fifth-seeded Wyoming Area (13-9) in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sam Barrouk pitched a complete game for Dallas, allowing one hit and fanning five.

Ethan Tinner had a home run as part of a nine-run third inning and four RBI. Dom Zangardi had two hits and four RBI. Dylan Geskey was 2-for-2 with three RBI. Gavin Adamski, Kaden Coyne and Jack Leandri all had triples. Connor Healey doubled.

Tunkhannock finished its season at 2-18.

Honesdale 12, Nanticoke Area 2

Sixth-seeded Nanticoke Area's season came to an end as two Honesdale pitchers combined for a five-inning no-hitter in a District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal game.

Nanticoke Area finished 8-12. Third-seeded Honesdale (14-6) will play at second-seeded Scranton Prep (11-8) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Derek Shemanski and Mike Stachowiak each had an RBI for the Trojans.

Peter Modrovsky pitched the first three innings for the Hornets to pick up the win. Bryce Dressler finished with two no-hit innings.

AGATE

H.S. BASEBALL

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

Wyoming Area 5, Valley View 3

Wyoming Area'AB'R'H'BI

Snyder cf'4'1'3'1

Ma.Rusinchak p'2'1'1'0

Fath 2b'3'0'0'0

Vacula dh'3'1'0'0

Noone ss'2'1'2'1

Layland c'3'0'0'0

Rogish rf'3'1'1'0

Spiecher 1b'1'0'0'0

Mi.Rusinchak lf'4'0'0'0

Donati cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'25'5'7'2

Valley View'AB'R'H'BI

Kearney lf'4'0'0'0

Cwalinski 1b'3'1'1'0

Ruby 3b'3'1'1'0

Rissinger dh'3'0'0'0

Andino cf'2'1'1'1

Daiute rf'3'0'1'0

McConnell ss'2'0'0'0

Turlip 2b'3'0'2'0

Esterline c'1'0'0'0

Essig'2'0'1'0

Mercatili'1'0'0'1

Newton'0'0'0'0

Chilek cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'26'3'7'2

Wyoming Area'011'120'0 — 5

Valley View'200'000'1 — 3

2B — Snyder.

Wyoming Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Ma.Rusinchak (W)'7'7'3'1'0'1

Valley View'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Marino (L)'3.1'2'3'0'6'0

Scoblick'3.2'5'2'1'3'1

Dallas 15, Tunkhannock 0 (3 inn.)

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Gregory ss'1'0'0'0

Parr c'2'0'0'0

Spudis cf-p'1'0'0'0

Kozlansky p-cf'1'0'1'0

Dominick 3b'1'0'0'0

Welles 2b'1'0'0'0

Kaleta 1b'1'0'0'0

Poepperling rf'1'0'0'0

Airgood lf'1'0'0'0

Totals'10'0'1'0

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Coyne cf'2'3'2'0

Paczewski ss'2'1'1'1

Adamski c'2'3'1'0

Geskey 1b'2'3'2'3

Healey 2b'2'1'1'1

Zangardi rf'2'1'2'4

Tinner dh'3'1'2'4

Rischawy lf'1'0'0'0

Tirpak lf'2'1'1'0

Leandri 2b'3'1'1'1

Totals'21'15'13'14

Tunkhannock'000 — 0

Dallas'339 — 15

2B — Healey. 3B — Leandri, Adamski, Coyne. HR — Tinner.

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Kozlansky (L)'2.2'10'12'12'4'1

Spudis'0.0'3'3'3'1'0

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Barrouk (W)'3'1'0'0'1'5

Honesdale 12, Nanticoke Area 2 ( 5 inn.)

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

E.Ball cf'1'1'0'0

Skordensky 2b'2'1'0'0

Miller p-1b'1'0'0'0

Shemanski c'2'0'0'1

Stachowiak 1b-p'1'0'0'1

Stout rf'2'0'0'0

Beggs 3b'2'0'0'0

D.Ball lf'2'0'0'0

Hull lf'0'0'0'0

Totals'13'2'0'2

Honesdale'AB'R'H'BI

Eisle 2b'4'2'3'0

Modrovsky p-cf'4'1'1'1

Greene 3b'3'3'2'2

Tonkin c'1'3'0'0

Ahern cf'4'0'1'1

Beisner 1b'3'1'2'1

Martin rf'3'1'2'2

Dressler dh'3'0'0'1

Martin ss'0'0'0'0

Tirney rf'3'1'2'0

Totals'28'12'13'8

Nanticoke Area'000'20 — 2

Honesdale'331'22 — 12

2B — Modrovsky, Martin.

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Miller (L)'3.0'7'7'5'1'2

Stachowiak'1.2'3'5'4'4'1

Honesdale'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Modrovsky (W)'3'0'0'0'0'4

Dressler'2'0'2'1'2'1