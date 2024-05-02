H.S. Baseball/Softball: Wilkes-Barre Area knocks off first-place Pittston Area in baseball

May 1—Omar Jerez tripled and drove in three runs as Wilkes-Barre Area upset first-place Pittston Area 5-3 Wednesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 baseball game.

The Patriots fell a half-game behind Hazleton Area, which defeated Dallas 4-3, for first place.

James Bottger was 2-for-2 with a double for the Wolfpack with two RBI. He also pitched 4.2 innings for the win. Nathan Fritz picked up the save. Koleton Davies doubled and Fritz and Alex Hufford each had two singles.

Pittston Area finished with three hits. Drew DeLucca and Jake Aftewicz each had a single and an RBI.

Wyoming Area 2, Nanticoke Area 1

Wyoming Area scored a run in the bottom of the seventh with two outs to edge Nanticoke Area.

Matt Rusinchak and Chase Spiecher each had an RBI for the Warriors. Rusinchak was also the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game.

Brandon Wozniak tripled, singled and scored Nanticoke Area's only run in the top of the first.

Hanover Area 9, MMI Prep 6

Hanover Area picked up its first win of the season as Brady Fallon led the offense with three RBI.

The Hawkeyes trailed 5-1 after two innings, but used a five-run fourth to get back into the game. Fallon, Jayden Cruz, Connor Engleman, Jeffrey Peck and Nick Schiel all had two hits.

Andy Burns was 3-for-4 with two runs scored for MMI. Lucas Pesotine doubled and had two RBI.

Holy Redeemer 6, Lake-Lehman 1

Drew Cisney struck out nine in six innings and Alex Gordon had two RBI as Holy Redeemer defeated Lake-Lehman.

Zach Schultz was 3-for-3 for the Royals, who finished with six hits.

Jake Naugle had a triple and Evan Kaiser drove in Lehman's only run in the second inning.

Northwest 5, Millville 1

Jake Noss earned the win, going 5.1 innings with strikeouts for Northwest.

Garrett Bau went 1.2 innings with four strikeouts to earn the save. George Garcia and Dom Cavuto were each 2-for-4. Garcia, Cavuto and RJ Moyer all had doubles.

SOFTBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 13, Crestwood 4

The Wolfpack scored four times in the sixth inning and tacked on five more runs in the seventh to take control in a win over Crestwood.

Madalyn McGuinness homered, doubled and knocked in six runs for Wilkes-Barre Area. Katie Keating was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Kayce Martin was 4-for-4 with three RBI. Grace Simko was 3-for-4.

Jorja Snyder had a double and single for Crestwood. Madison Mendrzycki had two hits and an RBI. Kayla Wisniewski had two singles.

Hazleton Area 6, Wyoming Valley West 5

Down 4-0 after one inning, Hazleton Area chipped away for a victory.

Olivia Williams was 4-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for Hazleton Area. Marissa Hoffman had a triple and an RBI. Saige Klesh was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Kayla Lagowy was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Alyson Mummey doubled.

Isabella Seip tripled and Kyla Hand doubled for Valley West. Hand also drove in a run. Brooke Long and Abigal Yenalevitch each had two singles and an RBI.

Wyalusing 8, Northwest 1

Abygail Miller tripled and Jordin Bowman singled for Northwest's only hits in a loss to Wyalusing. Ava Ruckle had the Rangers' lone RBI.

Allie Liddick homered for Wyalusing.

H.S. BASEBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 5, Pittston Area 3

Pittston Area'AB'R'H'BI

DeLucca cf'4'1'1'1

D.Innamorati lf'4'0'0'0

Giardina ss'2'0'0'0

Aftewicz c'3'0'1'1

Widdick 2b'3'0'0'0

Barr p'1'0'0'0

Lepore'0'0'0'0

Harnen'1'0'0'0

Tonte 3b'2'1'0'0

Wardecki 1b'0'0'0'0

Cerasaro 1b'1'1'0'0

Mead rf'3'0'1'0

Wruble cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'24'3'3'2

WBA'AB'R'H'BI

Davies cf'3'1'1'0

Hufford 2b'4'1'2'0

Bottger o'2'1'2'2

Chupka lf'0'0'0'0

Howe ss'3'0'0'0

Fritz lf-p'3'1'2'0

Sincavage c'2'1'0'0

Nah 1b'3'0'0'0

Jerez rf'2'0'1'3

Jimenez Vinas 3b'2'0'0'0

Totals'24'5'8'5

Pittston Area'000'030'0 — 3

Wilkes-Barre Area'104'000'x — 5

2B — Davies, Bottger. 3B — Jerez.

Pittston Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

N.Innamorati (L)'3.1'7'5'5'2'3

Barr'2.2'1'0'0'2'2

WBA'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Bottger (W)'4.2'1'3'3'6'7

Fritz (S)'2.1'2'0'0'0'1

Wyoming Area 2, Nanticoke Area 1

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

E.Ball cf'2'0'0'0

Martinez 2b'2'0'0'0

Beggs'1'0'1'0

Wozniak ss'2'1'2'0

Miller p'2'0'0'0

Shemanski c'3'0'0'0

Skordensky 3b'3'0'1'0

D.Ball 3b'0'0'0'0

Stachowiak 1b'1'0'1'0

Stout'3'0'0'0

Raggi rf'3'0'0'0

Totals'22'1'5'0

Wyoming Area'AB'R'H'BI

Snyder cf'3'0'1'0

Ma.Rusinchak p'3'0'0'1

Vacula'3'0'0'0

Fath 2b'2'1'1'0

Wiedl 2b'0'0'0'0

Pugliese'1'0'0'0

McDermott 2b'0'0'0'0

Smith lf'2'0'0'0

Noone ss'3'0'0'0

Layland c'2'0'2'0

Spiecher 1b'2'0'1'1

Mi.Rusinchak rf'1'0'0'0

Donati cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'22'2'5'2

Nanticoke Area'100'000'0 — 1

Wyoming Area'010'000'1 '— 2

3B — Wozniak.

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Miller (L)'6.2'5'2'2'4'7

Wyoming Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Ma.Rusinchak (W)'7'5'1'9'4'1

Hanover Area 9, MMI Prep 6

Hanover Area'AB'R'H'BI

Cruz lf'3'2'2'1

Engleman cf'5'1'2'0

Schiel ss'4'0'2'1

Fallon 1b'5'0'2'3

Garrison dh'5'1'1'0

Martinez c'5'1'1'1

Wright 2b'4'1'1'0

Peck 3b-p'4'1'2'1

Kratz p-3b'2'1'0'1

Florek cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'37'9'13'8

MMI Prep'AB'R'H'BI

Burns ss'4'2'3'1

Rodriguez'0'0'0'0

Skuba 1b-rf'3'2'1'0

Yenchko cf'3'1'1'1

Kranyak 2b'2'0'0'1

Lutz 2b'2'0'0'0

Pesotine dh'3'0'1'2

Williams rf-3b'4'0'2'0

Drobnock p-1b'3'0'0'1

Horvat 3b-p'0'0'0'0

Witner c'3'0'0'0

Frask'1'0'0'0

Lispi lf'2'0'0'0

Pantages lf'2'1'2'0

Totals'32'6'10'6

Hanover Area'100'500'12 — 9

MMI Prep'230'010'0 — 6

2B — Pesotine.

Hanover Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Kratz'5.2'8'6'3'2'6

Peck (W)'1.1'2'0'0'1'0

MMI Prep'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Drobnock'5'7'6'1'3'6

Horvat (L)'2'6'3'2'1'2

Holy Redeemer 6, Lake-Lehman 1

Lake-Lehman'AB'R'H'BI

Sholtis rf'2'0'0'0

Kaiser lf'3'0'1'1

Purdy cf'0'0'0'0

Finarelli 1b'3'0'1'0

Jenkins c'3'0'0'0

Naugle cf-lf'3'0'1'0

J.Evans dh'2'0'1'0

Plummer'1'0'0'0

Voelker 3b'2'0'0'0

Jones p'3'0'1'0

Ellis p'0'0'0'0

T.Evans ss'2'0'0'0

S.Smith cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'24'1'5'1

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Kopec cf'3'1'0'0

Cisney p-lf'4'1'1'0

Quaglia ss'2'0'0'0

Gordon 1b'3'1'1'2

Stevenson c-p'1'0'0'0

McDermott rf'1'0'0'0

Schultz lf'3'0'3'1

Kelsall c'0'0'0'0

Hendrzak dh'2'0'0'0

Mazzarella 3b'1'0'0'0

Hurst 2b'3'1'1'0

Krakosky cr'0'2'0'0

Totals'23'6'6'3

Lake-Lehman'001'000'0 — 1

Holy Redeemer'010'050'0 — 6

3B — Naugle.

Lake-Lehman'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Jones (L)'4'4'4'3'4'3

Ellis'2'2'2'0'1'1

Holy Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Cisney (W)'6'5'1'1'1'9

Stevenson'1'0'0'0'1'3

H.S. SOFTBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 13, Crestwood 4

WBA'AB'R'H'BI

Keating cf'4'3'3'2

Prushinski p'3'4'2'0

McGuinness c'5'2'2'6

K.Martin ss'4'0'4'3

H.Martin 1b'5'0'2'0

Franco 2b'4'0'1'0

Burke 3b'4'2'1'0

Simko lf'4'1'3'0

Contreras rf'4'1'1'1

Totals'37'13'19'12

Crestwood'AB'R'H'BI

Babula ss'4'0'1'0

Snyder c'4'2'2'0

Wisniewski 2b'4'1'2'0

Toniatti 1b'4'1'1'0

Mendrzycki rf'4'0'2'1

Richards cf'4'0'0'1

Stahlnecker 3b'3'0'1'0

Stofko p'2'0'0'0

Lenahan p'1'0'0'0

Mitchell lf'3'0'0'0

DeJesus cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'33'4'9'2

Wilkes-Barre Area'210'014'5 — 13

Crestwood'000'300'1 — 4

2B — McGuinness, Snyder. 3B — Keating. HR — McGuinness.

WBA'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Prushinski (W)'7'9'4'1'0'2

Crestwood'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Stofko (L)'5.2'12'8'8'4'0

Daisey'0.2'5'4'4'1'1

Lenahan'0.2'2'1'1'1'0

Hazleton Area 6, Wyo. Valley West 5

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Lagowy ss'5'2'3'0

Klesh 1b'5'0'3'1

Hoffman c'3'1'1'1

Major'3'0'0'1

Williams cf'4'2'4'0

Mummey 3b'3'0'1'0

Tito 2b'3'1'2'1

Matyas rf'3'0'0'0

Meyers'0'0'0'1

Van Blargan lf'1'0'0'0

Rodgers lf'3'0'1'1

Totals'33'6'15'6

Wyo. Valley West'AB'R'H'BI

Seip 1b'5'1'2'0

Hand cf'3'1'2'1

Ostroski lf'3'1'0'0

Austra c'2'1'0'0

Long 3b'4'1'2'1

Yenalevitch p'4'0'2'1

Geffert ss'4'0'0'2

Yurko 2b'4'0'1'0

Lynch'2'0'1'0

Totals'31'5'10'5

2B — Mummey, Lagowy, Hand. 3B — Hoffman, Williams, Seip.

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Almeida (W)'7'10'5'2'3'2

Wyo. Valley West'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Yenalevitch (L)'7'15'6'6'4'2