H.S. Baseball/Softball: Rains suspends two game, postpones two others

May 28—Heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon forced the suspension of two championship games involving District 2 teams and the postponement of two more.

In the District 2 Class 3A baseball title game, Mid Valley led Holy Redeemer 7-1 going to fifth inning when heavy rain suspended the game. It will resume at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at PNC Field in Moosic.

The baseball nightcap Tuesday — the D2/4 Class 5A championship game between Pittston Area and Selinsgrove — was postponed. It will be played at noon Thursday at PNC Field, with the early start due to Selinsgrove graduating that night.

The D2/4 Class 6A softball championship game between Hazleton Area and Williamsport was also postponed. The game will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilkes University. The D2/3 Class A softball subregional championship game between Old Forge and Halifax was suspended in the bottom of the first with Old Forge ahead 7-0. The game will resume 4 p.m. Thursday at Marywood University.

Wednesday's championship games remain as scheduled.

—D2-3A Baseball — Elk Lake vs. Mountain View, 3:30 p.m. at PNC Field

—D2/4 Class 6A Baseball — Hazleton Area vs. Williamsport, 6 p.m. at PNC Field.

—D2-3A Softball — Holy Redeemer vs Mid Valley, 2:30 p.m. at University Of Scranton

—D2-4A Softball — Tunkhannock vs Valley View, 5:30 p.m. at University of Scranton