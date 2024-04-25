H.S. Baseball/Softball: Pittston Area gets combined no-hitter vs. Tunkhannock

Apr. 24—Three Pittston Area pitchers combined on a no-hitter as the Patriots defeated Tunkhannock 15-0 in four innings Wednesday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

TJ Johnson threw the first two innings followed by an inning apiece by Ciaran Bilbow and Adam Williams. The Patriots led 9-0 after one inning.

Silvio Giardina doubled twice and had five RBI. Drew DeLucca, Dominic Innamorati and Beau Widdick all had two RBI.

Hazleton Area 5, Dallas 2

Nick Ledger homered and had three RBI as Hazleton Area handed Dallas its first loss in Division 1.

Antonio Doganiero picked up the win, striking out 10 in five innings.

Jack Leandri had two singles and Gavin Adamski singled and knocked in a run for Dallas.

Hazleton Area 17, Tunkhannock 2

Trailing 2-0, Hazleton Area scored seven runs in the fifth inning and added 10 more in the sixth in a game played Tuesday night at PNC Field.

Logan Hearity tripled and drove in three runs for the Cougars. Shea Higgins had two RBI.

Ethan Dominick doubled in two runs for Tunkhannock in the fourth inning.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

The Spartans scored with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to hand Wilkes-Barre Area its fourth one-run loss of the season.

Dan Escalante and Jake Dubaskas had an RBI each for Valley West. Dylan Shedlock pitched the final two innings for the win.

WBA starter James Bottger struck out 11 in 6.2 innings of work.

Crestwood 2, Berwick 0

Trevor Miller laced a one-out, game-winning single into left center in the sixth inning, scoring Chaz Wright from second who had singled, as Crestwood defeated Berwick.

Connor Wagaman then drove in Miller with an RBI single. Caleb McManus pitched five no-hit, scoreless innings before giving way to Jaxon Fedak, who picked up the win in relief.

Northwest 8, Bucktail 7

Jake Noss was the winning pitcher in relief.

Noss, George Garcia and Trevor Dietz all had two RBI. RJ Moyer had a hit and scored three runs.

SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 16, Hanover Area 6

Wyoming Area scored in every inning in its six-inning win over Hanover Area.

Addison Gaylord had two doubles and three RBI for Wyoming Area. Arianna Gaylord was 3-for-5 wotj twp RBI. Renee Haddock also had two RBI.

Caitlin Vigorito doubled and had two RBI for Hanover Area.

Lake-Lehman 16, Nanticoke Area 0

Hannah Chipego threw a three-inning no-hitter for Lake-Lehman, striking out eight, and also hit two home runs and drove in six runs.

Haylee Makarewicz and Kaitlyn Brudnicki had two RBI each.

H.S. BASEBALL

Pittston Area 15, Tunkhannock 0 (4 inn.)

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Mislevy cf'1'0'0'0

Munley ss'2'0'0'0

Spudis p-rf'2'0'0'0

Powell'0'0'0'0

Kozlansky 1b'2'0'0'0

Kaleta 1b'0'0'0'0

Dominick rf-p'2'0'0'0

Parr c'1'0'0'0

Paxton 3b'0'0'0'0

Learn 3b'1'0'0'0

Welles 2b'1'0'0'0

Gregory'0'0'0'0

Airgood lf'0'0'0'0

Totals'12'0'0'0

Pittston Area'AB'R'H'BI

DeLucca cf'3'4'2'2

D.Innamorati lf'3'2'2'2

Barr dh'2'1'0'0

Harnen'0'0'0'0

Giardina ss'4'1'3'5

Aftewicz c'1'0'0'0

Ruane c'0'0'0'0

Widdick 2b'3'1'1'2

Tonte 3b'2'2'2'0

Wardecki 1b'2'0'0'1

Bduzak 1b'1'1'1'1

Mead rf'3'2'2'1

Wruble cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'24'15'13'14

Tunkhannock'000'0 — 0

Pittston Area'901'5 — 15

2B — Giardina 2, Tonte, D.Innamorati. 3B — D.Innamorati.

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Spudis (L)'2.0'6'9'9'2'0

Dominick'1.1'7'6'5'1'0

Pittston Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Johnson (W)'2'0'0'0'2'2

Bilbow'1'0'0'0'2'1

Williams'1'0'0'0'0'0

Hazleton Area 5, Dallas 2

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Adamski c'3'1'1'1

Paczewski ss'4'0'0'0

Coyne cf'3'0'0'0

Geskey dh-3b'2'0'0'0

Dale 3b'0'0'0'0

Zangardi rf'3'0'0'0

Healey 3b'2'0'0'0

Williams 1b'3'0'0'0

Rischawy lf'3'0'0'0

Leandri 2b'2'1'2'0

Totals'25'2'3'1

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Hearity dh'2'0'0'0

Florentino rf'3'0'0'0

Yakubowski'0'0'0'0

Haraschak lf'3'0'0'0

Higgins 2b'2'0'0'0

Gil Pena'0'0'0'0

Pecora 2b'0'1'0'0

Martoccio 3b'4'1'2'0

Schmidt 3b'0'1'0'0

Rossi cf'2'1'1'0

Ledger c'1'1'1'3

Aponick ss'0'0'0'0

Diaz ss'0'0'0'0

Racho 1b'2'0'1'0

Totals'19'5'5'3

Dallas'000'002'0 — 2

Hazleton Area'010'220'x — 5

HR — Ledger.

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Patton (L)'3.2'4'3'2'5'2

Healey'1.0'1'2'0'4'0

VanValkenburg'0.1'0'0'0'0'0

Coyne'1.0'0'0'0'2'1

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Doganiero (W)'5'1'1'1'1'10

Perkosky'2'2'1'0'1'3

Hazleton Area 17, Tunkhannock 2

(Tuesday night)

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Rossi cf'4'2'2'2

Schmidt cf'1'1'0'0

Florentino rf'3'1'0'0

Soquiel rf'2'1'1'1

Martoccio 3b'1'1'0'1

Gil Pena 3b'0'1'0'0

Higgins 2b'3'1'1'2

Yakubowski 1b'1'1'1'1

Doganiero dh'2'0'0'0

Hearity dh'1'1'1'3

Marino lf'2'0'0'0

Pecora'0'1'0'0

Haraschak lf'2'1'1'1

Ledger c'3'0'2'1

Collevechio c'0'1'0'0

Aponick ss'2'0'1'0

Diaz ss'1'2'1'1

Racho 1b'1'2'1'0

Peters 2b'1'0'1'0

Totals'30'17'13'13

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Gregory cf'3'1'2'0

Spudis rf'3'0'0'0

Munley ss'2'1'0'0

Kaleta 3b'2'0'0'0

Kozlansky 3b'2'0'0'0

Learn'1'0'0'0

Dominick 1b'2'0'1'2

Powell'1'0'0'0

Parr c'2'0'0'0

Welles 2b'1'0'0'0

Airgood lf'2'0'0'0

Totals'21'2'3'2

Hazleton Area'000'07(10) — 17

Tunkhannock'000'200 — 2

2B — Aponick, Ledger, Dominick. 3B — Hearity, Haraschak.

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Esposito'4'2'2'2'2'5

Castrine (W)'2'1'0'0'0'3

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Kozlansky (L)'5'9'12'6'1'4

Paxton'1'4'5'5'2'0

Wyo. Valley West 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

WBA'AB'R'H'BI

Davies cf'4'1'1'0

Hufford 2b-p'4'1'1'1

Bottger p-2b'2'0'1'0

Howe ss'3'0'1'0

Fritz lf'2'0'0'1

Sincavage c'3'0'1'0

Nah 1b'3'0'1'0

Jerez rf'3'0'0'0

Saracino 3b'3'1'1'0

Totals'27'3'7'2

Valley West'AB'R'H'BI

Ruddy rf'3'2'2'0

Klem'4'0'0'0

Escalante ss'3'0'0'1

Dubaskas lf'4'0'2'1

Klosko c'2'0'0'0

Stevens cf'3'1'2'0

Hospodar 2b'3'0'0'0

Giza 1b'2'0'0'0

Davis'1'0'0'0

Ragukas 3b'3'0'1'0

Fetko cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'28'4'7'2

Wilkes-Barre Area'002'010'0 — 3

Wyo. Valley West'100'200'1 — 4

2B — Saracino.

WBA'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Bottger (L)'6.2'6'4'1'1'11

Hufford'0.0'1'0'0'1'0

Valley West'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Matello'5'7'3'2'1'6

Shedlock (W)'2'0'0'0'0'2

Crestwood 2, Berwick 0

Berwick'AB'R'H'BI

Ga.Evensen c'1'0'0'0

Sult 1b-3b'2'0'0'0

Lisnock 3b-2b'2'0'0'0

Kupsky 2b-p'2'0'0'0

Ga.Evensen dh'2'0'0'0

Pinterich rf'3'0'0'0

Mausteller cf'3'0'0'0

Moss lf'3'0'0'0

Uram ss'3'0'0'0

Totals'21'0'1'0

Crestwood'AB'R'H'BI

McManus p'2'0'0'0

Fedak p'1'0'0'0

Domzalski 3b'2'0'0'0

Wright ss'3'1'2'0

Wanchisen 2b'3'0'0'0

Miller 1b'3'1'1'1

Czapla cf'3'0'2'0

Duffy lf'0'0'0'0

Wagaman dh'3'0'1'1

Mylet c'2'0'0'0

Brown pr'0'0'0'0

Stortz rf'2'0'0'0

Totals'21'2'6'2

Berwick'000'000'0 — 0

Crestwood'000'002'x — 2

Berwick'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Phillips (L)'5.2'6'2'2'4'3

Kupsky'0.1'0'0'0'0'1

Crestwood'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

McManus'5'0'0'0'3'4

Fedak (W)'2'1'0'0'0'4

H.S. SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 16, Hanover Area 6 (6 inn.)

Hanover Area'AB'R'H'BI

Malacarne ss'4'1'2'1

Chafin 1b'4'1'0'1

Vigorito p'4'0'2'2

Murphy 3b'4'0'0'1

Shreve lf'3'0'1'0

Slusser cf'2'0'0'0

Ponko c'2'2'0'0

McGlynn rf'2'1'0'0

Brown'3'1'1'0

Totals'28'6'6'5

Wyoming Area'AB'R'H'BI

Ad.Gaylord ss'4'3'3'3

Slusser 2b'5'1'1'1

Haddock c'3'3'1'2

Hallman rf'5'1'1'1

Gasek p'2'0'0'1

Layland cf'0'1'0'0

Ar.Gaylord lf-p'5'1'3'2

Brown 1b'4'0'0'0

Giardina 3b-lf'2'2'1'1

Lewis'0'1'0'0

Wardell cf-3b'4'3'2'0

Totals'34'16'12'11

Hanover Area'010'500 — 6

Wyoming Area'133'126 — 16

2B — Vigorito, Shreve, Ad.Gaylord 2. 3B — Giardina.

Hanover Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Vigorito (L)'5.2'12'16'8'7'1

Wyoming Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Gasek (W)'3.1'5'6'3'1'4

Ar.Gaylord'2.2'1'0'0'1'1

Lake-Lehman 16, Nanticoke Area 0 (3 inn.)

Lake-Lehman'AB'R'H'BI

Bucknavage cf'2'2'1'0

Chipego p'4'3'4'6

Finarelli c'2'3'2'1

Brudnicki ss'2'3'2'2

Honeywell 2b'2'2'2'1

James rf'1'1'0'1

Ragowski'0'1'0'0

Makarewicz 3b'2'0'2'2

Doughton'0'1'0'0

Yusko 1b'1'0'0'0

Wallace 2b'0'1'0'0

Shotwell lf'3'0'0'0

Totals'19'16'13'13

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

Clark cf'0'0'0'0

Casey lf'0'0'0'0

Nice p'2'0'0'0

Ruminski lf-cf'2'0'0'0

Percival 3b'1'0'0'0

Verazin ss'1'0'0'0

Emel 2b'1'0'0'0

Muhammed 1b'1'0'0'0

Corkel'1'0'0'0

Alles rf'0'0'0'0

Totals'9'0'0'0

Lake-Lehman'457 — 16

Nanticoke Area'000 — 0

2B — Finarelli 2, Chipego, Brudnicki. 3B — Brudnicki. HR — Chipego 2.

Lake-Lehman'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Chipego (W)'3'0'0'0'2'8

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Spencer (L)'2.1'12'16'16'8'0

Nice'0.2'1'0'0'1'1