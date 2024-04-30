H.S. Baseball/Softball: Nanticoke Area edges Wyoming Seminary in baseball

Apr. 29—Nanticoke Area scored two runs in the top of the eighth and then held off Wyoming Seminary for a 5-4 victory Monday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

The Trojans took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh only for Seminary to score and send the game into an extra inning.

Brandon Wozniak homered for Nanticoke Area. Ethan Ball doubled and had an RBI. Mike Stachowiak also brought in a run. Derek Miller pitched the final two innings to pick up the win.

Leo Nockley had a pair of doubles and an RBI for Seminary. Antek Evan and Hayden Vought each had an RBI. Shaun Behrens tripled. Starter Teddy Kraus struck out 11 in seven innings.

Lake-Lehman 12, Hanover Area 2

Chris Sholtis tripled, doubled and had three RBI as Lake-Lehman won in six innings.

Jake Evans had a double and two RBI. Sam Finarelli had two doubles and scored twice. Will Jenkins had two RBI.

Nick Schiel had Hanover Area's only RBI.

Holy Redeemer 4, MMI Prep 1

Alex Gordon doubled and had two RBI as Holy Redeemer defeated MMI Prep.

Nick Mazzarella pitched a complete game, striking out nine.

Andy Burns was 3-for-3 for MMI and also struck out nine in 6.1 innings. Lucas Pesotine doubled and singled.

Crestwood 18, Wyoming Area 17

Wyoming Area scored nine times in the top of the seventh to take a 16-15 lead, but Crestwood rallied to win in eight innings.

Brady Noone drove in five runs for Wyoming Area. Jeremy Layland had three RBI.

A box score was not available.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 8, Dallas 0

Sam Herbert tripled and had two RBI as Pittston Area defeated Dallas.

Gabby Roman also had two RBI. Lili Hintze had a double. Gianna Adams struck out 12.

Carolyn Comitz had a double to account for one of three hits by Dallas.

Tunkhannock 3, Hazleton Area 0

Erin Van Ness doubled and drove in two runs as Tunkhannock defeated Hazleton Area.

McKenzie Hannon had a double and limited Hazleton Area to three hits while striking out eight.

Marissa Hoffman had a triple and single for Hazleton Area.

Northwest 15, Crestwood 14

Northwest scored 14 runs in the third inning and then held off a rally by Crestwood in a non-conference game.

The Comets trailed 15-0 going into the bottom of the third. They scored four times in the seventh to finish a run down.

Ava Ruckle homered twice, doubled and had four RBI for Northwest. Jenna Robaczewski had four RBI.

Madison Mendrzycki was 4-for-5 with four RBI for Crestwood. Alexa Toniatti had two doubles and three RBI.

Wyoming Area 16, Hanover Area 0

Addison Gaylord had a triple and three RBI for Wyoming Area, which won in four innings.

Arianna Gaylord added a double and an RBI. Kaia Brown had two RBI. Marissa Giardina was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Winning pitcher Alexa Gacek, Morgan Slusser and Rebecca Gula all had two hits.

Krysta Shreve had two singles for Hanover Area.

H.S. BASEBALL

Nanticoke Area 5, Wyoming Seminary 4 (8 inn.)

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

E.Ball cf'4'0'2'1

Martinez 2b'2'0'0'0

Beggs 2b'2'0'0'0

Wozniak p-ss'4'2'2'1

Miller ss-p'4'0'1'0

Shemanski c'3'1'0'0

Skordensky 3b'4'1'0'0

Stachowiak 1b'4'1'2'1

Stout dh'3'0'1'0

Hull lf'1'0'0'0

Raggi rf'3'0'1'0

D.Ball'0'0'0'0

Totals'25'4'9'3

Wyo. Seminary'AB'R'H'BI

Nockley ss'4'0'2'1

Behrens dh'5'1'1'0

Evan 3b'3'0'2'1

Vought 1b'3'0'0'1

Vodzak c'3'0'1'0

Fenster 3b'4'0'0'0

Kraus p'3'0'0'0

Finlay rf'1'0'0'0

Donovan cf'4'1'1'0

Aiello lf-p'2'1'0'0

Michaels cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'32'4'7'3

Nanticoke Area'000'101'12 — 5

Wyo. Seminary'000'110'11 — 4

2B — E.Ball, Nockley 2. 3B — Behrens. HR — Wozniak.

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Wozniak'6'4'2'1'4'5

Miller (W)'2'3'2'1'1'3

Wyo. Seminary'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Kraus'7'8'3'3'0'11

Aiello (L)'11'2'0'1'2

Lake-Lehman 12, Hanover Area 1 (6 inn.)

Lake-Lehman'AB'R'H'BI

Sholtis rf'4'2'3'3

Weaver rf'0'0'0'0

T.Evans ss'3'0'0'0

Finarelli 1b'4'2'2'1

Jenkins c'3'0'1'2

Naugle lf-cf'2'3'1'0

J.Evans'3'1'2'2

Matreselva'0'0'0'0

Morris p'1'0'0'0

S.Smith cf'2'0'0'0

Smigelski'1'0'0'0

C.Smith lf'1'0'1'1

Jones 3b'1'1'1'0

Voelker 3b'2'1'0'0

Egbert 2b'2'0'0'0

Gregor'1'1'1'1

Prudy cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'30'12'12'10

Hanover Area'AB'R'H'BI

Cruz lf'3'1'1'0

Engleman p-cf'2'0'0'0

Schiel ss'3'0'1'1

Fallon 1b'3'0'1'0

Garrison'3'0'0'0

Martinez cf-p'2'0'0'0

Florek'1'0'0'0

Peck 3b-p'2'0'0'0

Diaz rf'2'0'0'0

Kratz c'2'0'0'0

Totals'23'1'3'1

Lake-Lehman'322'032 — 12

Hanover Area'001'000 — 1

2B — Sholtis, J.Evans, Finarelli. 3B — Chris Sholtis.

Lake-Lehman'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Morris (W)'6'3'1'0'1'3

Hanover Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Engleman (L)'2.1'7'7'6'3'2

Martinez'2.2'4'4'1'0'4

Peck'1.0'1'1'0'0'1

Holy Redeemer 4, MMI Prep 1

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Kopec cf'4'2'2'0

Cisney lf'4'0'2'0

Quaglia ss'1'2'0'0

Gordon 1b'4'0'1'2

Stevenson c'4'0'0'0

McDermott rf'2'0'0'0

Schultz 3b'3'0'0'0

Kelsall dh'2'0'0'0

Mazzarella p'1'0'0'0

Hurst 2b'3'0'0'0

Totals'28'4'5'2

MMI Prep'AB'R'H'BI

Burns p-ss'3'0'3'0

Skuba rf-1b'3'0'1'0

Yenchko lf'2'0'0'1

Branyak 2b'3'0'0'0

Witner c'3'0'0'0

Williams'3'0'0'0

Drobnock 1b-p'3'0'0'0

Pesotine dh'3'0'2'0

Pantages cf'3'0'1'0

Frask cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'26'1'7'1

Holy Redeemer'201'000'1 — 4

MMI Prep'100'000'0 — 1

2B — Gordon, Pesotine.

Holy Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Mazzarella (W)'7'7'1'0'1'9

MMI Prep'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Burns (L)'6.1'3'3'1'2'9

Drobnock'0.2'2'1'1'1'0

H.S. SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 8, Dallas 0

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Cruz p'3'0'0'0

Maier cf'3'0'0'0

Comitz cf'3'0'1'0

Porasky 3b'3'0'1'0

Smith dp'2'0'0'0

Riley ph'1'0'0'0

Fostock 3b'3'0'1'0

Eick ss'2'0'0'0

Smacchi lf'2'0'0'0

Atherholt rf'2'0'0'0

Totals'24'0'3'0

Pittston Area'AB'R'H'BI

Adams p'4'1'0'0

Roman rf'3'1'2'2

Mehal dp'4'1'2'0

Antal lf'4'0'1'0

Herbert ss'4'1'2'2

Gorzkowski 1b'3'2'1'1

To.Stephenson 3b'4'0'1'1

Long 2b'2'1'1'1

Colleran ph'1'0'0'0

Hintze cf'2'1'2'0

Cocco fx'0'0'0'0

Totals'31'8'12'7

Dallas'000'000'0 — 0

Pittston Area'020'114'x — 8

2B — Comitz, Hintze. 3B — Herbert.

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Cruz (L)'6'12'8'4'2'0

Pittston Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Adams (W)'7'3'0'0'0'12

Tunkhannock 3, Hazleton Area 0

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Waterman 2b'4'0'1'0

Kulsicavage cf'3'0'0'0

Hannon p'3'2'2'0

Patton ss'4'0'0'0

Van Ness 3b'4'1'2'2

Bevan c'3'0'1'0

Kinney lf'2'0'1'0

Bamberger 1b'2'0'0'0

Karp rf'3'0'1'0

Totals'28'3'8'2

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Lagowy ss'3'0'0'0

Klesh 1b'3'0'0'0

Hoffman c'3'0'2'0

Williams p'3'0'0'0

Major'2'0'0'0

Mummey 3b'2'0'0'0

Tito 2b'3'0'1'0

Meyers rf'2'0'0'0

Jones'1'0'0'0

Rodgers cf'2'0'0'0

Totals'24'0'3'0

Tunkhannock'002'000'1 — 3

Hazleton Area'000'000'0 — 0

2B — Hannon, Van Ness. 3B — Hoffman.

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Hannon (W)'7'3'0'0'2'8

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Williams'0.1'0'0'0'2'1

Almeida (L)'6.2'8'3'2'2'0

Northwest 15, Crestwood 14

Northwest'AB'R'H'BI

Hermanofski'5'2'2'1

Gunther'4'2'0'0

Diltz'5'2'2'2

Bowman'4'2'3'1

Robaczewski'4'2'2'4

Ruckle'5'3'4'4

Miller'5'1'3'1

Moyer'3'1'1'0

Nevel'4'0'0'0

Totals'39'15'17'13

Crestwood'AB'R'H'BI

Babula ss'5'1'2'0

Snyder c'5'3'2'1

Wisniewski 2b'5'1'1'0

Tonatti 1b'3'4'3'3

Mendrzycki rf'5'3'4'4

Richards cf'5'1'1'0

Stahlnecker 3b'2'0'1'0

Daisey p'3'0'1'2

Stofko p-3b'2'0'0'1

Mitchell 3b'3'0'2'0

Lomerson lf'1'0'0'0

Robins lf'3'1'1'0

DeJesus cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'42'14'18'11

Northwest'01(14)'000'0 — 15

Crestwood'004'240'4 — 14

2B — Miller 2, Ruckle, Bowman 2, Toniatti. 4B — Hermanofski. HR — Ruckle 2.

Northwest'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Robaczewski (W)'7'18'14'7'2'4

Crestwood'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Stofko (L)'2'7'7'7'1'0

Stahlnecker'0.1'6'8'7'1'1

Daisey'4.2'4'0'0'2'1

Wyoming Area 16, Hanover Area 0 (4 inn.)

Wyoming Area'AB'R'H'BI

Ad.Gaylord ss'3'3'2'3

Slusser 2b-cf'4'2'2'1

Haddock c'2'1'1'0

Hallman rf'3'0'0'1

Galenty rf-lf'1'0'1'1

Ar.Gaylord lf'3'1'1'1

Wardell lf-cf'1'0'1'0

Gasek p'2'1'2'0

Giardina 3b'4'3'3'1

Brown 1b'2'0'0'2

Lewis 1b-rf'1'3'0'0

Gula'2'1'2'1

Layland cf-2b'0'1'0'1

Totals'28'16'15'12

Hanover Area'AB'R'H'BI

Malacarne ss'2'0'0'0

Shreve lf'2'0'2'0

Murphy 3b'2'0'0'0

Vigorito p'2'0'0'0

Slusser cf'2'0'0'0

Chafin 1b'2'0'0'0

Ponko c'1'0'0'0

Brown rf'1'0'1'0

Remish 2b'1'0'0'0

Totals'15'0'3'0

Wyoming Area'820'6 — 16

Hanover Area'000'0 — 0

2B — Ar. Gaylord. 3B — Ad.Gaylord.

Wyoming Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Gasek (W)'4'3'0'0'0'6

Hanover Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Vigorito (L)'4'15'16'14'6'1