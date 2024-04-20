H.S. Baseball/Softball: Lake-Lehman edges Wyoming Seminary in baseball

Apr. 19—Lake-Lehman had six extra-base hits as the Black Knights defeated Wyoming Seminary 7-5 Friday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

Sam Finarelli led the way as he went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and two RBI. Will Jenkins was also 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Logan Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Chris Sholtis had a double, two singles and scored two runs.

Jason Jones picked up the win, striking out five over five innings. Scott Egbert pitched two scoreless innings for the save.

Colin Donovan homered for Seminary. Antek Evan was 2-for-2 with a double and Hayden Vought drove in two runs.

Wyoming Area 12, Hanover Area 2

The Warriors scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to end the game by the 10-run rule.

Leadoff hitter Jacob Snyder was 3-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored. Alex Vacula was 2-for-2 with two RBI and three runs scored. Brady Noone contributed two RBI. Tom Carlin went the distance for the win.

Tyler Garrison was 2-for-2 for Hanover Area. Christopher Diaz singled in a run.

Dallas 6, Scranton 5

Dallas took a 6-0 lead after three innings and then held on to defeat Scranton.

Starter Zach Paczewski picked up the win. Connor Healey threw the final two innings for the save.

Healey doubled and had two RBI. Dom Zangardi also had two RBI. Jack Dale doubled twice. Kaden Coyne also had a double.

MMI Prep 6, Nanticoke Area 3

Lucas Pesotine homered and had three RBI to help MMI Prep defeat Nanticoke Area.

Heath Williams doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Preppers.

Brandon Wozniak was 3-for-4 with a triple for Nanticoke Area. Derek Shemanski had a pair of singles and an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Crestwood 14, Dallas 10

Celia Stahlnecker was 3-for-3 with a solo homer and three runs scored as Crestwood defeated Dallas.

Kayla Wisniewski was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for the Comets. Allison Babula doubled and scored three runs.

Audrianna Atherholt tripled and had two RBI for Dallas. Emily Davidson, Sophia Maier and Gio Smacchi all had a double.

Wilkes-Barre Area 17, Hanover Area 1

Kayce Martin pitched a three-inning one-hitter as the Wolfpack ended the game early via the 15-run rule.

Hope Burke had three RBI for Wilkes-Barre Area. Haley Martin had a double and two RBI. Katie Keating and Jordan Prushinski each scored three times.

Lydia Chafin doubled and had an RBI for Hanover Area.

Lake-Lehman'AB'R'H'BI

Kaiser'1'1'1'0

C.Smith lf'2'0'0'0

S.Smith lf'0'2'0'0

Sholtis rf'5'2'3'1

Voelker 3b'3'0'0'0

Finarelli 1b'4'1'3'2

Jenkins c'4'0'3'2

L.Smith dh'4'0'2'2

Mathes dh'0'0'0'0

Naugle ss'3'0'1'0

Jones p'3'0'0'0

Egbert p'1'0'1'0

Evans 2b'4'1'0'0

Totals'24'7'14'7

Wyo. Seminary'AB'R'H'BI

Donovan cf'4'1'1'1

Behrens dh'4'1'1'0

Nockley ss'2'3'1'0

Evans 3b'2'0'2'1

Vought 1b'2'0'1'2

Vodzak c'3'0'0'0

Finley rf'2'0'0'0

Kraus p'1'0'0'0

Fenster 2b'3'0'0'0

Aiello p-lf'3'0'0'0

Totals'26'5'6'4

Lake-Lehman'320'011'0 — 7

Wyoming Seminary'211'010'0 — 5

2B — Naugle, L.Smith, Finarelli, Sholtis, Evan. HR — Donovan.

Lake-Lehman'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Jones (W)'5'6'5'4'3'5

Egbert (S)'2'0'0'0'0'2

Wyo. Seminary'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Aiello (L)'3.2'7'5'3'2'3

Kraus'3.1'7'2'2'0'5

Wyoming Area 12, Hanover Area 2 (5 inn.)

Hanover Area'AB'R'H'BI

Schiel ss'3'0'1'0

Engleman cf'3'0'0'0

Fallon 3b'1'1'0'0

Garrison 1b'2'0'2'0

Cruz lf'3'0'1'0

Martinez c'3'1'1'1

Wright 2b-cf'3'0'0'0

Florek'2'0'1'0

Diaz rf'2'0'1'1

Totals'22'2'7'2

Wyoming Area'AB'R'H'BI

Snyder cf'3'4'3'0

Layland c'1'0'0'0

Vacula'2'3'2'2

Noone ss'2'1'1'2

Rogish 2b'2'0'1'1

Wiedl 2b'0'1'0'0

Carlin p'1'0'0'0

Pugliese'1'0'1'1

Ma.Rusinchak lf'2'0'1'1

Spiecher 1b'2'0'0'0

Fath 1b'1'0'0'0

Mi.Rusinchak rf'2'1'0'0

Donati cr'0'2'0'0

Morgan cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'19'12'9'7

Hanover Area'000'11 — 2

Wyoming Area'203'25 — 12

3B — Snyder.

Hanover Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Peck (L)'3.2'7'7'7'3'2

Engelman'0.2'1'5'4'5'1

Wright'0.0'1'0'0'0'0

Wyoming Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Carlin (W)'5'7'2'2'1'5

Dallas 6, Scranton 5

Scranton'AB'R'H'BI

Kelly 2b'2'0'0'0

Yevitz ss'4'2'1'0

Jacklinski lf'3'1'1'1

Wozniak'3'0'1'1

Bartlebaugh'0'0'0'0

Ferguson 3b'4'0'1'1

Montoro 1b'2'0'1'1

Booth 1b'1'0'0'0

Dempsey cf'2'0'0'0

Thomas'1'0'0'0

Labukas c'3'0'0'0

Pabst rf'2'0'1'0

McIntyre rf'1'2'1'0

Leonori cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'28'5'7'4

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Adamski c'4'0'1'0

Coyne cf'4'1'1'0

Paczewski p-ss'3'2'0'0

Geskey dh'3'0'0'1

Zangardi rf'3'1'1'2

Healey ss-p'3'0'1'2

Williams 1b'2'0'0'0

Dale 3b'3'1'2'0

Leandri 2b'1'1'1'1

Totals'26'6'7'6

Scranton'000'220'1 — 5

Dallas'321'000'x — 6

2B — Coyne, Healey, Dale 2.

Scranton'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Murphy (L)'2.1'6'6'4'4'0

Scotch'3.2'1'0'0'1'7

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Paczewski (W)'5'6'4'4'2'2

Healey'2'1'1'1'2'1

MMI Prep 6, Nanticoke Area 3

MMI Prep'AB'R'H'BI

Burns ss'4'1'1'0

Frask pr'0'0'0'0

Skuba 1b'4'1'3'0

Yenchko lf'4'0'1'0

Kranyak 2b'4'1'2'0

Witner c'4'0'1'0

Williams cf'3'1'2'2

Drobnock p-1b'3'1'0'0

Horvat 3b'1'0'0'0

Pesotine dh'3'1'1'3

Pantages cf'4'0'1'0

Totals'34'6'12'3

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

Wozniak'4'1'3'0

Ball'4'1'0'0

Shemanski'4'1'2'1

Miller'3'0'1'0

Stachowiak'1'0'0'1

Skordensky'1'0'0'1

Hull'0'0'0'0

Stout'4'0'0'0

Raggi'4'0'1'0

Beggs'3'0'0'0

Totals'28'3'7'3

MMI Prep'031'011'0 — 6

Nanticoke Area'100'020'0 — 3

2B — Skuba, Kranyak, Williams. 3B — Wozniak. HR — Pesotine.

MMI Prep'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Drobnock (W)'4'4'1'1'3'5

Burns (S)'3'3'2'2'3'6

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Miller (L)'4'5'4'4'0'5

Wozniak'3'7'2'2'2'6

H.S. SOFTBALL

Crestwood 14, Dallas 10

Crestwood'AB'R'H'BI

Babula ss'4'3'2'0

Snyder c'5'3'1'0

Wisniewski 2b'5'2'3'1

Toniatti 1b'5'0'0'0

Mendrzycki rf'5'1'2'1

Richards cf'5'0'0'0

Stahlnecker lf'5'3'3'1

Stafko p'5'0'1'0

Mitchell 3b'4'2'0'0

Totals'43'14'12'3

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Eick ss'2'1'1'0

Berecin p'1'0'1'0

Knorr ph'1'0'1'0

Davidson p'1'0'1'0

Porasky 3b'4'0'0'0

Comitz 1b'5'0'2'1

Cruz p-ss'4'2'0'0

Fostock 2b'4'2'1'0

Antal dp'2'1'2'1

Maier cf'2'0'1'0

Atherholt rf'4'1'2'2

Riley c'4'1'1'1

Smacchi lf'4'2'3'1

Hudgins fx'0'0'0'0

Totals'38'10'16'6

Crestwood'146'001'2 — 14

Dallas'410'000'5 — 10

2B — Babula, Wisniewski 2, Davidson, Maier, Smacchi. 3B — Atherholt. HR — Stahlnecker.

Crestwood'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Stafko (W)'7'16'10'7'0'1

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Cruz (L)'3.2'7'11'2'1'1

Berecin'2.1'4'1'1'0'0

Davidson'1.0'1'2'0'0'0

Wilkes-Barre Area 17, Hanover Area 1 (3 inn.)

Hanover Area'AB'R'H'BI

Slusser'1'1'0'0

McGlynn'1'0'0'0

Murphy'1'0'0'0

Malcarne'1'0'0'0

Shreve'0'0'0'0

Chafin'1'0'1'1

Ponko'1'0'0'0

Brown'0'0'0'0

Vigorito'1'0'0'0

Totals'7'1'1'1

WBA'AB'R'H'BI

McGuinness'1'1'0'0

George'1'2'1'1

K.Martin'1'2'0'0

H.Martin'2'2'2'2

Burke'2'2'2'3

Prushinski'1'3'1'1

Simko'2'1'1'0

Keating'1'3'1'1

Sekelsky'1'1'0'0

Totals'12'17'8'8

Hanover Area'100 — 1

Wilkes-Barre Area'980 — 17

2B — Chafin, H.Martin.

Hanover Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Malcarne (L)'1'0'4'0'4'0

Vigorito'1'8'13'0'6'0

WBA'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

K.Martin (W)'3'1'1'0'2'2