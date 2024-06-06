H.S. Baseball/Softball: Baseball doubleheader at DeSales postponed until Friday

Jun. 6—The PIAA state baseball doubleheader Thursday at DeSales University in Center Valley featuring two Wyoming Valley Conference teams has been postponed.

Both games will be played Friday at DeSales.

The Class 6A quarterfinal game between Hazleton Area and Neshaminy will be 1:30 p.m. The Class 4A quarterfinal game between Dallas and Holy Ghost Prep will be at 5 p.m.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast throughout Thursday in Center Valley.

Check back for updates on the Class 5A softball quarterfinal game between Pittston Area and Mechanicsburg and the Class A baseball quarterfinal game between MMI Prep and Faith Christian.

Pittston Area is scheduled to play at noon at Patriots Park in Allentown, which is about eight miles from DeSales. MMI is scheduled to play at 3 p.m. at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove. Heavy rain is expected in Pine Grove.