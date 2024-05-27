H.S. Baseball: Leandri's two-out single in seventh gives Dallas win in D2-4A championship game

May 26—MOOSIC — Dallas' JJ Rischawy didn't get the opportunity to get a walk-off hit against Scranton Prep for the second consecutive year.

So Jack Leandri did the honors Sunday night in the District 2 Class 4A baseball championship game at PNC Field.

Leandri grounded a single to right with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh as Dallas defeated Prep 1-0 for its second consecutive D2-4A championship.

Dallas (19-4) will play in the first round of the PIAA 4A state tournament on June 3 against the District 3 runner-up. Unlike last season — when Rischawy's seventh inning single ended Prep's season in the semifinals — the Cavaliers will play on. They will face the District 10 runner-up in a state play-in game Thursday.

"Two years in a row, same spot on the field," Prep coach Mark Seitzinger said.

Connor Healey started things with a single to center. Then a decision to put a hit-and-run on paid off. Dom Zangardi grounded a single in the area vacated by Prep shortstop Zander Condeelis, who went to cover second base.

Zangardi went to second while Ethan Tinner, who was retired for the second out, was batting. Prep elected to intentionally walk Rischawy, who also had a walk-off RBI single in a 6-5 win against Wyoming Area in the semifinals.

Leandri followed with his single to right to end the game.

"We intentionally walked (Rischawy) to set up a force play with two outs (at any base)," Seitzinger said. "It's the right baseball move. He put a good swing on the ball and put it in that 3-4 hole."

Leandri's single was the third of the inning and Dallas' sixth of the game. It came when the Mountaineers had a runner on third for the first time all game.

"I was just trying to hit the ball hard on the ground like Coach V (Mike Viglone) always says," Leandri said. "I wasn't trying to let the moment get to my head and just put a good swing on the ball."

Dallas' only other serious scoring threat came in the fourth inning when Dylan Geskey singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Prep starter John Petrosky retired the next two batters and then Dallas in order in the fifth and sixth innings.

Dallas starter Sam Barrouk struck out eight and surrendered three hits in six innings. Barrouk, who recently returned to the lineup, left after 94 pitches. Aaron Patton picked up the win in relief, getting an inning-ending double play in the seventh.

"Sam pitched a great game for us," Viglone said. "He ran out of steam there toward the end. Aaron Patton, who hasn't pitched in a while for us, he told me today 'Coach, I'm ready whenever you need me.'"

Prep's best scoring chance came in the fifth when a hit batter and a pair of walks loaded the bases with two outs. Barrouk got a flyout to end the inning.

The Cavaliers also had a one-out double from Mike DeRichie in the third. Barrouk came back with two strikeouts to end the threat.

District 2 Class 4A Championship

Dallas 1, Scranton Prep 0

Scranton Prep'AB'R'H'BI

Condeelis ss'3'0'0'0

Valvano 3b'2'0'0'0

Kalinowski dh'2'0'1'0

Scanlan cf'0'0'0'0

Kellogg 1b'3'0'0'0

Stallman c'3'0'1'0

Croom cr'0'0'0'0

Petrosky p'3'0'0'0

Decker 2b'3'0'1'0

Marsico rf'2'0'0'0

DeRichie lf'2'0'1'0

Totals'23'0'4'0

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Coyne cf'2'0'1'0

Paczewski ss'3'0'0'0

Adamski c'3'0'0'0

Geskey 1b'3'0'1'0

Healey 3b'3'1'1'0

Zangardi rf'3'0'1'0

Tinner dh'3'0'0'0

Barrouk p'0'0'0'0

Rischawy lf'2'0'1'0

Leandri 2b'3'0'1'1

Totals'25'1'6'1

Scranton Prep'000'000'0 — 0

Dallas'000'000'1 — 1

LOB — Scranton Prep 6, Dallas 3. DP — Dallas 2. 2B — DeRichie. SB — Zangardi. CS — Rischawy.

Scranton Prep'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Petrosky (L)'6.2'6'1'1'2'6

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Barrouk'6'3'0'0'3'8

Patton (W)'1'1'0'0'0'1

HBP — Marsico (by Barrouk)