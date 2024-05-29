H.S. Baseball: Holy Redeemer down six as rain suspends D2-3A championship game

May 29—MOOSIC — After a 30-minute rain delay Tuesday — where it didn't rain a drop — a storm was approaching the Holy Redeemer baseball team in the District 2 Class 3A championship game at PNC Field.

Only real rain this time stopped it ... for now.

Mid Valley scored five times in the third inning once play resumed on the way to a 7-1 lead over the Royals before the game was suspended after four innings because of heavy rain at PNC Field.

The decision came after about an hour of heavy rain that showed no signs of letting up.

The game will resume at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The nightcap Tuesday — the District 2/4 Class 5A title game between Pittston Area and Selinsgrove — was also postponed. It will be played at noon Thursday, with the early start because Selinsgrove graduates that night.

Redeemer won a pair of one-run games to get to the championship contest, but Mid Valley's outburst will force the Royals to rally from a six-run deficit on Thursday.

Redeemer scored a run in the first as Cody Quaglia and Zach Schultz walked. Alex Gordon singled an out later to load the bases. Jeff Kelsall, running for Quaglia, scored from third on a wild pitch. The Royals reloaded the bases, but failed to tack on any more runs.

The offense stagnated after that against Mid Valley starter Nicholas Mills, who threw 35 pitches in the first inning.

The game was stopped in the top of the third as a large storm was approaching and the tarp was placed on the infield. No rain came and 30 minutes later the game resumed.

When it did, Mid Valley used a five-hit third inning to score five times. Anthony Balashaitis led off with a single and Bret Yanoski followed with a single. An error on a double play attempt allowed Balashaitis to score the first run.

Doug Pua and Zach Angelo then hit consecutive singles, with Angelo's hit making it 2-1. Jake Brody followed with a line drive to the outfield and, when a diving catch attempt failed, he rounded the bases for a three-run inside-the-park home run.

An RBI single by Pua and a sacrifice fly by Angelo increased Mid Valley's advantage to 7-1 in the top of the fourth. Redeemer was retired in order in the bottom of the inning and the game was delayed again — this time by actual rain.

Mid Valley threatened in the first as Mills hit a two-out double and Pua reached on an error to put runners on the corners. A strikeout ended the inning.

Mid Valley 7, Holy Redeemer 1

(suspended after four innings; resumes Thursday)

Mid Valley'AB'R'H'BI

Balashaitis 2b'3'1'2'0

Yanoski 1b'3'1'2'0

Mills p'2'1'1'0

Pinto cr'0'0'0'0

Pua 3b'3'1'2'1

Angelo cf'2'1'1'2

Bondy dh'3'1'1'3

Cali c'0'0'0'0

Luksavage lf'2'0'0'0

Musewicz rf'1'0'0'0

Hernandez ss'2'0'0'0

Totals'21'7'9'6

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Quaglia p-ss'1'0'0'0

Kelsall cr-lf'0'1'0'0

Schultz lf-3b'1'0'0'0

Kopec cf'2'0'0'0

Gordon 1b'1'0'1'0

Stevenson c'2'0'0'0

McDermott rf'1'0'0'0

Hendrzak dh'2'0'0'0

Krakosky 2b'0'0'0'0

Mazzarella 3b-p'1'0'0'0

Hurst ss-2b'1'0'0'0

Totals'12'1'1'0

Mid Valley'005'2 — 7

Holy Redeemer'100'0 — 1

2B — Mills, Yanoski. HR — Bondy.

Mid Valley'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Mills'4'1'1'1'3'4

Holy Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Quaglia'3'6'5'4'0'4

Mazzarella'1'3'2'2'0'0

HBP — Musewicz (by Quaglia).