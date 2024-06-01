H.S. Baseball: Hazleton Area advances with sixth consecutive D2/4-6A championship

May 31—MOOSIC — Hazleton Area used a big inning and some small ball to win its sixth consecutive District 2/4 Class 6A baseball championship Thursday.

The Cougars scored four runs in the first and then woke up the offense with a series of bunts in the sixth to answer a Williamsport rally attempt for a 6-2 victory at PNC Field.

Hazleton Area (18-4) moves to the PIAA Class 6A state playoffs on Monday where it will play the District 1 third seed — either Plymouth-Whitemarsh (15-4) or Central Bucks East (14-5). Williamsport ended its year at 14-8.

Hazleton Area used consecutive walks by Chris Florentino and Jamie Martoccio, a dropped fly off the bat of Nick Ledger, an RBI single by Shea Higgins and a two-run single by Dom Marino to take a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

The four-run outburst certainly didn't set the tone for the rest of the game. The Cougars didn't get another hit until Marino led off the sixth with a triple to the right-center gap.

"Great start," Hazleton Area coach Russ Canzler said, "but in a game like that you have to do everything you can to put pressure on them. I give their pitcher a lot of credit. I think he's a young kid, a sophomore, to give up four runs like that, then shut us out the rest of the game. He showed a lot of poise and did a great job keeping them in the game."

After Marino's triple to start the sixth, Richie Rossi dropped down a bunt to score him. Jonas Aponick and Ryan Racho followed with bunts as the Cougars answered Williamsport's two runs in the top of the inning with two of their own.

"It's one of those games where it's emotional and a back-and-forth game," Canzler said. "They put up two there (in the top of the sixth). It's something we've done through the course of the year where guys have bunted. You get a situation like that, runner on third and nobody out, you do whatever you have to do to push a run across and grab some momentum back."

Holding onto the momentum proved tricky. Williamsport left the bases loaded in the sixth when a called third strike — something that left the Millionaire fans irritated because the 3-2 pitch barely (maybe) caught the outside corner. The Millionaires loaded the bases again in the seventh with three walks, but Marino got a flyball to end the game.

"It's always tough to battle back," Williamsport coach Kyle Schneider said. "We were able to do it at other points in the year. It's a good program they have over there. (Antonio) Doganiero is a good pitcher and they have a solid squad, so when you go in the hole early on against a good team it's a little harder to come back."

Doganiero, a Pitt recruit, pitched 5.2 innings, allowed two hits and struck out seven. He also walked six, including three in the sixth that forced in Williamsport's only runs. He also hit a batter in the inning.

Marino threw 1.1 innings, getting a strikeout to end the sixth. He walked three in the seventh, but held on to get the save.

District 2/4 Class 6A Championship

Hazleton Area 6, Williamsport 2

Williamsport'AB'R'H'BI

Naughton 3b'3'0'0'0

Britton lf'2'0'0'0

Brown cf'4'1'1'0

Jackson 1b'3'0'0'0

Robertson ss'2'1'0'0

Shuler rf'2'0'1'0

Vilello dh'2'0'0'1

Dietrick p'0'0'0'0

Bair p'0'0'0'0

Helmrich c'2'0'0'1

March 2b'2'0'0'0

Totals'22'2'2'2

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Hearity lf'2'0'0'0

Florentino rf'3'1'0'0

Martoccio 3b'2'1'0'0

Ledger c'3'0'0'0

Diaz cr'0'1'0'0

Higgins 2b'2'1'1'1

Marino dh'3'1'2'2

Doganiero p'0'0'0'0

Rossi cf'2'1'1'1

Aponick ss'3'0'1'0

Racho 1b'3'0'0'1

Totals'23'6'5'4

Williamsport'000'002'0 — 2

Hazleton Area'400'002'x — 6

E — Williamsport 3. DP — Williamsport 1. LOB — Williamsport 10, Hazleton Area 5. 2B — Shuler.

3B — Marino. SB — Florentino, Rossi.

Williamsport'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Dietrick (L)'5'3'5'4'5'3

Bair'1'2'1'1'1'0

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Doganiero (W)'5.2'2'2'2'6'7

Marino (S)'1.1'0'0'0'3'2