H.S. Baseball: District 2 postpones Monday's title games at PNC Field

May 27—District 2 has postponed all baseball championship games scheduled for Monday at PNC Field in Moosic due to the threat of inclement weather.

The revised schedule is as follows:

Tuesday

—District 2 Class A, MMI Prep vs. Susquehanna, 1 p.m.

—District 2 Class 3A, Holy Redeemer vs. Mid Valley, 3:30 p.m.

—District 2/4 Class 5A, Pittston Area vs. Selinsgrove, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

—District 2 Class 2A, Elk Lake vs. Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.

—District 2/4 Class 6A, Hazleton Area vs. Williamsport, 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at piaad2.org on the Hometown Ticketing link. All tickets are $6 plus a processing fee. Senior citizens (over 65) and children under 5 years-old are admitted for free.

A ticket is good for all games that day, but there will be no re-entry on the same ticket.