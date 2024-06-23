Gymnastics world champion Dauser picked for Olympics despite injury

Germany's Lukas Dauser performs on the rings during the men's gymnastics Olympic qualification at the large sports hall in Ruesselsheim. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Parallel bars world champion Lukas Dauser of Germany was on Sunday nominated for the gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympics despite a injury scare.

The German federation DFB said that Dauser damaged a muscle in his right upper arm during a routine on the rings in an all-around competition in Rüsselsheim on Saturday. The exact nature of the injury was not disclosed.

"Together with the team of doctors, physios and coaches, Dauser will do everything in his power to be in shape in time for the competitions in Paris," the DTB said.

Dauser is a big German medal hope for the July 26-August Games. He won parallel bars silver at the last Olympics in 2021 and at world championships has gold from 2023 and silver from 2022.