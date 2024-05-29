Gymnastics star Gabby Douglas pulls out of US Championships, ending her bid for 3rd Olympics

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gabby Douglas’ long shot bid to make the U.S. women’s gymnastics team for the Paris Olympics is over.

The 2012 Olympic all-around champion has withdrawn from the USA Gymnastics Championship, citing an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old Douglas, who also helped the U.S. win gold in the team competition at the 2016 Olympics, had been attempting a comeback after an eight-year layoff. She withdrew from the U.S. Classic earlier this month but did not provide specifics.

Gabby Douglas competes on the balance beam at the American Classic, in Katy, Texas, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Douglas became a star in 2012 when she became the first Black woman to win the Olympic title.

