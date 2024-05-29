Gymnastics star Gabby Douglas ends her bid for a third Olympics

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gabby Douglas’ long shot bid to make the U.S. women’s gymnastics team for the Paris Olympics is over.

The 2012 Olympic all-around champion has withdrawn from the USA Gymnastics Championship, citing an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old Douglas, who also helped the U.S. win gold in the team competition at the 2016 Olympics, had been attempting a comeback after an eight-year layoff. She withdrew from the U.S. Classic earlier this month but did not provide specifics.

Douglas became a star in 2012 when she became the first Black woman to win the Olympic title.

