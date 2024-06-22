GYMNASTICS: Miley Scott wins NGA national championship on vault

Miley Scott made the most of her visit to the NGA National Gymnastics Championships in Anaheim, California, last week.

Competing in Level 6N against 18 year olds, the 16-year-old from Logansport won a national championship on vault with a score of 9.55. She did so despite being the first gymnast in her flight to compete in the event, which is usually a disadvantage.

Scott said she stuck her first vault and it held up as the best vault of the day. The event was held on June 10 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

“Right after I did my vault, I knew the first vault was good and then I did the second one and it was usually how it goes, it never goes as great,” Scott said. “But after I did it I was expecting a higher score but it still came out to be good in the end.”

For Scott, who is a rising junior at Pioneer High School, it was redemption as she placed second on vault at nationals last year when the event was held in New Orleans. She was in first place until the very last gymnast of the event just edged her out for the gold medal.

“I was very excited because I knew last year I was kind of bummed to lose by 0.025. It just felt really good to at least win something there,” Scott said.

She earned four medals at nationals this year. She placed sixth in both the all-around and floor and ninth on bars.

Scott’s mother, Heather Scott, who’s an English teacher at Pioneer, said the family enjoyed their five-day stay in California. They spent a day at the beach, although the water in southern California was still “very cold” in early June. They also visited malls and did a lot of walking and attended an Angels game.

The family has also visited Tennessee and Ohio for gymnastics meets this year. They visited Michigan in addition to Louisiana last year.

“That’s really the only places we go is for gymnastics,” Miley said.

Miley got started in gymnastics at the age of 7 when she was attending a practice that her twin siblings, Cheyenne and Calryan Parmeter, were participating in. Cheyenne is now a member of the University of Kentucky’s rodeo team while Calryan works as a welder at Dilling Group.

“The only reason she started is because her brother and sister, the twins, they were out there doing gymnastics and the owner at the time said, ‘hey Miley, why don’t you come out here?’” Heather said. “And then she showed an interest and then it was like, yes, from that point on she was on it.”

Miley competes for Kokomotion USA Gymnastics out of Kokomo. While she could pursue winning a state championship competing for Pioneer in high school gymnastics, she prefers club gymnastics as do many of the top gymnasts in the state.

“Club is definitely more demanding for time,” she said. “I spend four days a week four hours each day at practice. For high school it’s really for just three months of the year and you really don’t get as much time to actually do the gymnastics.”

In addition to gymnastics, Miley is active in 4-H, FFA, National Honor Society, Student Council, Sunshine Society, varsity cheer and she coaches gymnastics to the littles.

Having just completed her sophomore year of high school, Miley has big goals remaining in gymnastics.

“For next year I hope to be either a Level 7 or 8,” she said. “For Nationals, especially next year, I’ll definitely have a chance to go but I hope to bring home a first-place all-around medal and not just on the events.”

She’s overcome significant gymnastics injuries to her back and shoulder to excel in the sport.

She hopes to compete in gymnastics in college and is also considering pursuing a career that is geared towards the sport.