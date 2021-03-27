Gymnastics: Jackson bounces back from COVID cancellation to win first team state title

Nolan Bianchi, The Detroit News
·3 min read

Mar. 27—Jackson gymnastics coach Marcy Miller knows the exact day that she was told her team would not get the chance to compete in the 2020 state girls gymnastics finals.

The onset COVID-19 pandemic caused the event to be canceled less than 24 hours before it was to begin.

"We felt good about last year, to be really honest," Miller told The Detroit News on Friday night.

Luckily for Miller and her Jackson squad, none of the girls from that team were seniors. So when they got the chance to compete at the team finals in Rockford on Friday night, the message was simple, and they understood it well: Enjoy the moment.

"That was what we just took into each meet," Miller said. "That we were going to enjoy the moment, enjoy the time."

Winning can help with that mission.

Jackson was led by top scorers Cara Fries (37), Alyssa Budd (35.95) and Abi Grimm (36.125) to earn its first state title in school history by defeating host school Rockford, 114.775-144.500.

"It's tough, we've never accomplished it (before)," Miller said. "This was the very first time. We've never even been in the top 10.

"The girls were just excited to be here, and that was what it was. They didn't care how they did, they were just excited to be doing the thing that they loved the most."

Fries, Grimm, Amelia Hamlin and Kaelin Schiffer made up a strong senior class that Miller said provided the leadership that her group needed to stay the course.

"These seniors were incredible leaders," Miller said. "This was one of my favorite teams ever to coach, and it was because of the leadership on the senior team. They all picked up where each other left off, and they all found what they're good at, and they thrived under what they're good at."

Addi Richmond, Jenna Bradley and Megan Jones rounded out the team from Jackson.

The team's biggest performance came came on the balance beam, which Miller said was a focal point for her team all season long.

"Our beam, we were just on, and we stuck," Miller said. "I always tell the girls, 'The team that stays on the beam is the team that wins,' and they proved that, because they only had one fall, and then they took that momentum into (the rest of the meet)."

Miller owns SASGC Gymnastics in Jackson and has developed a relationship with a number of girls on her team dating back to when they were just 3 years old, making the realization of their collective dream all that more special.

"It's absolutely unbelievable. We've gone through so much together," Miller said. "We've gone through deaths and divorces, COVID, and all of these things together as a family. ... I know that they were excited to perform the way that they performed for me, as well, because of the respect level between both coach and athlete is huge."

Rockford finished second behind a strong performance from the meet's top individual performer, Lacey Scheid (37.625). Anna Tracey (36.05), Joey Gair (35.325) and Maya Anderson (35.275) also delivered to nearly move Rockford into first place.

Grand Ledge (143.075) finished third, Livonia Stevenson (142.125) fourth and Bloomfield Hills (141.225) fifth.

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Oscar De La Hoya coming out of retirement, wants to fight Floyd Mayweather in July

    The Golden Boy is headed back to the ring.

  • UFC 260 predictions: Who’s picking Francis Ngannou to take Stipe Miocic’s title?

    Check out our staff members' picks for the UFC 260 main card, featuring champ Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title fight.

  • What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after blockbuster 49er trade?

    With San Francisco in the market for a new quarterback, what's in the cards for their current one?

  • Blaney, Bowman fastest in practice sessions on Bristol dirt

    Ryan Blaney was fastest in NASCAR Cup Series final practice Friday on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt. Blaney posted the fastest lap early on in the 50-minute session with a time of 20.172 seconds at 89.233 mph in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Alex Bowman, who topped the leaderboard at the conclusion of opening […]

  • Andreescu shakes off the doubt as she returns from injury for Miami Open

    Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open. Andreescu, who suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at last month's Australian Open but her comeback ended abruptly when she fell to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the second round. "I am a professional athlete that's wearing and tearing her body so it's normal to have pains here and there and it's not like I am the only one that's retiring from tournaments and stuff like that," Andreescu said on Tuesday.

  • Sources: Andre Drummond will listen to pitches from multiple teams after Cavaliers buyout

    Drummond last played on Feb. 12 before the Cavaliers announced the 27-year-old center would sit out while the team worked to find a trade partner before Thursday's deadline.

  • James Harden after 44-point night: 'I feel like I am the MVP'

    Is Harden right?

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • Halep on the hunt for Grand Slam titles, Olympic medal

    World number three Simona Halep said she is more interested in silverware than her ranking and will focus on the Grand Slams and the Olympics as she looks to add to her trophy cabinet this year after a chaotic 2020 rattled by COVID-19. The 29-year-old Romanian is among a women's field stocked with top talent at the Miami Open, Halep's first tournament in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, after she dropped out of the U.S. Open in August due to health and safety concerns. "For me the goal is a Grand Slam, if it's possible again to win one," said the former world number one.

  • Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 from Eagles after trade with 49ers

    The Dolphins moved back nine spots in the 2021 draft before moving back up six spots to No. 6.

  • Dana White says Justin Gaethje ‘couldn’t be in a better position,’ even without UFC title shot

    UFC president Dana White assures that there's no need for Justin Gaethje to be frustrated about his current standing at lightweight.

  • DeMar DeRozan with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 03/25/2021

  • For underrated Stipe Miocic, it’s all about winning and paying the bills

    Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.

  • Red Sox P Eduardo Rodriguez scratched from opener with 'dead arm'

    Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez was scratched from his scheduled Opening Day start due to a "dead arm," manager Alex Cora announced Friday. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound instead when Boston opens the season Thursday at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles. Rodriguez missed the 2020 season after being diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart linked to COVID-19.

  • Reinvigorated Miesha Tate reveals UFC title ambitions: I know I have the style to beat Amanda Nunes

    Returning Miesha Tate is not just itching to compete, she wants to become UFC women's bantamweight champion again.

  • UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes

    UFC president Dana White called it "one of the fastest sell outs in UFC history." He was referring to a historical event, in which the promotion will welcome a full house of fans back to live fights, as UFC 261 sold out in minutes. At Thursday's UFC 260 press conference in Las Vegas, White foresaw the sellout coming. "I'm willing to go everywhere that they're willing to sell out. We had the pre-sale (for UFC 261) ... we broke the arena record already. I expect this thing to go on sale (Friday) and sell out in seconds." He wasn't far off, as VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., will welcome UFC 261 and fans to a house full of 15,000 seats. Not socially distanced. Not spaced out somehow. Simply, a packed house. The only notice on the Ticketmaster website was a warning that in purchasing tickets, fans accept the responsibility and risk of potentially being exposed to COVID-19 at the arena, agreeing not to hold the UFC or the arena liable if they contract the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. "Everybody is talking about they're first, they're first; they're not first; we are first," White continued on Thursday. "Nobody is going to do it like we're going to do it. They're talking outdoor arenas, most of them probably won't sell out, social distancing, all that stuff. We're selling out an arena; packed; record breaking. I'm excited. I'm gonna go everywhere that people want to do that." UFC 261 is slated to feature three title fights. The bill is topped by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman putting his belt on the line against Jorge Masvidal in a main event rematch. The co-main event pits women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against Jessica Andrade. The third title fight will see UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. Miesha Tate returning to UFC in July for Marion Reneau’s retirement fight https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1375473783335645190

  • Bellator light heavyweight grand prix gets shakeup with bouts shifted

    Folks will have to wait a little bit longer to see Anthony Johnson and Yoel Romero throw down in the cage.

  • Kyle Lowry remains a Raptor as Toronto needs him more than ever

    Lowry remains a Toronto Raptor, mostly because no one needed him more than the Raptors. Or at least no one thought they did.

  • Tennis: Depth in women's game no surprise for top players

    The WTA circuit has seen only one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan's Naomi Osaka, who is fast emerging as the next dominant force in women's tennis, the results underline the depth of talent on the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who bagged the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner on the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old's triumph in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final. While Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's game, women's tennis has been searching for a successor to Serena Williams since the 23-times major winner became a mother in 2017.