Gymnastics: Jackson bounces back from COVID cancellation to win first team state title

Mar. 27—Jackson gymnastics coach Marcy Miller knows the exact day that she was told her team would not get the chance to compete in the 2020 state girls gymnastics finals.

The onset COVID-19 pandemic caused the event to be canceled less than 24 hours before it was to begin.

"We felt good about last year, to be really honest," Miller told The Detroit News on Friday night.

Luckily for Miller and her Jackson squad, none of the girls from that team were seniors. So when they got the chance to compete at the team finals in Rockford on Friday night, the message was simple, and they understood it well: Enjoy the moment.

"That was what we just took into each meet," Miller said. "That we were going to enjoy the moment, enjoy the time."

Winning can help with that mission.

Jackson was led by top scorers Cara Fries (37), Alyssa Budd (35.95) and Abi Grimm (36.125) to earn its first state title in school history by defeating host school Rockford, 114.775-144.500.

"It's tough, we've never accomplished it (before)," Miller said. "This was the very first time. We've never even been in the top 10.

"The girls were just excited to be here, and that was what it was. They didn't care how they did, they were just excited to be doing the thing that they loved the most."

Fries, Grimm, Amelia Hamlin and Kaelin Schiffer made up a strong senior class that Miller said provided the leadership that her group needed to stay the course.

"These seniors were incredible leaders," Miller said. "This was one of my favorite teams ever to coach, and it was because of the leadership on the senior team. They all picked up where each other left off, and they all found what they're good at, and they thrived under what they're good at."

Addi Richmond, Jenna Bradley and Megan Jones rounded out the team from Jackson.

The team's biggest performance came came on the balance beam, which Miller said was a focal point for her team all season long.

"Our beam, we were just on, and we stuck," Miller said. "I always tell the girls, 'The team that stays on the beam is the team that wins,' and they proved that, because they only had one fall, and then they took that momentum into (the rest of the meet)."

Miller owns SASGC Gymnastics in Jackson and has developed a relationship with a number of girls on her team dating back to when they were just 3 years old, making the realization of their collective dream all that more special.

"It's absolutely unbelievable. We've gone through so much together," Miller said. "We've gone through deaths and divorces, COVID, and all of these things together as a family. ... I know that they were excited to perform the way that they performed for me, as well, because of the respect level between both coach and athlete is huge."

Rockford finished second behind a strong performance from the meet's top individual performer, Lacey Scheid (37.625). Anna Tracey (36.05), Joey Gair (35.325) and Maya Anderson (35.275) also delivered to nearly move Rockford into first place.

Grand Ledge (143.075) finished third, Livonia Stevenson (142.125) fourth and Bloomfield Hills (141.225) fifth.