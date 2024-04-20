GYMNASTICS: Eastern multi-sport athlete Brooks reaches Level 10 nationals

Apr. 20—On April 11, Makenna Brooks was critiquing her performances as she went through the balance beam, floor exercise, vault and uneven bars at the Region 5 Championships gymnastics meet in Lexington, Kentucky.

"For beam, I didn't do my best, but I did all right. I stayed on the beam. I was just happy that I stayed on, but I did not do my best at all," the Kokomotion gymnast recalled. "Floor was not too good. Vault went pretty well. It was going decent in warmups and then when I competed it went really good.

"I've been learning a Yurchenko full this year — it's not been too good, but at the meet I warmed up just the Yurchenko layout, and then for my second vault, I completed a full because I wanted to, and it went pretty good.

"[On bars] my warmup was all right, and then I competed and I caught my release moves, but the routine was a bit sloppy. But I did not fall, so that was good."

Brooks is in her first season competing in Level 10, which is the last level in the USA Gymnastics Development Program.

"When I was done my coach was like ... 'hey, you're sitting pretty well right now,' and I was like 'OK.' And afterwards my mom was like 'yeah, you're probably going to nationals,'" Brooks said.

"I was glad that I made it. I didn't think I would, and then I did and I was like 'oh, I wasn't so bad.'"

Nope. Not bad at all.

Her scores — 9.325 on beam, which was third at the regional, 9.15 on floor, 9.6 on vault (second) and 8.925 on bars (second) to take third in the all-around at 37.0.

The top seven qualified for the national meet and Brooks qualified with plenty of room to spare.

"She's done an amazing job this year," said Sam Marsh, the owner and head coach at Kokomotion. "This is actually her first year in Level 10 and to make it to nationals the first year in Level 10 is pretty impressive. I think we only have six athletes in total that are going to Level 10 from Indiana and only three clubs that are sending athletes to nationals, so it's a great achievement."

Brooks reached the national meet in Level 9 last year, in the Senior 3 division, taking second on floor, third on vault, third on bars, 26th on beam and seventh all-around.

The Level 10 national meet is May 9-12 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The adjustment to Level 10 has come quickly for the Eastern junior. (More about her Comet exploits in a moment.) Brooks has had to learn a lot of new skills per event in order to compete at Level 10.

"I feel all right," Brooks said of her comfort with new skills. "On bars, I'm a little unsure. Everything else I feel fine with.

"It's been years [of learning these skills] and also last summer, we mainly focused on getting all the skills I needed for Level 10."

Marsh rattled off a list of new skills that Brooks had to incorporate after her performance at the Level 9 national meet last year. "She had to upgrade quite a lot this year."

Learning new physical skills quickly, adapting quickly, it might be a daunting task for some. For Brooks, it's what she does. A three-sport athlete at Eastern, she makes an impact in all three seasons while still practicing gymnastics all year around.

In fall, Broks led Eastern's girls soccer team in scoring with 10 goals, helping the Comets go 8-7-2. This winter she came out for the Comet swim team for the first time, trying her hand at diving — where the aerial and body control skills of gymnastics come in handy. She won the diving competition at the Hoosier Heartland Conference meet.

Now in spring, she competes in track, having to work around her gymnastics competition schedule.

Brooks came out for track and field for the first time last year, as a sophomore, and reached state in long jump, taking 16th with an effort of 17 feet, 0.75 inches. Last year she also reached the regional in the 100 and 200 dashes.

"She didn't come out as a freshman, she came out last year," Eastern girls track coach Anne Kantz said. "I think we just had her try some things and I remember the first time I saw her run on the track, I was just like — I couldn't believe it. My eyes got as big as plates. I did a double take like 'what in the world?' She ran like the wind. I said to another person, 'did you just see Makenna run?' We were just blown away at how fast she could run and after that it was like 'OK, she's a sprinter.'"

Brooks' ability to learn new physical skills quickly stands out in her Comet sports as well as gymnastics.

"It's phenomenal how she picks up stuff and then she just does it. It's amazing. She's definitely gifted," Kantz said.

Not only can she impact multiple sports, she can change gears from one to the other. Two days after competing at the regionals, Brooks unexpectedly had time to compete in Hamilton Heights' 10-team Big Orange meet.

"I had regionals [last] Thursday so I just didn't go to track practice, and then Saturday I hurt my back, and so I went to the meet instead of gymnastics practice," Brooks said.

At the Big Orange, she won the 100 and 200 dashes and long jump (with an effort of 17-9, more than 8 inches greater than her state effort last year). She was named the meet's Outstanding Female Athlete.

"It's incredible that she's able to compete at such a high level with everything she does," Kantz said. "She's just a phenomenal athlete."

Some of it is physical, some of it is about her mindset. Brooks has a combination of the two that allows her to adapt and excel.

"I would say that in gymnastics, you have to have a mind of steel," Marsh said. "She is an extremely tough individual. She always wants to do that extra skill, that extra step up. She's always willing to try to move into the next progression. Even when things scare her, she is very, very good at putting that to the side and still working the skill.

"She's very tough mentally, very gifted physically and she listens and she's always trying to get the next correction. She's a joy to coach and an absolutely phenomenal athlete to work with."